Additional 10 Members Of Ikee’s Club Test Positive For Coronavirus

When Japanese sprint star Rikako Ikee announced she would be returning to competition sooner than her originally-planned October meet, our post included information regarding a positive COVID-19 test occurring with her Nihon University-based swim club.

Since that result was made public, more than 70 staff members, swimmers, and others involved with the club were tested for coronavirus (COVID-19), resulting in an additional 10 people testing positive, according to NHK. Leukemia survivor Ikee is practicing in a separate pool from the male members and no infection has been confirmed per Asian media.

She originally was going to compete at the Nihon University and Chuo University dual to be held later this month at the Tatsumi International Swimming Center in Tokyo. However, as we reported, she has since changed her mind to instead compete at the Tokyo Swimming Association’s ‘Tokyo Metro Special Meet’ slated for August 29th.

Ironically, the Nihon University/Chuo University dual has since been canceled due to the aforementioned positive COVID-19 tests.

Nihon University representatives say that they will continue to provide health and safety guidance to students and will continue to work to prevent the spread of the infection.

Swim&PoloDad

Yikes. Not a good look for the safety of swimming or pulling off the Olympics safely. And Japan was supposed to have this under control.

