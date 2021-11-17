Avery Spencer commits to in-state Arkansas-Little Rock (2022)

Avery Spencer, a senior at Bentonville High School in Bentonville, Arkansas, has committed to swim at in-state University of Arkansas-Little Rock. UALR is a Division I school in the state’s capitol, and Spencer will arrive on campus next fall.

Spencer does her club swimming for Razorback Aquatic Club in nearby Fayetteville where she is primarily a distance freestyler and butterflyer. Many of her lifetime bests came at last spring’s Arkansas Senior Champs, where she qualified for the A final in the 100 and 200 fly, along with the 200, 500 and 1650 free. She also swam at Arkansas 6A state championships, where her 2nd place finish in the 100 fly and 4th place finish in the 500 free helped lead Bentonville High School to the state title.

Spencer’s SCY lifetime bests include:

200 free: 1:55.92

500 free: 5:04.99

1000 free: 10:29.22

1650 free: 17:52.35

100 fly: 58.18

200 fly: 2:06.56

Spencer projects to make an immediate impact for the Spartans when she arrives on campus next fall. Her best 500 free time sits only 6 tenths outside of UALR’s top 5 all-time, while her 1650 sits 5 seconds outside of top 5 all time and her 200 fly is 7 tenths off of UALR’s 5th fastest all time. At the 2021 Missouri Valley Conference Championships, Spencer would have qualified for the A final in the 200 fly and the C final in the 500 and 1650 free.

Spencer joins Ally Desordi, a breaststroker and IMer from Omaha, Nebraska in UALR’s class of 2026.