Schools Expected To Be Given Option To Grandfather In Roster Limits In House Settlement

After some confusion, attorneys in the NCAA v. House case are expected to file a revision to the settlement that will grant schools the ability to grandfather in roster limits.
The revision, which is expected to be filed on Wednesday night, comes after Judge Claudia Wilken delayed final approval of the case over roster limits, calling on attorneys to add a grandfathering clause to roster limits “so that members of the Injunctive Relief Settlement Class will not be harmed by the immediate implementation of the roster limits provision.”
Initially, an Associated Press report seemed to indicate that roster spots would be found for only those who individually objected to the case, though that was cleared up on Tuesday by CBS Sports‘ Brandon Marcello.
Some confusion over roster limits in AP story. I reached out to Steve Berman for clarity on if deal pertains only to objectors.”
“No, it covers all who are designated student athletes – anyone who lost a roster spot, not just objectors. The chart is just to show how it works” https://t.co/Gc3m0xXy1D
— Brandon Marcello (@bmarcello) May 6, 2025
It was later reported on Tuesday that House v. NCAA plaintiffs had requested grandfather protection for all athletes who lost spots because of roster limits. This will act as a safeguard for current student-athletes, allowing them to continue to operate under the old set of rules (with larger rosters) while they finish out their career.
Grandfathering in the roster limits will be an option for schools, Yahoo Sports’ Ross Dellenger reports, noting that it will also permit athletes who leave their current school to keep their grandfather status at their new school.
Judge Wilken gave attorneys a May 7 deadline to submit a revision to the settlement addressing the roster limit situation, and the filing is expected tonight.
Once that is filed, the door is open for Judge Wilken to approve the settlement. At the final approval hearing in April, roster limits were the main sticking point for Wilken. She found no issue with the $20.5 million schools will be able to pay their athletes in NIL money and the $2.8 billion in back pay damages former athletes will receive.
Schools can save money, so still will be roster cuts
Will a “surplus” athlete who was going to be cut feel wanted on the team? Is the coach going to go out of their way to make room for them on the travel squad? The conference squad? Sure, you can continue to participate on the team, but does that mean you’ll ever get a chance to swim in a meet? If practice gets too crowded and the coach needs space, I wonder who will be asked to hop out? Perhaps the transfer portal will remain a good option.
Wait until the whole “Athletes are considered employees” suit hits. Get ready to pay everyone minimum wage 40 hours plus any overtime.
Where do you get 40hrs? They train 20hrs/wk…
Travel meets could add additional hours as well as team/individual meetings. There’s so many things to consider if athletes become employees (not to mention taxes and benefits).
Every team should just have 22 swimmers per team. Then, all of the walk ons who don’t deserve to be there will be able to get some sense knocked into their heads, and stop swimming.
Aren’t you just a delight? I bet you’re a joy to have a parties.
What is wrong with you?
So you didn’t watch men’s NCAAs this year? Walk ons won the 50 free and the 200 breast…
But remember this is not about the lawsuit with his name on it….
This of course makes sense… but it’s a day late and dollar short. So many cut swimmers have transferred or retired months ago. What an epic cluster.
And the next lawsuit to be announced: players who were initially cut from their teams and not let back on suing for their roster spots back…
But then athletes can just sue the school and not the NCAA, so they’ll be off the hook for once? Maybe Texas opts in with their surplus of athletes, but I can’t imagine any other school doing so at this point. I’m unclear how leaving this to the schools to decide helps the athletes, which I thought was the judge’s concern.