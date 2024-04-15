Miron Lifintsev Drops 52.34 In 100 Backstroke, Breaks Kliment Kolesnikov’s World Junior Record

2024 RUSSIAN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The second night of the 2024 Russian Swimming Championships got off to a fast start with a new World Junior record in the men’s 100 backstroke.

After already making his mark on these championships with a massive best time of 52.66 on Sunday, 18-year-old Russian teenager Miron Lifintsev cranked out a new World Junior Record with his gold medal-winning time of 52.34. His swim comfortably overtook the previous record of 52.53 set by Kliment Kolesnikov at the 2018 European Championships.

Lifinsev’s record-breaking time was largely due to his fast opening speed, where he flipped almost two tenths under record pace at the halfway mark, 25.34 to 25.53. He matched Kolesnikov’s last 50 down to the hundredth to break the record by 0.19.

Splits Comparison:

Miron Lifintsev‘s New World Junior Record: Kliment Kolesnikov‘s Previous World Junior Record From 2018: ‘s Previous World Junior Record From 2018: First 50m 25.34 25.53 Second 50m 27.00 27.00 Total Time 52.34 52.53

Former record holder Kolesnikov was in tonight’s race, and he took runner-up status with a respectable clocking of 52.80. Last July, he notched a 51.82 in this event to become the 2nd fastest performer of all-time. 2021 Olympic Champion Evgeny Rylov (53.13) touched 5th in the final tonight, well off his best time of 51.97 from 2019.

Lifintsev has showcased a steady progression in this event over the past two years, starting with his 56.12 from July of 2022 when he was just 16-years-old. He left that age group with a faster time of 55.12 before chipping away at it over the past year and a half. He has now broken 53-seconds on three separate occasions.

Lifintsev’s Progression In The 100m Backstroke:

Final Time Month/Year 56.12 55.12 54.74 53.52 53.27 July 2023 53.14 July 2023 52.96 July 2023

Lifintsev’s Top 5 100m Backstroke Performances:

*52.34 — April 2024, Russian Championships 52.66 — April 2024, Russian Championships 52.96 — July 2023, Russian Swimming Cup 53.14 — July 2023, Russian Swimming Cup 53.27 — July 2023, Russian Swimming Cup

Lifintsev now ranks 3rd overall in the world so far this season. For comparison’s sake, his time from semifinals (52.62) as well as his new record swim (52.34) would have both won the recent Doha World Championships. American Hunter Armstrong won that race with a time of 52.68, although he’s been a much faster 51.98 during his storied career.

Race Video: