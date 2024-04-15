18YO WJR Holder Miron Lifintsev Has Dropped Nearly 4 Seconds in the 100m Back in Under 2 Years

18-Year-Old Miron Lifintsev just broke the World Jr Record in the 100m back, swimming a 52.34. But that’s not the crazy part.
Lifintsev has dropped nearly 4 SECONDS in under 2 years from his 100 back time. in July of 2022, his best time was 56.12.
Lifintsev’s Progression In The 100m Backstroke:
|FINAL TIME
|MONTH/YEAR
|56.12
|July 2022
|55.12
|July 2022
|54.74
|April 2023
|53.52
|April 2023
|53.27
|July 2023
|53.14
|July 2023
|52.96
|July 2023
Lifintsev’s Top 5 100m Backstroke Performances:
- *52.34 — April 2024, Russian Championships
- 52.66 — April 2024, Russian Championships
- 52.96 — July 2023, Russian Swimming Cup
- 53.14 — July 2023, Russian Swimming Cup
- 53.27 — July 2023, Russian Swimming Cup
…And yes, I pronounced his name wrong the whole video. I apologize.
I hate that I have to be skeptical of anything coming out of Russia. For example, I just got done watching a track video about how all three Russian 2012 Olynpic finalists for the women’s 800m have been disqualified as a result of the state-sponsored doping program.
It’s similar to what Armstrong did to ultimately make the Tokyo Olympic team.
56.40 July 2019
52.48 June 2021
A drop of 3.92 seconds.
Armstrong also didn’t start training year-round until his Senior year of high school. Before that he was a multi (seasonal) sport athlete.