‘Bama’s Liam Bell Scratches from NCAA Championships; Re-Enters Transfer Portal

2021 NCAA MEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

University of Alabama swimmer Liam Bell has withdrawn from the NCAA Championship meet, but because the withdrawal was done more than 24 hours after invites were sent, he was not replaced.

The NCAA’s new COVID-rules for this season say that alternates will only be called up to the meet if the scratched swimmer is dropped within 24 hours of the invitations being announced. We learned from the Florida women this week that there is an apparent loophole if the scratched swimmer is the result of qualifying divers to NCAAs, but we also learned from Daria Pyshnenko of Michigan that they’re enforcing the rule otherwise.

Like Pyshnenko, Bell’s absence could have been predicted before the scratch deadline: Bell, a sophomore at Alabama, re-entered the NCAA transfer portal on March 2.

This is Bell’s second time in the portal. Last year, after the cancellation of the NCAA Championships, Bell entered his name into the portal. He ultimately decided to stay at Alabama, but has now put his name back in.

This time, Bell is marked with a “do not contact” notice, which often, but not always, means that an athlete has their transfer destination already chosen.

In 2020, as a freshman, Bell finished as the runner-up in the 100 breaststroke at the SEC Championships and was seeded 6th in that event for the NCAA Championships before they were canceled.

At this year’s SEC Championship meet, Bell won the C final of the 100 breaststroke in 53.21 and missed scoring in the 50 and 100 freestyles, his other two individual events. He swam a leg on Alabama’s 8th-place 800 free relay, but was bumped from the medley relays by fellow sophomore Derek Maas.

His in-season 100 breaststroke time of 52.05 made him the 24th seed in the 100 breaststroke. He was also entered in the 50 free (43rd seed – 19.64) and 200 breast (1:55.81 – 42nd seed).

Alabama will have a new head coach next season: Coley Stickels resigned mid-year after just 18 months leading the program, and Margo Geer, who only recently ended her competitive career, will take over in her first full-time college coaching job.

The current first alternate for the NCAA Championships is Navy’s Micah Oh and the second alternate is Indiana’s Michael Calvillo. It’s likely that Oh will get a callup when Texas scratches at least one, and possibly two, swimmers to make room for their diving qualifiers.