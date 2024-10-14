arena Launches The New Breast Cancer Awareness Collection, Supporting Keep A Breast Foundation

Courtesy of arena, a SwimSwam partner.

October 2024 — On the occasion of Breast Cancer Awareness Month arena is pleased to present the 2024 edition of the Breast Cancer Awareness Collection to highlight the importance of early diagnosis as well as supporting people affected by breast cancer.

For this edition too, 50% of the proceeds from sales will be donated to Keep A Breast, a non-profit organization based in Los Angeles whose mission is to reduce the risk of breast cancer and its impact globally through art, education, prevention and action.

“We are thrilled to announce the continuation of our collaboration with arena for the fourth consecutive year. The support of arena and its exceptional athletes has been a key element in our commitment to contribute to such an important cause. Their active participation and constant support have made it possible to implement projects that have a tangible impact in the fight against this disease. We recognize the importance of joining forces to address complex and widespread challenges and believe that only through collaboration can meaningful progress be made,” says Shaney jo Darden, founder of Keep A Breast.

“At arena, we’re deeply honored to support such a critical cause as the fight against breast cancer, a disease that impacts countless lives globally. By making a donation, we hope to contribute to Keep a Breast’s vital initiatives in advancing research and promoting educational programs. Our commitment extends beyond financial assistance. Driven by our core value of enriching the communities we serve, we aim to offer encouragement and unwavering support to those bravely battling breast cancer.” – declares Peter Graschi, CEO of arena.

With this limited edition, arena embraces strength, resilience and the importance of education and early diagnosis.

arena Breast Cancer Awareness collection is proposed in shades of pink, burgundy and fuchsia, recalling some of the shades of the Dahlia, the flower to which this year’s collection is dedicated as a reference to the symbolic colors of the month of October. The dahlia, a delicate flower that symbolizes admiration and respect, underlines the respect for one’s health, as well as the esteem for those who have to undergo medical treatment.

The collection consists of a women’s one-piece swimsuit with lace back, featuring support straps that split in two at the shoulders and a classic 7cm men’s brief. Both swimsuits are made of Maxlife Eco fabric, durable, chlorine resistant, quick drying and made up of over 50% recycled polyester, obtained from PET bottles, accompanied by a cap with the same leitmotif as the collection in 100% silicone.

With the aim of raising public awareness of the importance of prevention, each product is accompanied by a hantag which, in addition to containing information materials, features a QR code that connects to the Keep A breast app and puts the user in contact with a telemedicine medical professional.

Awareness is the key to risk reduction. arena, by supporting the Keep A Breast Foundation, is committed to actively promoting knowledge about self-examination practices, regular exams and healthy lifestyles.

With the aim of normalizing the reality of cancer and giving visibility and support to the hundreds of people, women and men, who have been diagnosed with cancer, arena has involved some of its top swimmers to raise public awareness, both by wearing swimsuits tribute that offering a personal testimony.

Lydia Jacoby, Olympic Champion 100m breaststroke (Tokyo 2020), declares: “I wear pink in support of my mama and all the other strong women who have battled or are battling breast cancer.”

Noè Ponti, Olympic bronze medalist in the 100m butterfly (Tokyo 2020), says “I am very grateful to Arena for involving me as a testimonial to promote fundraising for the Keep A Breast Foundation through the sale of the new Breast Cancer Awareness collection, on the occasion of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. I have long been sensitive to the issue of prevention of this disease, as well as cancer research in general. It is therefore with belief and emotion that I have agreed to collaborate with Arena in this initiative, which I hope will have all the success it deserves, in support of such an important cause. Every little gesture matters: join us in making a difference!”.

The collection will be launched on October and will be available exclusively through the arena e-commerce site with 50% of the proceeds going to Keep a Breast from US and European sales.

About arena

Since 1973, arena has revolutionized the world of water sports through intense collaboration with world-class athletes and the development of cutting-edge competition swimsuits. Today, this spirit of collaboration and innovation lives on through the continuous development of advanced materials and Italian design that improves the performance, style and expression of all those who choose arena. From racing in the swimming lanes to living in style, arena is dedicated to providing all swimmers with the tools they need to express themselves, feel confident, win and achieve more.