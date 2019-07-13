Almost $6 Million Up for Grabs at 2019 FINA World Aquatics Championships

2019 FINA World Aquatics Championships
- July 12th-28th, 2019
- Gwangju, South Korea
Almost $6 million are up for grabs at the FINA World Aquatics Championships that began on Friday in Gwangju, South Korea. Excluding World Record bonuses, there are $5,847,800 being offered across the 6 recognized FINA disciplines (with no meny being awarded to beach water polo athletes).
This is a modest increase from the $5,460,300 that were on offer at the 2017 World Championships of about 7.1%. That much smaller than the increase to prize money at the 2018 World Short Course Swimming Championships (one discipline only), which was nearly-doubled in response to financial pressures from the upstart International Swimming League.
This prize money is in addition to that which may be received by athletes from sponsors, national federations, or Olympic committees.
While prize money for open water swimming, diving, high diving, solo/duet synchro, and water polo stayed the same; prize money in team synchro (“artistic swimming”) increased due to the addition of the “Highlight routine” event, and pool swimming money was also increased.
Elaborating on the increase in pool swimming money, the payouts for the top 3 spots will remain the same: $20,000, $15,00, and $10,000. 4th place through 8th place finishers, however, will each receive $1,000 more than they did in 2017: $6,000 down to $2,000, respectively.
Prize Money Summary, Per Discipline
|NO. OF EVENTS
|PRIZE $ PER
|
TOTAL PRIZE $
|Swimming
|42
|$65,000
|$2,730,000
|Open Water Swimming
|7
|$60,000
|$420,000
|Diving
|13
|$60,000
|$780,000
|High Diving
|2
|$63,900
|$127,800
|Solo/Duet Synchro
|6
|$60,000
|$360,000
|Team Synchro
|4
|$177,500
|$710,000
|Water Polo
|2
|$360,000
|$720,000
|Total
|$5,847,800
|World Record Bonus (Swimming Only)
|$30,000
Prize Money Distribution Per Event
|SWIMMING
|SWIMMING
|OW SWIMMING
|DIVING
|HIGH DIVING
|SYNCHRO (SOLO & DUET)
|SYNCHRO (TEAM & FREE)
|WATER POLO
|1st
|$20,000
|$20,000
|$20,000
|$20,000
|$20,000
|$50,000
|$80,000
|2nd
|$15,000
|$15,000
|$15,000
|$15,000
|$15,000
|$40,000
|$70,000
|3rd
|$10,000
|$10,000
|$10,000
|$10,000
|$10,000
|$30,000
|$60,000
|4th
|$6,000
|$5,000
|$5,000
|$5,000
|$5,000
|$20,000
|$50,000
|5th
|$5,000
|$4,000
|$4,000
|$4,000
|$4,000
|$15,000
|$40,000
|6th
|$4,000
|$3,000
|$3,000
|$3,000
|$3,000
|$10,000
|$30,000
|7th
|$3,000
|$2,000
|$2,000
|$2,000
|$2,000
|$7,500
|$20,000
|8th
|$2,000
|$1,000
|$1,000
|$1,000
|$1,000
|$5,000
|$10,000
|9th
|$900
|10th
|$800
|11th
|$700
|12th
|$500
|13th
|$500
|14th
|$500
According to the Swimswam’s World Championship Previews, Dressel’s about to make $70,000 in individuals (idk about relays) plus a possible $90,000 in WR in the 50/100 free and 100 fly.
Jeez
Maybe this is because they spent $2.6-$2.7 million on prize money for the FINA Champions Series (plus other expenses)?
Even if Sarah Sjostrom wins all her events and all her relays makes final she is still going to win less money then during the Champions Series. The World Champs is not as much about the money, but if they can put up that money maybe for the Champions series maybe they could have increased the prize money at the World Champs by 50% from 2017 ($30000, $22500, $15000, $7500, $6000, $4500, $3000, $1500), for a little over $8million.
I also think the World Record bonuses should be higher (1st place finishing plus WR bonus should be at least $50000).