Michigan Pulls in Verbal Commitment from OT Qualifier Ansel Froass

Cincinnati, Ohio’s Ansel Froass has announced his verbal commitment to the University of Michigan for 2020-21. He’ll join the class of 2024 with verbal commits Alexander Capizzo, Bence Szabados (#15), Jake Mitchell (#8), James LeBuke, Wyatt Davis (#12), and Yugo Tsukikawa. Froass is a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American and NISCA All-American from Sycamore High School. He swam butterfly (22.27) on the record-breaking 200 medley relay at the 2019 Ohio Division 1 State Meet, joining forces with Carson Foster, Jake Foster, and Elliott Carl. He also contributed to the winning 400 free relay (46.06 leadoff) with the Foster brothers and Noah Patterson. Individually, Froass was runner-up in the 200 IM (1:48.27) and placed 4th in the 100 free (45.22), both of which were lifetime bests.

Froass swims year-round with the Mason Manta Rays. He swam at 2018 Winter Juniors East, coming in 12th in the 200 IM and 20th in the 200 breast and improving his times in the 200 free and 200 breast. This summer, he punched his ticket to 2020 U.S. Olympic Team Trials at Speedo Junior Nationals with a 1:02.08 in the 100m breast and a 2:03.84 in the 200m IM. He finished 3rd in the 200 IM, 9th in the 100 breast, 18th in the 200 breast, and 20th in the 100 free and notched PBs in the 50/100 free, 100/200 breast, and 200 IM.

Michigan’s freshmen had a strong showing in the breaststroke events at 2019 B1G Championships. William Chan (52.36) was 6th in the 100, Mason Hunter was 13th (53.07), and AJ Bornstein was 21st (54.75). Hunter was 11th in the 200 (1:55.27), Chan was 16th (1:56.63 in prelims), and Bornstein finished 22nd (1:58.00 in prelims). All five Michigan’s scorers in the 200 IM (3 in the A final and one each in the B and C) were juniors last year, but Ricardo Vargas and William Roberts, who were sophomores, were A-finalists in the 400 IM (which was won by junior Charlie Swanson). Then-freshman Bora Unalmis made the B final but was disqualified. Froass, in any event, will have a strong breast/IM training group when he shows up in Ann Arbor.

Top SCY times:

200 IM – 1:48.27

400 IM – 3:54.71

100 breast – 56.06

200 breast – 2:01.87

50 free – 20.98

100 free – 45.22

