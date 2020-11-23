American Record Roundup: Every American Record Set in the 2020 ISL Grand Final

2020 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE FINAL – DAY 2
- Saturday, November 21: 2:00PM – 4:00PM CET (8 AM – 10 AM U.S. Eastern, 10 PM – 12 AM Japan)
- Sunday, November 22: 6:00PM – 8:00PM CET (12 PM – 2 PM U.S. Eastern, 2 AM – 4 AM Monday J+1 Japan)
- Duna Arena – Budapest, Hungary
- Short Course Meters (SCM) format
The 2020 ISL Grand Final witnessed a multitude of new National, Continental, and World Records set by swimmers from around the world, but this post is dedicated to the records set by swimmers from the United States.
In total, 15 American Records were lowered in Budapest November 21st-22nd. Some were broken by their owners while others had been on the books for a years. Five were broken by women and ten by men, though one of those, the 100 freestyle, was broken twice. Four of the 15 American Records broken are also new World Records.
Bold italics indicate World Record.
Women
- 100 Backstroke, 55.04, Olivia Smoliga
- 50 Breaststroke, 28.77, Lilly King
- 100 Breaststroke, 1:02.50, Lilly King
- 50 Butterfly, 24.80, Maddy Banic
- 4 x 100 Medley Relay, 3:44.52, Olivia Smoliga, Lilly King, Kelsi Dahlia, Erika Brown
Men
- 50 Freestyle, 20.16, Caeleb Dressel
- 100 Freestyle, 45.18, Caeleb Dressel
- 100 Freestyle, 45.08, Caeleb Dressel
- 200 Freestyle, 1:40.49, Townley Haas
- 100 Breaststroke, 56.16, Nic Fink
- 200 Breaststroke, 2:02.20, Nic Fink
- 50 Backstroke, 22.54, Ryan Murphy
- 100 Butterfly, 47.78, Caeleb Dressel
- 200 Butterfly, 1:48.66, Tom Shields
- 100 IM, 49.28, Caeleb Dressel
Other notable races that fell just short of being American Records include Tom Shields going 48.47 in the 100 fly, which cleared his own previous American Record of 48.63 from 2015, however, Dressel was also in that race and he produced the fastest performance of all time. Will Licon also technically broke Cody Miller‘s 2015 American Record in the 200 breaststroke, he just didn’t break it by quite as much as Nic Fink did a couple of lanes over.