Bailey Amerman To Join 10x Defending Mid South Conference Champions, University of Cumberlands

Bailey Amerman, a current senior at Notre Dame High School (Peoria), is set to continue her academic and swimming career at the University of the Cumberlands in Williamsburg, Kentucky. Amerman swims for the Peoria Area Water Wizards in Peoria, Illinois, and is a freestyle specialist.

I’m so excited to announce I have committed to swim in college at the University of the Cumberlands! I’d like to thank Coach Skelly for this wonderful opportunity!! GO Patriots! ❤️💙

Amerman is a 3x Illinois HS State Championship qualifier. In 2023, she won the 100 back at the Illinois Girls’ Sectionals – East Moline in 59.54, a personal best, in order to qualify for States. She also finished 2nd in the 100 fly, clocking a 59.57—just over a second off her PB of 58.06, which she set at States in 2021.

A few months later in February of 2024, Amerman competed at the PAWW Valentine meet and established new bests in the 200 free (1:58.87) and 200 IM (2:16.06) to place 3rd and 2nd, respectively.

Beyond the pool, Amerman pursues a variety of interests. She participates in her school’s theatre productions, plays drums for Notre Dame’s concert band, and joined the wrestling team as one of the school’s first female wrestlers.

Best times:

100 free – 54.12

200 free – 1:58.87

500 free – 5:11.03

1000 free – 10:46.11

1650 free – 18:06.34

100 fly – 58.06

The University of the Cumberlands competes in the NAIA. They are members of the Mid South Conference, and have built a dynasty of a program. Last year, the Patriots secured their 10th consecutive conference championship, tallying 9 event wins and 24 top-3 finishes to win by just under 100 points over 2nd place Indiana Wesleyan. The team was led by Romina Ivana Itzkovich, a current sophomore who secured 2 individual wins and a runner-up finish. The team went on to place 8th at the 2024 NAIA Nationals.

Amerman is a 50+ point commit for the UC Patriots at the Conference level and will be an integral part of their future success: her times are already fast enough to grab a podium spot at the 2024 MSC Championships in the 500 free (2nd), 1650 free (3rd), and 100 fly (2nd). Meanwhile, her 200 free would have placed 4th and her 100 free would have qualified for the A-final. She is also set to contribute meaningfully to the Patriots’ relays: on their roster last season, she would have ranked 4th in the 100 free, 3rd in the 200 free, and 2nd in the 100 fly.

She will join Kentucky native Lauren Cox on campus this fall. Cox is a versatile sprint free/breastroker, with bests of 25.02/55.60 in the 50/100 free and 1:06.78/2:27.72 in the 100/200 breast.

