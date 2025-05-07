Three-Time NCAA Champion Theresa Andrews Among 2025 Florida Gator Hall of Fame Inductees

Courtesy: Florida Athletics

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — A storied group of Gators is set to be inducted into the 2025 UF Athletic Hall of Fame class, the University of Florida F Club and Gator Boosters announced on Wednesday.

The Hall of Fame Banquet is Friday, October 17, 2025, prior to the Mississippi State home football game.

2025 Florida Hall of Fame Class:

The F Club Committee chooses UF Athletic Hall of Fame inductees based on three categories: Gator Greats, Distinguished Letterwinners and Honorary Letterwinners.

The 2025 class is composed of seven Gator Greats and one Honorary Letterwinner.

The list of Gator Greats in this year’s class includes:

Name Sport UF Career Theresa Andrews Swimming 1981-83 Charlotte Browning Track & Field/Cross Country 2008-10 Kitty Cullen Lacrosse 2010-13 Marquis Dendy Track & Field 2012-15 Lauren Haeger Softball 2012-15 Kytra Hunter Gymnastics 2012-15 Maurkice Pouncey Football 2007-09

The seven Gator Greats were part of 10 national and 16 conference title teams. They won a combined 16 NCAA and 28 SEC individual crowns.

This year’s class includes a distinguish letterwinner:

Phil Pharr Football 1978-80

Gator Greats are Letterwinners who brought recognition and prominence to the University of Florida and themselves by their athletic accomplishments as a student-athlete.

A Distinguished Letterwinner is a letterwinner who has made major contributions to the University athletic program through personal time, effort, interest and through many years of continued service. Additionally, Distinguished Letterwinners must have distinguished themselves as exception in their chosen field or endeavor.

More About the 2025 UF Athletic Hall of Fame Inductees

Gator Greats

Theresa Andrews | Women’s Swimming, 1981-83

A three-time NCAA champion and 18-time All-American, Andrews helped Florida win its first NCAA women’s swimming and diving national championship in 1982. She also captured back-to-back Southeastern Conference titles in the 50-yard and 100-yard backstroke and was part of four relay conference title winning relay teams in 1982 and 1983.

Andrews earned gold medals in the 100-meter backstroke and as a part of the 400m medley relay team at the 1984 Olympics. Her 100m victory was voted in 2005 as No. 6 out of the 10 greatest upsets in Olympic swimming history.

She became the third overall Gator to be awarded the NCAA Silver Anniversary Award in 2008, which recognizes former student-athletes who completed successful collegiate careers in various sports and have excelled in their chosen professions. The Silver Anniversary Award acknowledges the former student-athletes on their 25th anniversary of completing their athletics eligibility.

Prior to joining Florida for the 1981-82 season, Andrews attended Indiana University, Bloomington for a year. During the 1980-81 season, Andrews won six Big Ten titles and participated in six events at the 1981 Association of Intercollegiate Athletics for Women championships.

Charlotte Browning | Women’s Track & Field/Cross Country 2008-10

A two-time NCAA Individual champion and three-time SEC Individual champion, Browning emerged as one of the top middle-distance and distance runners in the collegiate ranks by her senior season in 2010. In the 2010 campaign, she won both the indoor one-mile and outdoor 1500m NCAA titles. At the SEC Indoor Championships, she won both the one-mile and 3,000m crowns, earning 20 team points for the Gators en route to their first SEC Indoor team championship since 2004. As the high point athlete, she was awarded the Cliff Harper Trophy at the 2010 SEC Indoor Championships. She was named the USTFCCCA South Region Women’s Indoor Runner of the Year following the 2010 indoor season.

Browning set the school record in both the mile and 1500m that season, with former standing for nearly 14 years.

In the 2009 cross country season, Browning led the Gators’ efforts at the NCAA Championships, being named a USTFCCCA All-American for her 21st-place finish in the 6k, and added All-SEC and All-South Region honors for her runner-up finishes in both races. Her finish at the national title race led the Gators to seventh overall, which ranked then as the program’s highest NCAA cross country placing and first top-10 showing.

Kitty Cullen | Lacrosse, 2010-13

Kitty Cullen, a part of Florida’s first four teams, is also the first lacrosse player to join the Gators Athletics Hall of Fame. She appeared in 79 games with 73 starts during her Florida career. Cullen was a three-time IWLCA All-American, earning first-team honors in 2012 and 2013, while capturing second-team honors in 2011. The Rockville, Md., native totaled 261 points on 203 goals and 58 assists in her Gator career, which still stands as fifth all-time in goals and seventh in points. She led UF scoring as a sophomore, junior and senior. The attacker was a three-time Tewaaraton Top-25 nominee.

She earned top American Lacrosse Conference (ALC) honors twice – 2011 ALC Player of the Year and the first 2013 ALC Offensive Player of the Year. Cullen was an All-ALC First Team selection in 2011, 2012 and 2013.

Cullen helped the Gators reach their first ever NCAA semifinal in 2012, posting eight hat-tricks and three games with five goals during that season.

Marquis Dendy | Men’s Track and Field, 2012-15

One of the greatest and most decorated jumpers in collegiate history, Marquis Dendy won an incredible seven NCAA individual titles and seven SEC titles during his four seasons in Gainesville. In 2015, Dendy became unstoppable in the horizontal jumps, sweeping the long jump and triple jump titles at the NCAA Indoor and Outdoor Championships, as well as both SEC Championship meets. He set the school record in all four events – all of which stand to this day.

Following his senior season, Dendy won the long jump crown at the U.S. Championships, and would go on to represent team USA at the World Championships. He won the 2016 World Indoor Championships long jump title.

Dendy became the first athlete in Florida Gators history to win The Bowerman Trophy in 2015, collegiate track and field’s highest individual honor.

A singular talent and personality, Dendy’s professional career has continued to flourish, donning his colorful kits and iconic hats in international competition to this day, currently holding the No. 25 long jump mark in the world for 2025 season.

Lauren Haeger | Softball, 2012-15

Lauren Haeger was one of the most dominant Gators in the circle and at the plate in Florida program history. As a senior, she became just the third in NCAA history to claim each of softball’s highest honors in a single season – Honda Award, USA Softball National Collegiate Player of the Year and Women’s College World Series Most Outstanding Player. After leading Florida to its second consecutive NCAA team title as a senior in 2015, Haeger claimed the Southeastern Conference Female Athlete of Year award.

Haeger joined Babe Ruth as the only players in Division I softball, baseball or Major League Baseball history to reach the 70-70 plateau (career victories and career home runs). The 2015 SEC Pitcher of the Year led the Gators that season with 19 home runs and 71 RBI. A first-team All-American in 2015 and 2013, Haeger still is the Gators career home run (71) and RBI (260) leader. Haeger closed her four seasons in the circle ranking in the top 10 in win percentage, win, ERA, innings pitched, shutouts and appearances. Haeger also ended among UF’s top 10 in career slugging percentage, hits, total bases and walks.

Kytra Hunter | Gymnastics 2012-15

Kytra Hunter made an impression from the opening competition of her Gator career. The first of her 21 all-around wins came in her collegiate debut at NC State in 2012. As a freshman, she won all-around titles at the Southeastern Conference and NCAA Championships. She was the first Gator to win the NCAA all-around title, which she repeated as a senior in 2015. Hunter helped the Gators win their first NCAA title in 2013 and continued to be a key member for Florida’s 2014 and 2015 national title teams. In addition to her two NCAA all-around titles, Hunter won NCAA vault (2012) and floor exercise (2015). Her seven SEC individual titles shares the program career total lead. Hunter finished her career third on Florida’s career all-around wins (21) and event titles (83) lists, which includes a career-high nine all-around wins in 2015.

She was the first Gator to repeat as a Honda Award winner as the nation’s top collegiate gymnast in 2012 and 2015. Hunter found perfection six times – two 10.0s for vault and four for floor. She’s one of 10 in league history to be both SEC Freshman (2012) and Gymnast (2015) of the Year.

Maurkice Pouncey | Football 2007-09

During his time in Gainesville, Maurkice Pouncey established himself as one of the best offensive linemen in Florida history. From 2007-09, Pouncey started 41 games for the Gators, earning 39 starts. He helped UF win the BCS National Championship and SEC in 2008, starting all 14 games that season at center.

In 2009, Pouncey became the first Gator in program history to win the Rimington Trophy, awarded to the nation’s best center. That year, he was also earned first-team All-America honors from Walter Camp, CBSSports.com, Sporting News and the FWAA, while also being named a unanimous first-team All-SEC selection.

In 2007, he was named a first-team freshman All-American by CollegeFootballNews.com and Rivals.com after playing in all 13 games, while earning 11 starts.

Pouncey was selected with the 18th overall pick in the 2010 NFL Draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers. He would go on to have a stellar NFL career, playing 11 seasons with the Steelers, starting all 134 games he appeared in. Pouncey was a two-time first-team All-Pro, a three-time second-team All-Pro, nine-time Pro Bowl selection and a member of the NFL’s 2010s All-Decade Team.

Distinguished Letterwinner

Phil Pharr | Football 1978-80

A veteran of over 44 years with Gator Boosters, Inc., Phil Pharr has been a mainstay at UF since his playing days with the Gator football team. A three-year letterman from 1978-80, Pharr was a member of the 1980 team that posted an 8-4 record, earning a ranking as high as No. 18 during the season. The Gators ended the 1980 season with a 35-20 win over Maryland.

After graduating with a degree in public relations, Pharr joined the Gator Boosters staff in 1981 as Field Secretary, a role he held until 1986, where he developed the Lettermen’s Association (currently the F Club), the Hall of Fame nominations process and banquet and helped coordinate the University Athletic Association’s involvement in Gator Clubs throughout the southeast.

In 1986, Pharr was elevated to Assistant Director of Major Gifts in which he coordinated endowment fundraising efforts and cultivated major gift donor prospects. In 1993, he was promoted to Associate Executive Director of Major Gifts where he has directed all aspects of identifying prospective donors, major gifts programs for athletics, and cultivation and stewardship of existing and potential future donors for Gator Boosters.

Pharr has served as the Executive Director of Gator Boosters since 2012, where he oversees the major gift and annual giving programs for the athletic department, including capital gifts, scholarship endowment and ticket-related giving.