72nd Glenmark Senior NAC 2018 – Diving Results

72nd Glenmark Senior National Aquatic Championships 2018

Date: September 19 To September 23, 2018

Address: Dr. B.R.Ambedkar International Aquatic Complex, Pirappancode, Trivandrum,Kerala

Course: 50m

Host: Kerala Aquatic Association

 

1       105     HIGH BOARD                                          MEN             Group:    OPEN

Exist. Record :                 379.10   ,   VIRAJ PATIL                     ,  RSPB              ,  2006

1   SIDDARTH PARDESHI                                                S. S. C. B.          395.50          N.R.

2   C H PUSKAR MEITEI                                                    S. S. C. B.          334.45

3   TUSHAR GITAYE                                                           R.S.P.B.              250.15

2       106     HIGH BOARD                                          WOMEN      Group:    OPEN

Exist. Record :                 236.80   ,   HRUTIKA SHRIRAM        ,  RSPB              ,  2006

1   HRUTIKA SHRIRAM                                                     R.S.P.B.              186.60

2   DEEPTI PANWAR                                                         R.S.P.B.              175.95

3   IPSITA MAHAJAN                                                          POLICE              166.35

 

Glenmark 72nd Senior National Aquatic Championships 2018 Day 1 And Day 2 Complete Results

DAY 1

Heatsheet Heat Results Final Start List Final Results Water Polo Final Results
Click Here Click Here Click Here Click Here Click Here

 

DAY 2

Heatsheet Heat Results Final start list Final results Water Polo Final Results
Click here Click Here Click Here Click Here Click Here

 

