A Review Of World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut Swimmers At Fort Lauderdale

2025 Pro Swim Series – Fort Lauderdale

The 2025 Pro Swim Series in Fort Lauderdale wrapped up over the weekend with the United States playing host to athletes from Europe, Canada, the Caribbean and beyond.

The competition represented a World Aquatics qualification meet for this summer’s World Championships, where applicable.

For instance, although many American swimmers notched World Aquatics ‘A’ standards in their events, they’ll need to save their best performances for the all-important Trials meet taking place next month.

The same general rule holds true for Canadian swimmers, whose Trials are also in June. However, the nation’s selection criteria state that performances from other competitions may be considered for discretionary selection.

Several notable non-USA and non-Canadian athletes notched ‘A’ times throughout the competition to most likely qualify for the World Championships once their country’s rosters are announced.

On the women’s side, 33-year-old World Championships medalist Kasia Wasick made the grade in the women’s 50m free, posting 24.47 to dip under the ‘A’ standard of 24.86.

Helena Rosendahl-Bach of Denmark also logged a Singapore-worthy result, hitting 2:08.02 to beat the ‘A’ cut by over a second.

Ireland’s Ellen Walshe delivered 4 World Aquatics ‘A’ caliber performances across the women’s 100m fly, 200m fly, 200m IM and 400m IM. Her result of 4:35.32 established a new national record.

On the men’s side, Serbian Andrej Barna ripped a lifetime best of 21.77 to get the job done in the 50m free while Finnish ace Tomas Koski did the same in the 200m free. Koski’s new PB of 1:46.43 represented a Finnish national record to boot.

Hungarian Hubert Kos did damage in the backstroke trifecta, delivering times well under the ‘A’ cuts in the 50m (24.76), 100m (53.14) and 200m (1:56.45) events.

Kyrgyzstan’s Denis Petrashov followed suit in the men’s breaststroke races. The 25-year-old University of Louisville athlete posted 26.94 in the 50m, 59.23 in the 100m and 2:10:29 in the 200m to qualify for Singapore in all three. The former two established new national records to make it a very successful weekend for the Olympian.

New Zealand also got into the mix, courtesy of Finn Harland‘s mark of 24.88 in the 50m back. That new career-swiftest result rendered him his nation’s #2 performer in history.

Lithuania’s Aleksas Savickas notched 59.72 to join Petrashov in 100m breast World Championsips qualification and Dylan Carter Trinidad & Tobago got it done in the 50m fly (23.24).

Finally, Austrian national record holder Martin Espernberger hit a time of 1:55.71 to clear the World Aquatics ‘A’ mark of 1:56.51 in the 200m fly.

We included French Olympic multi-gold medalist Leon Marchand‘s performances in the 200m IM and 400m IM in our grid below, although the French Trials are on the calendar for next month.