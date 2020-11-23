American Record Roundup: Every American Record Set in the 2020 ISL Grand Final

2020 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE FINAL – DAY 2

The 2020 ISL Grand Final witnessed a multitude of new National, Continental, and World Records set by swimmers from around the world, but this post is dedicated to the records set by swimmers from the United States.

In total, 15 American Records were lowered in Budapest November 21st-22nd. Some were broken by their owners while others had been on the books for a years. Five were broken by women and ten by men, though one of those, the 100 freestyle, was broken twice. Four of the 15 American Records broken are also new World Records.

Bold italics indicate World Record.

Women

Men

Other notable races that fell just short of being American Records include Tom Shields going 48.47 in the 100 fly, which cleared his own previous American Record of 48.63 from 2015, however, Dressel was also in that race and he produced the fastest performance of all time. Will Licon also technically broke Cody Miller‘s 2015 American Record in the 200 breaststroke, he just didn’t break it by quite as much as Nic Fink did a couple of lanes over.