Anna Moesch on Training with UVA: “I’ve pushed myself to be better than I thought I could”

Freshman Anna Moesch has seemingly not missed a beat on Virginia’s women’s team. She has already achieved lifetime bests in the 100/200 Free this season and has swam on many of UVA’s A Relays. While the training has been difficult for the first-year student-athlete, Moesch says she’s been able to raise her own bar for herself, pushing herself past what she thought her limits in training were.
Coleman Hodges
by Coleman Hodges 0
January 06th, 2025
