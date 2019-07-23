Americans Have Half The Hardware Through Day 3 Than At 2017 World C’ships

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Whereas yesterday the Americans shared the top of the medal standings with the nation of Australias, holding 2 golds and 5 total medals apiece, day 3 saw the U.S. take the edge. With Lilly King‘s gold medal in the women’s 100m breaststroke, the stars n’ stripes now own 7 medals, as does Australia, but the former has 3 golds in all.

China frog-hopped Australia to rank 2nd, courtesy of Xu Jiayu‘s gold medal swim in the men’s 100m backstroke and Sun Yang‘s gold in the 200m free. The nation also saw Wang Jianjiahe collect bronze in the women’s 1500m free to bring their total to 6 medals through 3 days.

Canada remains among the top 5, as does Great Britain, who saw Duncan Scott pull out a 200m free bronze, tied with Russia’s Martin Malyutin, after the disqualification of Danas Rapsys of Lithuania.

However, the U.S. historically has been able to depend on a medal in the men’s 100m back and the nation came up short, with Ryan Murphy settling for 4th place, just .01 off the podium. Additionally, with Katie Ledecky‘s unexpected withdrawal from both the 200m free heats and the 1500m final, the 2 medals she most likely would have garnered fell or will fall to other nations’ columns.

Through day 3 at the 2017 World Championships, the Americans held a huge lead in the medal table, having already snagged 14 medals in all. This time around, that figure is cut in half, with the U.S. having racked up 7 thus far.

On day 3 back in Budapest, Townley Haas had taken silver, Ledecky earned gold in the 1500m and Kathleen Baker reaped silver in the 100m back 2 years ago. Matt Grevers and Murphy also finished 2-3 in the men’s 100m back, while now-retired Katie Meili finished behind King in Budapest for 100m breast silver.

World Championships Swimming Medal Table Through Day 3