Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Anastasia Gorbenko Lowers 400 IM Israeli National Record Again With 4:34.87

Comments: 3

2024 MARE NOSTRUM TOUR – MONACO

Day 1 Finals Heat Sheet

WOMEN’S 400 IM – FINAL

  • World record: 4:24.38 – Summer McIntosh (CAN), 2024
  • Mare Nostrum record: 4:30.75 – Katinka Hosszu (HUN), 2016
  • Monaco record: 4:32.87 – Katinka Hosszu (HUN), 2019

Top 3:

  1. Anastasia Gorbenko (ISR) – 4:34.87
  2. Mio Narita (JPN) – 4:37.48
  3. Shiho Matsumoto (JPN) – 4:41.69

20 year old Anastasia Gorbenko broke her own Israeli national record in the 400 IM for the 3rd time in the last week as she swam a 4:34.87 today at the third and final stop of the Mare Nostrum Tour.

Gorbenko previously set the record at a 4:36.95 in Canet a week ago before improving the record to a 4:36.57 in Barcelona two days ago.

Her consistent improvement has been moving her up the World Rankings as well. She now moves up from the 10th fastest swimmer in the World this season to #5.

2023-2024 LCM Women 400 IM

SummerCAN
McINTOSH
05/16
4:24.34 WR
2Kaylee
MCKEOWN		AUS4:28.2204/18
3Katie
GRIMES 		USA4:32.4504/13
4Freya
Colbert		GBR4:34.0104/04
5Anastasia
GORBENKO 		ISR4:34.8706/01
View Top 31»

SPLIT COMPARISON:

Monaco Barcelona Canet
50 28.1 29.72 28.86
100 32.91 32.25 33.64
150 36.68 36.19 37.08
200 35.41 35.15 35.69
250 38.4 38.93 39.42
300 39.32 39.66 39.5
350 31.91 32.86 31.58
400 32.14 31.81 31.18
4:34.87 4:36.57 4:36.95

She was out much faster on the first 50 of the butterfly leg today. She also was fast on the first 50 of her breaststroke leg. Her freestyle split today was around her split from Barcelona, but slightly slower than Canet as she pushed the front end of the races more.

The swim marks her 6th National Record in the last week. In addition to breaking the 400 IM record for the 3rd time, she also has broken her own 200 IM record twice and she also became the new record holder in the 200 backstroke.

This past February, she won silver in the 400 IM at the 2024 World Championships in a 4:37.36. Last summer at 2023 Worlds, she missed finals as she swam a 4:49.64 for 26th. She now is just off of what it took to make the podium in Fukuoka as Jenna Forrester was 3rd in a 4:32.30 then.

3
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

3 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
swimmerfromjapananduk
59 minutes ago

She literally gets faster every swim. Crazy stuff

4
-2
Reply
PFA
1 hour ago

She just keeps dropping into Olympic medal contender now wow she’s just getting faster and faster. Hope she’s able to drop more in Paris.

16
-2
Reply
applesandoranges
Reply to  PFA
30 minutes ago

My sentiment exactly.

0
-1
Reply

About Anya Pelshaw

Anya Pelshaw

Anya has been with SwimSwam since June 2021 as both a writer and social media coordinator. She was in attendance at the 2022 and 2023 Women's NCAA Championships writing and doing social media for SwimSwam. Currently, Anya is pursuing her B.A. in Economics and a minor in Government & Law at …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!