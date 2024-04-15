Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

18YO WJR Holder Miron Lifintsev Has Dropped Nearly 4 Seconds in the 100m Back in Under 2 Years

18-Year-Old Miron Lifintsev just broke the World Jr Record in the 100m back, swimming a 52.34. But that’s not the crazy part.

Lifintsev has dropped nearly 4 SECONDS in under 2 years from his 100 back time. in July of 2022, his best time was 56.12.

Lifintsev’s Progression In The 100m Backstroke:

FINAL TIME MONTH/YEAR
56.12 July 2022
55.12 July 2022
54.74 April 2023
53.52 April 2023
53.27 July 2023
53.14 July 2023
52.96 July 2023

Lifintsev’s Top 5 100m Backstroke Performances:

  1. *52.34 — April 2024, Russian Championships
  2. 52.66 — April 2024, Russian Championships
  3. 52.96 — July 2023, Russian Swimming Cup
  4. 53.14 — July 2023, Russian Swimming Cup
  5. 53.27 — July 2023, Russian Swimming Cup

…And yes, I pronounced his name wrong the whole video. I apologize.

SwimCoach
42 minutes ago

I hate that I have to be skeptical of anything coming out of Russia. For example, I just got done watching a track video about how all three Russian 2012 Olynpic finalists for the women’s 800m have been disqualified as a result of the state-sponsored doping program.

Troyy
43 minutes ago

It’s similar to what Armstrong did to ultimately make the Tokyo Olympic team.

56.40 July 2019
52.48 June 2021

A drop of 3.92 seconds.

SwimCoach
Reply to  Troyy
6 minutes ago

Armstrong also didn’t start training year-round until his Senior year of high school. Before that he was a multi (seasonal) sport athlete.

