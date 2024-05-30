Anastasia Gorbenko Improves Own Israeli Record In 400 IM (4:36.57) After Breaking It In Canet

2024 MARE NOSTRUM – BARCELONA

WOMEN’S 400 IM – FINAL

Mare Nostrum Record: 4:30.75 – Katinka Hosszu, Hungary (2012)

OQT: 4:38.53

Anastasya Gorbenko (ISR) — 4:36.57 Mio Narita (JPN) — 4:37.54 Waka Kobori (JPN) — 4:39.39

Anastasia Gorbenko broke her 5th Israeli National Record in the last week as she re-broke her own 400 IM record in a 4:36.57. At stop 1, she set the previous record with a 4:36.95.

Yesterday in Barcelona, the 20 year old set two new national records as she re-broke her 200 IM record that she also set in Canet along with becoming the new record holder in the 200 backstroke as she swam a personal best time by about two seconds.

Gorbenko has broken her own Israeli record in the 400 IM three times this calendar year so far as she also broke the record in February at the 2024 World Championships in a 4:37.36. That swim earned her a silver medal in Doha as she finished behind Freya Colbert of Great Britain who won gold in a 4:37.14.

Split Comparison:

Barcelona Canet 50 29.72 28.86 100 32.25 33.64 150 36.19 37.08 200 35.15 35.69 250 38.93 39.42 300 39.66 39.5 350 32.86 31.58 400 31.81 31.18 4:36.57 4:36.95

Compared to the stop in Canet, the biggest difference today was the second half of her backstroke leg as well as her breaststroke leg. The push in the middle of the race had her come home on freestyle slightly slower but she was still far enough ahead to get under her old record by about four-tenths of a second.

Gorbenko keeps moving up in the World Rankings so far this season as she moves up from #13 to #10 with her swim from today.

In Canet, Gorbenko told Coleman Hodges that she feels she is “in the best shape I’ve ever been in my life.” Gorbenko is currently training with Tom Rushton.