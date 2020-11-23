2020 ISL: Cali Condors Cash In with Close to $1.5 Million in Earnings

2020 International Swimming League
- Duna Arena – Budapest, Hungary
- Short Course Meters (SCM) format
- ISL Technical Handbook
- 2020 ISL Scoring Format
- 2020 ISL Prize Money and Bonuses
- Omega Results
Cali Condors finished the 2020 International Swimming League season at the top of the charts for matches won and dollars earned. The Condors, led by Caeleb Dressel and Lilly King, the top two point-winners in the league, never lost a match all season. They won all four regular matchups, their semifinal, and the grand final, for a total of 24 team points. Energy Standard, the 2019 season champion, finished in second place, having won all their matches except when they faced the Condors in both the regular season and the final.
Season Standings
|Rank
|Club
|Code
|Matches Played
|M1
|M2
|M3
|M4
|M5
|M6
|M7
|M8
|M9
|M10
|SF1
|SF2
|Final
|Standings Points
|1
|Cali Condors
|CAC
|6
|4
|4
|4
|4
|4
|4
|24
|2
|Energy Standard
|ENS
|6
|3
|4
|4
|4
|4
|3
|22
|3
|London Roar
|LON
|6
|4
|4
|3
|2
|3
|2
|18
|4
|LA Current
|LAC
|6
|2
|4
|3
|3
|3
|1
|16
|5
|Iron
|IRO
|5
|3
|3
|3
|2
|2
|13
|6
|Tokyo Frog Kings
|TOK
|5
|3
|2
|2
|3
|2
|12
|7
|Toronto Titans
|TOR
|5
|2
|3
|2
|1
|1
|9
|8
|NY Breakers
|NYB
|5
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|7
|9
|DC Trident
|DCT
|4
|2
|1
|1
|1
|5
|10
|Aqua Centurions
|AQC
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|4
As a team, Cali earned some $300,000 more than Energy Standard, and $1 million more than the 5th place team, Iron. The Condors led in individual race earnings, skins earnings, MVP bonuses, and team bonuses. Energy Standard led the league in relay winnings.
Season Earnings
|Rank
|Club
|Code
|Points
|Indiv
|Relay
|Skins
|MVP
|Team Bonus
|Total
|Stolen
|1
|Cali Condors
|CAC
|3207.8
|$457,800
|$131,200
|$112,800
|$313,000
|$443,000
|$1,457,800
|$7,400
|2
|Energy Standard
|ENS
|3110.0
|$410,533
|$179,200
|$97,000
|$142,000
|$326,800
|$1,155,533
|$1,800
|3
|LA Current
|LAC
|2535.8
|$300,500
|$121,600
|$80,200
|$199,000
|$183,800
|$885,100
|$8,400
|4
|London Roar
|LON
|2725.0
|$331,400
|$120,800
|$95,400
|$23,000
|$241,200
|$811,800
|$0
|5
|Iron
|IRO
|1912.0
|$212,633
|$23,200
|$44,400
|$44,000
|$127,800
|$452,033
|$3,800
|6
|Tokyo Frog Kings
|TOK
|2107.2
|$252,333
|$45,200
|$22,400
|$0
|$112,800
|$432,733
|$0
|7
|Toronto Titans
|TOR
|1775.0
|$175,400
|$70,400
|$21,000
|$0
|$69,200
|$336,000
|$800
|8
|NY Breakers
|NYB
|1509.0
|$158,400
|$14,800
|$9,600
|$0
|$42,400
|$225,200
|$1,200
|9
|DC Trident
|DCT
|1145.8
|$93,000
|$37,600
|$11,600
|$0
|$21,200
|$163,400
|$0
|10
|Aqua Centurions
|AQC
|1110.5
|$104,000
|$36,000
|$9,600
|$9,000
|$0
|$158,600
|$400
You can see all the individual earnings for the season here.