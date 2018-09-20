Bermuda Names Two Swimmers To Youth Olympic Games

The Youth Olympic Games are set to begin on October 6th, with the swimming competition kicking off on October 7th. The Bermuda Olympic Association (BOA) has just announced it will be bringing two swimmers to Buenos Aires, Argentina to compete.

18-year-olds Madelyn Moore and Kai Legband will both be traveling to Argentina, with Moore taking on the women’s 100m free, 50m back, 50m fly and 50m freestyle events. Legband is slated to swim the men’s 100m free and 50m free. Chef de Mission, Zoenique Williams, accompanying the athletes.

Brenda Dale, BOA Vice President, said, “The BOA congratulates these three young athletes on their upcoming participation in the Buenos Aires Summer Youth Olympic Games.

“We are proud to have them represent Bermuda and we wish them the very best in competition.” (Bernews)

At the last edition of the Youth Olympic Games in Nanjing, China back in 2014, Bermuda sent just one swimmer in the form of Jesse Washington. He finished 34th in the 100m free and 23rd in the 100m fly.