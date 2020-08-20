After 23 Weeks Of Lockdown, Scotland Gets Green Light For August 31st

While swimmers around the world have been back in the water for some time, there are still pockets of aquatic athletes left dry due to national and/or local governmental mandates. Such is the case for Scottish swimmers, who were told earlier this month that the soonest they’d be able to get back to what they love would be September 14th.

As we reported at the time, this date map would apply to all Scottish swimmers, save a few training at the University of Stirling. Elite athletes to the tune of Duncan Scott, Ross Murdoch, and Aimee Willmott were able to return to training specifically just at the National Swimming Academy, Stirling in early July.

However, news unfolded today in Scotland that the aforementioned September 14th date has indeed been bumped up to August 31st, meaning swimmers around the nation can get back to what they love in just over 10 days’ time.

“Twenty-three weeks after lockdown measures were introduced, swimming pools have been given the green light to reopen in Scotland from Monday 31st August, reads Scottish Swimming‘s statement today, August 20th.

“The 300+ pages of clear, thorough and robust guidance submitted by Scottish Swimming have influenced the review and have given confidence for bringing forward the date that swimming can resume.

In a statement made by the First Minister at her lockdown review earlier today, Nicola Sturgeon recognised the importance of now opening up facilities for the physical and mental well-being of the population.

Scottish Swimming has worked tirelessly with partners across the sector throughout lockdown and acknowledge that while a date of 31 August has now been given, not all pools will open on this date. Guidance documents have been shared with pool operators and clubs in advance of this announcement so plans can be put in place to ensure being back to the water can be done in a safe and manageable way.

Euan Lowe, Chief Executive of Scottish Swimming, said of the announcement,

“So much work has gone into where we are and of course this is the news we have all been waiting for. We will still need to be patient though and support our facilities with their phased opening and dates of opening, and hope that Clubs will work together to maximise opportunities that present themselves in the coming weeks.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank all our members and partners during these past months and I look forward to us all getting back to the water in the very near future.”