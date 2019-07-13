Almost $6 Million Up for Grabs at 2019 FINA World Aquatics Championships

2019 FINA World Aquatics Championships

July 12th-28th, 2019

Gwangju, South Korea

Almost $6 million are up for grabs at the FINA World Aquatics Championships that began on Friday in Gwangju, South Korea. Excluding World Record bonuses, there are $5,847,800 being offered across the 6 recognized FINA disciplines (with no meny being awarded to beach water polo athletes).

This is a modest increase from the $5,460,300 that were on offer at the 2017 World Championships of about 7.1%. That much smaller than the increase to prize money at the 2018 World Short Course Swimming Championships (one discipline only), which was nearly-doubled in response to financial pressures from the upstart International Swimming League.

This prize money is in addition to that which may be received by athletes from sponsors, national federations, or Olympic committees.

While prize money for open water swimming, diving, high diving, solo/duet synchro, and water polo stayed the same; prize money in team synchro (“artistic swimming”) increased due to the addition of the “Highlight routine” event, and pool swimming money was also increased.

Elaborating on the increase in pool swimming money, the payouts for the top 3 spots will remain the same: $20,000, $15,00, and $10,000. 4th place through 8th place finishers, however, will each receive $1,000 more than they did in 2017: $6,000 down to $2,000, respectively.

Prize Money Summary, Per Discipline

NO. OF EVENTS PRIZE $ PER TOTAL PRIZE $ Swimming 42 $65,000 $2,730,000 Open Water Swimming 7 $60,000 $420,000 Diving 13 $60,000 $780,000 High Diving 2 $63,900 $127,800 Solo/Duet Synchro 6 $60,000 $360,000 Team Synchro 4 $177,500 $710,000 Water Polo 2 $360,000 $720,000 Total $5,847,800 World Record Bonus (Swimming Only) $30,000

Prize Money Distribution Per Event