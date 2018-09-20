72nd Glenmark Senior NAC 2018 – Diving Results

72nd Glenmark Senior National Aquatic Championships 2018
Date: September 19 To September 23, 2018
Address: Dr. B.R.Ambedkar International Aquatic Complex, Pirappancode, Trivandrum,Kerala
Course: 50m
Host: Kerala Aquatic Association
72nd Glenmark Senior National Aquatic Championships 2018 – Diving Results
1 – 105 HIGH BOARD MEN Group: OPEN
Exist. Record : 379.10 , VIRAJ PATIL , RSPB , 2006
1 SIDDARTH PARDESHI S. S. C. B. 395.50 N.R.
2 C H PUSKAR MEITEI S. S. C. B. 334.45
3 TUSHAR GITAYE R.S.P.B. 250.15
2 – 106 HIGH BOARD WOMEN Group: OPEN
Exist. Record : 236.80 , HRUTIKA SHRIRAM , RSPB , 2006
1 HRUTIKA SHRIRAM R.S.P.B. 186.60
2 DEEPTI PANWAR R.S.P.B. 175.95
3 IPSITA MAHAJAN POLICE 166.35
Glenmark 72nd Senior National Aquatic Championships 2018 Day 1 And Day 2 Complete Results
DAY 1
|Heatsheet
|Heat Results
|Final Start List
|Final Results
|Water Polo Final Results
|Click Here
|Click Here
|Click Here
|Click Here
|Click Here
DAY 2
|Heatsheet
|Heat Results
|Final start list
|Final results
|Water Polo Final Results
|Click here
|Click Here
|Click Here
|Click Here
|Click Here
72nd Glenmark Senior National Aquatic Championships 2018 – Day 1 Results And Videos
72nd Glenmark Senior National Aquatic Championships 2018 – Day 2 Results And Videos
