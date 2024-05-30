NCAA Division II Finalist Lutnya Bogdanova Transferring To Florida International

2024 NCAA Division II ‘B’ finalist in the 200 breaststroke Lutnya Bogdanova has announced she will transfer to Divison I Florida International to use her two remaining years of eligibility.

As a freshman, Boganova led the way in prelims of the New South Conference Championships for West Florida in the 200 breaststroke swimming a personal best time of a 2:20.92. She then swam a 2:22.65 in finals to finish 5th.

This past season, Boganova captured the conference title in the event swimming to a personal best 2:18.80 in finals. She also made three other ‘A’ finals as she was 3rd in the 100 breast (1:04.40), 6th in the 100 fly (56.04), and 8th in the 200 IM (2:09.42, 2:05.27 in prelims).

She went on to swim at Divison II NCAAs swimming the 10th fastest time of the morning in the 200 breast with another personal best time of a 2:17.45. She finished 16th in finals with a 2:19.35. She also just missed making the ‘B’ final of the 100 fly as she swam a 55.54 for 18th. She also finished 20th in the 100 breast (1:04.01) and 32nd in the 200 IM (2:05.98).

Her best SCY times are:

100 breast: 1:03.95

200 breast: 2:17.45

100 fly: 55.45

200 IM: 2:05.27

Boganova will travel to the southern part of Florida as FIU is located in Miami. She originally is from Lakeland, Florida.

This past season, the FIU women captured the 2024 American Athletic Conference title scoring 778.5 points, over 100 points ahead of 2nd place SMU. The team was led by senior Christie Chue who swept her three individual events, winning the 100 breast in a 59.25, the 200 breast in a 2:07.99, and the 200 IM in a 1:57.21.

The FIU breaststroke group was strong for the team this past season. Behind Chue in the 100, Delaine Goll finished 3rd (1:00.94) while Ingrid Huszar was 4th (1:01.35). Boganova’s best time would have finished in the middle of the ‘B’ final.

The 200 breaststroke was one of the team’s strongest events as they went 1-2-3-4-6 in the event with all five women under the 2:15 mark. Boganova’s time from NCAAs would have been in the ‘B’ final.