Tennessee Women Host Arkansas For Midweek Meet

Courtesy: Tennessee Athletics

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee women’s swimming & diving plays host to the Arkansas Razorbacks for a midweek meet on Thursday at 12 p.m. ET at Allan Jones Intercollegiate Aquatic Center.

Admission is free for all regular season meets, and the clear-bag policy will be in place for all fans. Parking will be available in Lot SC40 off Kingston Pike near Tyson Park (PDF). Spectators may also meter park on Volunteer Blvd at available meters. Fans can stream the contest on SEC Network+ and live results will be available on Meet Mobile

The Lady Vols have won their last two dual meets this season and are currently riding a four-meet win streak against SEC foes. During their last two outings, the Tennessee women won an impressive 29 of 32 events against No. 15 Alabama and Kentucky.

A pair of Lady Vol swimmers were honored with SEC weekly honors for their performances against the Crimson Tide last Saturday. Sophomore Camille Spink earned SEC Swimmer of the Week accolades for the second time this season, while Ella Jansen received her second SEC Freshman of the Week nod. The dup combined to set three Alabama Aquatics Center pool records, and Jansen posted a pair of top-10 times in school history during the meet.

After this meet, the Big Orange hosts the Georgia Bulldogs for Senior Day. That meet will begin at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25, and will be streamed on SEC Network+.