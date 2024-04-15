Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Miron Lifintsev Drops 52.34 In 100 Backstroke, Breaks Kliment Kolesnikov’s World Junior Record

2024 RUSSIAN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The second night of the 2024 Russian Swimming Championships got off to a fast start with a new World Junior record in the men’s 100 backstroke.

After already making his mark on these championships with a massive best time of 52.66 on Sunday, 18-year-old Russian teenager Miron Lifintsev cranked out a new World Junior Record with his gold medal-winning time of 52.34. His swim comfortably overtook the previous record of 52.53 set by Kliment Kolesnikov at the 2018 European Championships.

Lifinsev’s record-breaking time was largely due to his fast opening speed, where he flipped almost two tenths under record pace at the halfway mark, 25.34 to 25.53. He matched Kolesnikov’s last 50 down to the hundredth to break the record by 0.19.

Splits Comparison:

Miron Lifintsev‘s New World Junior Record:
Kliment Kolesnikov‘s Previous World Junior Record From 2018:
First 50m 25.34 25.53
Second 50m 27.00 27.00
Total Time 52.34 52.53

Former record holder Kolesnikov was in tonight’s race, and he took runner-up status with a respectable clocking of 52.80. Last July, he notched a 51.82 in this event to become the 2nd fastest performer of all-time. 2021 Olympic Champion Evgeny Rylov (53.13) touched 5th in the final tonight, well off his best time of 51.97 from 2019.

Lifintsev has showcased a steady progression in this event over the past two years, starting with his 56.12 from July of 2022 when he was just 16-years-old. He left that age group with a faster time of 55.12 before chipping away at it over the past year and a half. He has now broken 53-seconds on three separate occasions.

Lifintsev’s Progression In The 100m Backstroke:

Final Time Month/Year
56.12 July 2022
55.12 July 2022
54.74 April 2023
53.52 April 2023
53.27 July 2023
53.14 July 2023
52.96 July 2023

Lifintsev’s Top 5 100m Backstroke Performances:

  1. *52.34 — April 2024, Russian Championships
  2. 52.66 — April 2024, Russian Championships
  3. 52.96 — July 2023, Russian Swimming Cup
  4. 53.14 — July 2023, Russian Swimming Cup
  5. 53.27 — July 2023, Russian Swimming Cup

Lifintsev now ranks 3rd overall in the world so far this season. For comparison’s sake, his time from semifinals (52.62) as well as his new record swim (52.34) would have both won the recent Doha World Championships. American Hunter Armstrong won that race with a time of 52.68, although he’s been a much faster 51.98 during his storied career.

2023-2024 LCM Men 100 Back

JiayuCHN
XU
09/26
52.05
2 Thomas
CECCON		ITA52.2710/08
3Miron
Lifinstsev		RUS52.6204/14
4Hunter
ARMSTRONG 		USA52.6802/13
5Oliver
MORGAN		GBR52.7004/03
Race Video:

Paul
11 minutes ago

Los Angeles 2028, or Brisbane 2032

Emily Se-Bom Lee
18 minutes ago

not sure rylov qualifies as a “defending” olympic champion

nuotofan
21 minutes ago

Lifintsev was 55.12 in July 2022, 52.96 in July 2023 (when it was clear his huge talent) and now 52.34 in April 2024. At this rate of progression he could be under 52″ in July 2024.
Quick note about the third of the final, Dmitry Savenko (52.90, new PB): he’s perhaps the tallest swimmer I’ve ever seen; Kolesnikov looked small in the post-race interview

Last edited 19 minutes ago by nuotofan
Jeah
21 minutes ago

Why does Russia men produce so many more backstrokers then other strokes?

Eugene
27 minutes ago

You mean terrorist states junior record?

Jeah
40 minutes ago

47 meter pool

alex
41 minutes ago

enhanced games

Claire Curzan Fan
44 minutes ago

bro dropped 2.5 in one year 😭😭😭😭

