Andrei Minakov Swims His Fastest 100 Fly (51.04) Since Tokyo On Day 2 Of Russian Championships

2024 RUSSIAN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The second finals session of the 2024 Russian Championships included the men’s 100 backstroke, women’s 50 backstroke, men’s 400 freestyle, women’s 50 breaststroke, women’s 200 butterfly, men’s 100 breaststroke, men’s 200 IM, and women’s 800 freestyle. Semifinals of the men’s 100 butterfly and women’s 100 freestyle were also contested.

The men’s 100 back was a clear highlight, where 18-year-old Miron Lifintsev backed up his semifinal performance of 52.62 with a new World Junior record in the final. He roared to splits of 25.34/27.00 to log a new mark of 52.34 and re-write the record book. His speedy effort overtook the previous standard of 52.53, which Kliment Kolesnikov posted back at the 2018 European Championships.

Kolesnikov was 2nd in tonight’s race in a sub-53 second outing of 52.80. 21-year-old Dmitry Savenko made it 3 in the 52-second sector with his bronze medal-worthy 52.90. He demolished his previous career-best time of 53.42 from April of 2023. 2021 Olympic Champion Evgeny Rylov (53.13) settled for 5th place.

The 100 fly semifinals were dominated by Russian record holder Andrei Minakov, who recorded his fastest time in nearly three years. He hit the wall in 51.04, his 5th fastest time ever in the event and under his previous post-Tokyo Olympics best of 51.23. He opened in 23.33 through the front half tonight before finishing in 27.71 over the final 50. He will have the opportunity to improve upon his time in tomorrow’s final, where he could swim a sub-51 second time for the 4th time in his career.

Andrei Minakov, Top 5 Fastest 100 Butterfly Performances:

50.83 — July 2019, Gwangju World Championships 50.88 — July 2021, Tokyo Olympic Games 50.94 — July 2019, Gwangju World Championships 51.00 — July 2021, Tokyo Olympic Games 51.04 — April 2024, Russian Championships

In the women’s 50 back final, 24-year-old Maria Kameneva defended her top seed from Sunday’s semifinals with a winning time of 27.83. She was a tenth slower than her 27.73 clocking from yesterday, but did lead a 1-2 punch with her training partner, Alina Gayfutdinova (27.93). Kameneva has been as quick as 27.66 in the 50m sprint and holds the 50m free Russian record.

Martin Malyutin doubled up on middle distance free wins in Kazan this week, as he posted a final time of 3:47.30 to win the 400 free. In Sunday’s 200 free final, Malyutin threw down a swift 1:45.83 marker to rank 17th in the world. His 400 time checks-in as the 26th fastest worldwide time so far this season. In his typical fashion, Malyutin negative split the swim: 1:54.82/1:52.48.

Three athletes broke 31-seconds in the women’s 50m breast event, with Tatiana Belonogoff (30.54) out-touching Evgeniia Chikunova (30.75) and Yuliya Efimova (30.78) at the wall. Belonogoff’s winning effort of 30.54 was just outside her best time of 30.33 from February. Chukinova was a little shy of her 30.54 lifetime best from this meet last year, where she completely obliterated the world record in the 200m breast (2:17.55).

The men’s 100 breast saw a major shakeup from last night’s semifinals, with Ivan Kozhakin (59.10) touching 1st ahead of Kirill Prigoda (59.37) and Danil Semyaninov (59.70). Kozhakin and Prigoda were tied through the first 50m at 27.61, but Kozhakin increased the pace on the backend to touch ahead by 0.27. In yesterday’s semifinals, it was Semyaninov who led the charge, but he clocked-in for 3rd tonight.

Longtime National Team member Prigoda has a personal best of 58.92 in this event. He stopped the clock in 58.98 at this meet a year ago. Kozhakin notched a bronze medal-winning time of 59.04 in 2023 which still stands as his career best, and even though he was marginally slower tonight, he still moved up to National Champion status.

