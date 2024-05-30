Alexandre Ferreira Amorim Breaks Portuguese Record in Men’s 50 Breast

On May 19th, Alexandre Ferreira Amorim broke the Portuguese National Record in the 50m Breaststroke with a 28.07 at the XXXVII Trofeo Internacional Villa de Gijon in Spain. This lowers his previous Portuguese Record from April where he notched a 28.10.

Before this, the previous record had stood for over 10 years at 28.16, a mark established by Carlos Almeida at the 2013 World Championships in Barcelona.

Amorim was in control through prelims, semis, and the final, placing first and steadily improving his times throughout the sessions.

Meet Progression:

Session Time Prelims 28.88 Semi-Finals 28.34 Finals 28.07

Amorim now owns the two fastest times in Portuguese history in the 50 breast. The 24-year-old swims for FC Porto and has competed in one international meet for Portugal, the LEN European Short Course Swimming Championships in Glasgow in 2019.

He also finished first in the 100 breast with a 1:02.88, just shy of his personal best time of 1:02.74 which he set initially in 2019 and tied in July of 2023.

A few weeks earlier, Amorim clocked 28.31 in the 50 breast and a season-best of 1:02.77 at a meet in the Portuguese city of Coimbra.