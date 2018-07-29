4 Swimmers to Watch at YMCA Long Course Nationals (PSYCH SHEETS)

2018 YMCA Long Course National Swimming Championships

Monday, July 30th-Friday, August 3rd, 2018

Eppley Recreatin Center, University of Maryland

50m (LCM)

Psych Sheet

Meet Site/Results

Straddling two of the busiest weeks of the year in American swimmer, the 2018 YMCA Long Course National Championships kick off on Monday, running an unusual Monday-to-Friday schedule at the University of Maryland.

This summer, long course edition of the meet, which comes shortly after USA Swimming’s national championship, and overlaps with both the US Junior National and NCSA Junior National Championships, is generally more-lightly attended than the spring, short course version. There will still be a few YMCA stars in attendance, however, including some who will make a hurried cross-country trip from U.S. Nationals to attend the meet.

Check out 5 swimmers to watch at the 2018 YMCA Long Course National Championships below:

Brendan Burns – Upper Mainline YMCA: In short course, Burns was one of the dominant forces at Spring Nationals. He won all 4 of his individual events (100 fly, 200 fly, 100 back, 200 back) and set YMCA National Records in the first 3 of those listed (46.61, 1:44.49, 46.24, respectively). He swam the 100 fly, 200 fly, and 100 back at Nationals last week, with his highest finish being 35th in the 100 fly in 53.72. He’s now scheduled to swim 5 races this week at YMCA Nationals.

Entries:

50 fly (#1 seed – 25.04)

50 free (#7 seed – 23.96)

200 fly (#1 seed – 2:01.44)

100 free (#2 seed – 51.60)

50 back (#3 seed – 26.71)

Henry Schutte – Rapid Area YMCA: Schutte is entered in 5 races, but his best discipline is sprint freestyle, where he’s the top seed this week in both the 50 and 100 meter freestyles. At spring nationals, he won neither the 50 nor the 100; the swimmers who beat him in both races (David Curtiss of Tri Hampton Family YMCA and Jack Alexy of Somerset Hills YMCA) are both scheduled to swim as well, which will set up some of the best races of the meet.

Entries:

100 back (#8 seed – 59.75)

50 fly (#94 seed – 24.27y)

50 free (#1 seed – 23.06)

100 free (#1 seed – 51.46)

50 back (#26 seed – 28.86)

Meaghan Harnish – York YMCA: 14-year old Meaghan Harnis of the York YMCA is the younger sister of Courtney Harnish, who was SwimSwam’s #1-ranked recruit in the high school class of 2017.

Like her sister, Meaghan is a versatile swimmer and excels in the IM races and 200s-and-up. Unlike her sister, Meaghan’s primary stroke is breaststroke, where she’s the top seed this week.

Entries:

200 breast (#1 seed – 2:36.49)

400 IM (#8 seed – 5:05.33)

400 free (#19 seed – 4:31.83)

100 breast (#9 seed – 1:14.42)

200 IM (#8 seed – 2:23.54)

Abby Doss – Susquehanna YMCA: Doss is a true middle-distance swimmer whose best event is the 400 free, and who stretches up and down from there. She’s the top seed this week in the 400 (4:20.50), and also holds top 2 seeds in the 200 IM, 200 free, and 800 free (but won’t race the 100 free or 1500 free). She’s been a bit off her parallel times so far this season in the 400, but already swam two lifetime bests in the 200 free in 2018, at separate meets.

Entries: