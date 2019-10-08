Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

A. Vazaios on ISL Team Atmosphere: “It’s what every athlete actually needs”

2019 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE: GROUP A, MATCH 1

Reported by Anne Lepesant.

MEN’S 200 IM

  1. Mitch LARKIN – Cali Condors – 1:52.93
  2. Andreas VAZAIOS – DC Trident – 1:53.05
  3. Philip HEINTZ – Aqua Centurions – 1:54.41
  4. Mark SZARANEK – Cali Condors – 1:56.30
  5. Jay LITHERLAND – DC Trident – 1:57.37
  6. Maxim STUPIN – Energy Standard – 1:57.42
  7. Anton CHUPKOV – Energy Standard – 1:58.73
  8. Laszlo CSEH – Aqua Centurions – 1:59.42

Mitch Larkin of Cali Condors had a phenomenal finish, surging at the end to get his hand on the wall just ahead of Andreas Vazaios of DC Trident, to win the 200 IM . Philip Heintz of Aqua Centurions took 3rd.

The Condors picked up another victory with Mitch Larkin, who just held off Andreas Vazaios of DC Trident for the 9-point win. Mark Szaranek got to the wall 4th while DC Trident’s Jay Litherland hit the wall 5th. The DC Trident has proven to be a much more formidable team on Day 2 of this competition than was hinted at with yesterday’s performances. Energy Standard was uncharacteristically lackluster in this heat, placing only 6th and 7th for a mere 5 points.

In This Story

Leave a Reply

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

Read More »

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!