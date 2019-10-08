A. Vazaios on ISL Team Atmosphere: “It’s what every athlete actually needs”

2019 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE: GROUP A, MATCH 1

Reported by Anne Lepesant.

MEN’S 200 IM

Mitch LARKIN – Cali Condors – 1:52.93 Andreas VAZAIOS – DC Trident – 1:53.05 Philip HEINTZ – Aqua Centurions – 1:54.41 Mark SZARANEK – Cali Condors – 1:56.30 Jay LITHERLAND – DC Trident – 1:57.37 Maxim STUPIN – Energy Standard – 1:57.42 Anton CHUPKOV – Energy Standard – 1:58.73 Laszlo CSEH – Aqua Centurions – 1:59.42

Mitch Larkin of Cali Condors had a phenomenal finish, surging at the end to get his hand on the wall just ahead of Andreas Vazaios of DC Trident, to win the 200 IM . Philip Heintz of Aqua Centurions took 3rd.

The Condors picked up another victory with Mitch Larkin, who just held off Andreas Vazaios of DC Trident for the 9-point win. Mark Szaranek got to the wall 4th while DC Trident’s Jay Litherland hit the wall 5th. The DC Trident has proven to be a much more formidable team on Day 2 of this competition than was hinted at with yesterday’s performances. Energy Standard was uncharacteristically lackluster in this heat, placing only 6th and 7th for a mere 5 points.