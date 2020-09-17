Arena USA signs 20x NCAA All-American, Natalie Hinds, through 2021

Portland, OR,: arena USA announced today that they have signed an official endorsement deal with USA sprinter, Natalie Hinds. “I am beyond excited to partner with Arena to continue my professional swimming career” says Natalie about her new partnership. “Not only do I feel supported by an amazing new family, but I am also honored to work with a company that is committed to my professional and personal growth. There is no question that the top of the line technology in their products will allow me to perform to the best of my ability.”

Natalie is a 20-time NCAA All-American from the University of Florida. After a two-year break from the sport in 2016, Hinds returned to the pool, joining the pro group at the University of Georgia. Natalie rapidly established herself as an elite US sprinter with stellar performances in both the 2019 US National Championships and the inaugural season of the International Swimming League.

“We are excited to welcome Natalie to the arena family. In addition to her outstanding performance, her personality, depth and understanding of brand marketing make her a great fit for our company. We are committed to partnering with Natalie on her goals for the community as well as in the pool.” said Mark Pinger, General Manager of arena USA.

Over the past few months Natalie has stayed extremely busy: launching her new website, creating personalized merchandise, and starting her own custom tapestry business called Loominary Design.

Natalie is represented by the CG Sports Company. Please contact Athlete Partnership Manager, Dane Vanderkaay at [email protected] for press inquiries.

About Arena

arena has revolutionized the world of aquatic sport through insightful collaboration with world class athletes and the development of cutting edge competitive swimwear since 1973. Today, this spirit of collaboration and innovation lives on through a continuous evolution of advanced materials and Italian design that improves the performance, style and expression of all those who chose arena. From leading the lanes to living in style, arena is dedicated to providing all swimmers with the tools they need to express themselves, feel confident, win and achieve more. Because in arena, you can.

