This Week In ACC Swimming & Diving

Courtesy: The ACC
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (theACC.com) – Atlantic Coast Conference hits the water over the course of three days this Thursday through Saturday, January 16-18.
The Golden Bears are hosting the Cal Diving Invitational from Thursday-Saturday. Nine programs will head to Berkeley, California, including ACC foe Stanford. Cal will also host USC on Friday before hosting UCLA in a women’s-only swimming competition on Saturday. Stanford women’s swimming will host UCLA on Friday before the Cardinal men and women host USC on Saturday.
North Carolina will travel to Raleigh, North Carolina, to take on in-state and ACC rival NC State. Last time out at the UGA Diving Invite from January 4-5, the Wolfpack divers finished fifth on the women’s side and seventh on the men’s. Last weekend, the Tar Heels swept Duke with a 211-81.5 win on the men’s side and a 178-114 win on the women’s.
Miami opened up the spring season with a 199-95 home victory over Iowa. The Hurricanes will host Houston at 2:30 p.m. ET on Friday for a Senior Day meet.
Duke travels to Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday for a two-day ACC matchup against Georgia Tech. The Yellow Jackets split a tri-meet with Auburn and Carson-Newman on Tuesday, January 7. Georgia Tech defeated Carson-Newman but fell to Auburn on both the men’s and women’s sides.
Boston College goes head-to-head with crosstown rivals Boston University this weekend. On Friday, the Eagles will travel to Boston University to participate in a 3-meter diving-only meet. The next day, they will host Boston University in a swimming and 1-meter diving meet.
Virginia Tech heads to State College, Pennsylvania, to take on Penn State and Princeton in a tri-meet. Last weekend in the water, the No. 19 Hokies men’s team defeated No. 17 Virginia while breaking eight of Virginia’s pool records. The women fell short to the Cavaliers in the head-to-head meet.
Weekly Schedule (All Times Eastern)
Thursday, January 16
Cal Diving Invitational
Cal, Stanford, UCLA, USC, Denver, Fresno State, BYU, Utah & Hawaii | 2 p.m.
Friday, January 17
Duke at Georgia Tech | 12 p.m. | ACCNX
Houston at Miami | 2:30 p.m.
USC at California (Swimming Only) | 4 p.m.
UCLA at Stanford (Women’s Swimming Only) | 5 p.m. | ACCNX
Boston College at Boston University | 5 p.m.
North Carolina at NC State | 6 p.m. | ACCNX
Cal Diving Invitational
Cal, Stanford, UCLA, USC, Denver, Fresno State, BYU, Utah & Hawaii | 2 p.m.
Saturday, January 18
Virginia Tech at Penn State | TBA
Boston University at Boston College | 11 a.m.
Duke at Georgia Tech | 12 p.m. | ACCNX
UCLA at California (Women’s Swimming only) | 2 p.m.
USC at Stanford (Women’s Swimming Only) | 3 p.m. | ACCNX
Cal Diving Invitational
Cal, Stanford, UCLA, USC, Denver, Fresno State, BYU, Utah & Hawaii | 2 p.m.
Noting ACC Swimming and Diving
- The ACC had eight teams in the most recent CSCAA Division I Women’s Top 25 Poll, headlined by Virginia in the No. 1 spot and Stanford at No. 3. Louisville, NC State and Cal rounded out the top 10 at No. 8, No. 9 and No. 10, respectively. North Carolina landed at No. 17, Duke at No. 20 and Florida State at No. 25.
- The ACC had 10 teams in the most recent CSCAA Division I Men’s Top 25 Poll, headlined by California at No. 5, NC State at No. 6, Stanford at No. 8 and Louisville at No. 10 in the top 10. North Carolina landed at No. 12, Virginia at No. 17, Virginia Tech at No. 19, Georgia Tech at No. 21, Florida State at No. 22 and SMU at No. 25.
- At the 2024 World Aquatics 25m Championships, Virginia claimed 10 World Championship titles and set 11 Individual World Records, three Relay World Records and 18 American Records.
- Virginia’s Gretchen Walsh alone set nine Individual World Records, two Relay World Records, and 12 American Records.
- ACC men lead the nation in the following events:
- Men’s 200 breast: Carles Coll Marti, Virginia Tech (1:50.09)
- ACC women lead the nation in the following events:
- Women’s 50 free: Gretchen Walsh, Virginia (20.54)
- Women’s 100 free: Gretchen Walsh, Virginia (46.12)
- Women’s 100 back: Gretchen Walsh, Virginia (49.31)
- Women’s 200 back: Claire Curzan, Virginia (1:46.87)
- Women’s 200 breast: Kaelyn Gridley, Duke (2:05.71)
- Women’s 50 fly: Gretchen Walsh, Virginia (22.18)
- Women’s 100 fly: Gretchen Walsh, Virginia (48.26)
- Women’s 100 IM: Gretchen Walsh, Virginia (50.72)
- Women’s 400 IM: Caroline Bricker, Stanford (3:59.88)
- Women’s 200 free relay: Virginia (1:24.68)
- Women’s 400 free relay: Virginia (3:06.93)
- Women’s 200 medley relay: Virginia (1:31.53)
- Women’s 400 medley relay: Virginia (3:25.35)
- The 2024-25 ACC Swimming & Diving Championships will take place on February 18-22 at the Greensboro Aquatic Center in Greensboro, North Carolina.
- Boston College entered the 2024 season under the new leadership of head swimming and diving coach Dara Torres. Torres is a five-time Olympian, six-time World Record holder, and a four-time gold medalist.
- Dario di Fazio was named the head diving coach for Miami ahead of the 2024. Di Fazio has been the assistant diving coach at Miami for the past 28 years.
- Stanford women’s swimming and diving holds the title of the only program in the nation to finish in the top 10 in every NCAA Championship dating back to the 1975-76 season.
- In the 2024 Paris Olympics, ACC swimming and diving student-athletes brought home 18 gold medals, 22 silver medals, and 4 bronze medals for Team USA. NC State’s David Betlehem took home a bronze medal for Hungary.