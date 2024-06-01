Anastasia Gorbenko Lowers 400 IM Israeli National Record Again With 4:34.87

2024 MARE NOSTRUM TOUR – MONACO

June 1-2, 2024

Prince Albert II Pool at the Stadium Louis II

LCM (50 meters)

WOMEN’S 400 IM – FINAL

World record: 4:24.38 – Summer McIntosh (CAN), 2024

Mare Nostrum record: 4:30.75 – Katinka Hosszu (HUN), 2016

Monaco record: 4:32.87 – Katinka Hosszu (HUN), 2019

Top 3:

Anastasia Gorbenko (ISR) – 4:34.87 Mio Narita (JPN) – 4:37.48 Shiho Matsumoto (JPN) – 4:41.69

20 year old Anastasia Gorbenko broke her own Israeli national record in the 400 IM for the 3rd time in the last week as she swam a 4:34.87 today at the third and final stop of the Mare Nostrum Tour.

Gorbenko previously set the record at a 4:36.95 in Canet a week ago before improving the record to a 4:36.57 in Barcelona two days ago.

Her consistent improvement has been moving her up the World Rankings as well. She now moves up from the 10th fastest swimmer in the World this season to #5.

SPLIT COMPARISON:

Monaco Barcelona Canet 50 28.1 29.72 28.86 100 32.91 32.25 33.64 150 36.68 36.19 37.08 200 35.41 35.15 35.69 250 38.4 38.93 39.42 300 39.32 39.66 39.5 350 31.91 32.86 31.58 400 32.14 31.81 31.18 4:34.87 4:36.57 4:36.95

She was out much faster on the first 50 of the butterfly leg today. She also was fast on the first 50 of her breaststroke leg. Her freestyle split today was around her split from Barcelona, but slightly slower than Canet as she pushed the front end of the races more.

The swim marks her 6th National Record in the last week. In addition to breaking the 400 IM record for the 3rd time, she also has broken her own 200 IM record twice and she also became the new record holder in the 200 backstroke.

This past February, she won silver in the 400 IM at the 2024 World Championships in a 4:37.36. Last summer at 2023 Worlds, she missed finals as she swam a 4:49.64 for 26th. She now is just off of what it took to make the podium in Fukuoka as Jenna Forrester was 3rd in a 4:32.30 then.