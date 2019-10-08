A. Vazaios on ISL Team Atmosphere: “It’s what every athlete actually needs”

2019 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE: GROUP A, MATCH 1
- Saturday, October 5th – Sunday, October 6th
- 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm EST
- Indianapolis, IN
- Indiana University Natatorium (IUPUI)
- Short Course Meters (SCM)
- Group A: Cali Condors, DC Trident, Energy Standard, Aqua Centurions
- Live Stream, Event Schedule, and Viewer’s Guide
- U.S. Live Stream(ESPN3)
- Day 2 Start Lists
- NEW- Updated Start List Event 26 Women’s 400 Medley Relay
- NEW- Updated Start List Event 33 Mixed 400 Free Relay
- Complete Results Session 4
- Complete Results Session 5
- Complete Results Session 6
Reported by Anne Lepesant.
MEN’S 200 IM
- Mitch LARKIN – Cali Condors – 1:52.93
- Andreas VAZAIOS – DC Trident – 1:53.05
- Philip HEINTZ – Aqua Centurions – 1:54.41
- Mark SZARANEK – Cali Condors – 1:56.30
- Jay LITHERLAND – DC Trident – 1:57.37
- Maxim STUPIN – Energy Standard – 1:57.42
- Anton CHUPKOV – Energy Standard – 1:58.73
- Laszlo CSEH – Aqua Centurions – 1:59.42
Mitch Larkin of Cali Condors had a phenomenal finish, surging at the end to get his hand on the wall just ahead of Andreas Vazaios of DC Trident, to win the 200 IM . Philip Heintz of Aqua Centurions took 3rd.
The Condors picked up another victory with Mitch Larkin, who just held off Andreas Vazaios of DC Trident for the 9-point win. Mark Szaranek got to the wall 4th while DC Trident’s Jay Litherland hit the wall 5th. The DC Trident has proven to be a much more formidable team on Day 2 of this competition than was hinted at with yesterday’s performances. Energy Standard was uncharacteristically lackluster in this heat, placing only 6th and 7th for a mere 5 points.
