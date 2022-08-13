Australian Olympic Medalist Scott Miller Accused of Leading Drug Syndicate

Former Australian Olympic swimmer Scott Miller has been hit with a series of fresh charges after being arrested earlier this year over his role in an alleged drug syndicate.

Miller, 47, was initially arrested in February 2021 at his Rozelle, Australia home following a police investigation found at least 4kg worth of methylamphetamine, also known as “ice” or “crystal meth”, in hidden candles.

He has remained behind bars since then and has since pleaded guilty, but was dealt with several new charges in May of this year as police allege he directed a “criminal group” between April 2020 and October 2021 in Haberfield, Sydney, according to Australia’s News.com.au.

Court documents indicate that Miller allegedly “knowingly took part in the manufacture of 1kg of methylamphetamine, which is not less than the large commercial quantity.”

He is also alleged to have supplied 3kg of the drug, conspired with two others to manufacture a “large commercial quantity” and did “knowingly direct the activities of a criminal group”.

Miller was accused of six new offenses while behind bars where he is currently awaiting his sentence for the initial charges.

The new charges reportedly include “manufacturing or producing a prohibited drug”, “supply prohibited drug”, two counts of “conspire to commit an offense”, “knowingly direct activities of a criminal group” and “knowingly take part in manufacturing or producing a prohibited drug”.

Miller represented Australia at the 1996 Olympics and won an individual silver medal in the men’s 100 butterfly while adding a bronze medal as part of the Australian men’s 400 medley relay.

Neither he nor his lawyer appeared in court on Thursday when the matter was brought up.

He is due to be sentenced over his initial arrest later this month after pleading guilty. According to police documents, he drove 4kg of methylamphetamine 280 km from Sydney to Yass where he was met by another man. He allegedly pleaded guilty to hiding the bag, which had eight candles containing an estimated $2.2 million worth of ice.

He pleaded guilty to four offences, including two counts of “supply prohibited drug”, “deal with property proceeds of crime” and “participate in a criminal group contributing to criminal activity”.

These instances aren’t Miller’s first run-ins with the law. At the 1995 Pan Pacific Championships in Atlanta, where he won a pair of gold medals in the men’s butterfly events, he spent a night in jail for his involvement in a night club fight.

He has also had legal issues that include running an escort agency, multiple arrests, and the loss of millions of dollars as part of the infamous pink batts insulation scheme in Australia.