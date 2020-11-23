2020 ISL: Cali Condors Cash In with Close to $1.5 Million in Earnings

2020 International Swimming League

Cali Condors finished the 2020 International Swimming League season at the top of the charts for matches won and dollars earned. The Condors, led by Caeleb Dressel and Lilly King, the top two point-winners in the league, never lost a match all season. They won all four regular matchups, their semifinal, and the grand final, for a total of 24 team points. Energy Standard, the 2019 season champion, finished in second place, having won all their matches except when they faced the Condors in both the regular season and the final.

Season Standings

Rank Club Code Matches Played M1 M2 M3 M4 M5 M6 M7 M8 M9 M10 SF1 SF2 Final Standings Points 1 Cali Condors CAC 6 4 4 4 4 4 4 24 2 Energy Standard ENS 6 3 4 4 4 4 3 22 3 London Roar LON 6 4 4 3 2 3 2 18 4 LA Current LAC 6 2 4 3 3 3 1 16 5 Iron IRO 5 3 3 3 2 2 13 6 Tokyo Frog Kings TOK 5 3 2 2 3 2 12 7 Toronto Titans TOR 5 2 3 2 1 1 9 8 NY Breakers NYB 5 1 2 2 1 1 7 9 DC Trident DCT 4 2 1 1 1 5 10 Aqua Centurions AQC 4 1 1 1 1 4

As a team, Cali earned some $300,000 more than Energy Standard, and $1 million more than the 5th place team, Iron. The Condors led in individual race earnings, skins earnings, MVP bonuses, and team bonuses. Energy Standard led the league in relay winnings.

Season Earnings

Rank Club Code Points Indiv Relay Skins MVP Team Bonus Total Stolen 1 Cali Condors CAC 3207.8 $457,800 $131,200 $112,800 $313,000 $443,000 $1,457,800 $7,400 2 Energy Standard ENS 3110.0 $410,533 $179,200 $97,000 $142,000 $326,800 $1,155,533 $1,800 3 LA Current LAC 2535.8 $300,500 $121,600 $80,200 $199,000 $183,800 $885,100 $8,400 4 London Roar LON 2725.0 $331,400 $120,800 $95,400 $23,000 $241,200 $811,800 $0 5 Iron IRO 1912.0 $212,633 $23,200 $44,400 $44,000 $127,800 $452,033 $3,800 6 Tokyo Frog Kings TOK 2107.2 $252,333 $45,200 $22,400 $0 $112,800 $432,733 $0 7 Toronto Titans TOR 1775.0 $175,400 $70,400 $21,000 $0 $69,200 $336,000 $800 8 NY Breakers NYB 1509.0 $158,400 $14,800 $9,600 $0 $42,400 $225,200 $1,200 9 DC Trident DCT 1145.8 $93,000 $37,600 $11,600 $0 $21,200 $163,400 $0 10 Aqua Centurions AQC 1110.5 $104,000 $36,000 $9,600 $9,000 $0 $158,600 $400

