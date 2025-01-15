This Week In ACC Swimming & Diving

Courtesy: The ACC

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (theACC.com) – Atlantic Coast Conference hits the water over the course of three days this Thursday through Saturday, January 16-18.

The Golden Bears are hosting the Cal Diving Invitational from Thursday-Saturday. Nine programs will head to Berkeley, California, including ACC foe Stanford. Cal will also host USC on Friday before hosting UCLA in a women’s-only swimming competition on Saturday. Stanford women’s swimming will host UCLA on Friday before the Cardinal men and women host USC on Saturday.

North Carolina will travel to Raleigh, North Carolina, to take on in-state and ACC rival NC State. Last time out at the UGA Diving Invite from January 4-5, the Wolfpack divers finished fifth on the women’s side and seventh on the men’s. Last weekend, the Tar Heels swept Duke with a 211-81.5 win on the men’s side and a 178-114 win on the women’s.

Miami opened up the spring season with a 199-95 home victory over Iowa. The Hurricanes will host Houston at 2:30 p.m. ET on Friday for a Senior Day meet.

Duke travels to Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday for a two-day ACC matchup against Georgia Tech. The Yellow Jackets split a tri-meet with Auburn and Carson-Newman on Tuesday, January 7. Georgia Tech defeated Carson-Newman but fell to Auburn on both the men’s and women’s sides.

Boston College goes head-to-head with crosstown rivals Boston University this weekend. On Friday, the Eagles will travel to Boston University to participate in a 3-meter diving-only meet. The next day, they will host Boston University in a swimming and 1-meter diving meet.

Virginia Tech heads to State College, Pennsylvania, to take on Penn State and Princeton in a tri-meet. Last weekend in the water, the No. 19 Hokies men’s team defeated No. 17 Virginia while breaking eight of Virginia’s pool records. The women fell short to the Cavaliers in the head-to-head meet.

Weekly Schedule (All Times Eastern)

Thursday, January 16

Cal Diving Invitational

Cal, Stanford, UCLA, USC, Denver, Fresno State, BYU, Utah & Hawaii | 2 p.m.

Friday, January 17

Duke at Georgia Tech | 12 p.m. | ACCNX

Houston at Miami | 2:30 p.m.

USC at California (Swimming Only) | 4 p.m.

UCLA at Stanford (Women’s Swimming Only) | 5 p.m. | ACCNX

Boston College at Boston University | 5 p.m.

North Carolina at NC State | 6 p.m. | ACCNX

Cal Diving Invitational

Cal, Stanford, UCLA, USC, Denver, Fresno State, BYU, Utah & Hawaii | 2 p.m.

Saturday, January 18

Virginia Tech at Penn State | TBA

Boston University at Boston College | 11 a.m.

Duke at Georgia Tech | 12 p.m. | ACCNX

UCLA at California (Women’s Swimming only) | 2 p.m.

USC at Stanford (Women’s Swimming Only) | 3 p.m. | ACCNX

Cal Diving Invitational

Cal, Stanford, UCLA, USC, Denver, Fresno State, BYU, Utah & Hawaii | 2 p.m.

