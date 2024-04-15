18YO WJR Holder Miron Lifintsev Has Dropped Nearly 4 Seconds in the 100m Back in Under 2 Years

18-Year-Old Miron Lifintsev just broke the World Jr Record in the 100m back, swimming a 52.34. But that’s not the crazy part.

Lifintsev has dropped nearly 4 SECONDS in under 2 years from his 100 back time. in July of 2022, his best time was 56.12.

Lifintsev’s Progression In The 100m Backstroke:

FINAL TIME MONTH/YEAR 56.12 55.12 54.74 53.52 53.27 July 2023 53.14 July 2023 52.96 July 2023

Lifintsev’s Top 5 100m Backstroke Performances:

*52.34 — April 2024, Russian Championships 52.66 — April 2024, Russian Championships 52.96 — July 2023, Russian Swimming Cup 53.14 — July 2023, Russian Swimming Cup 53.27 — July 2023, Russian Swimming Cup

…And yes, I pronounced his name wrong the whole video. I apologize.