4 Sport High School Athlete Natalie Dunaway Commits to Nebraska After Swimming 2 Best Times

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Four sport high school athlete Natalie Dunaway has committed to swim at the University of Nebraska in fall 2025.

A native of Kansas City, Dunaway attended Park Hill South High School on the Missouri side, where she finished 3rd at each of the last two Missouri High School Class 2 State Championship meets in the 50 free. Park Hill South has won 16 straight conference titles, but last year Dunaway, as the team’s second-leading scorer, helped lift them to a first-ever state title.

Outside of the pool, Dunaway also competed on the school’s golf, volleyball, and track & field teams, but swimming has emerged as her strongest sport.

Dunaway announced her commitment to Nebraska on Sunday, just a week after flexing her versatility at the Iowa Flyers A3 Midwest Challenge. While her best finishes there were in her primary races the 50 free (5th – 23.78) and 100 free (7th – 53.24), her biggest breakthroughs came in secondary events 200 free (17th – 1:58.05) and 100 fly (16th – 1:00.30 in prelims).

That 200 free was a six-and-a-half second drop from her previous personal best done just a month ago, while the 100 fly dropped a second-and-a-half off her best time from late September.

Best Times in Yards:

50 free – 23.64

100 free – 52.21

200 free – 1:58.05

100 fly – 1:00.30

To date, Dunaway has been really good in long course too. She made a final at the US Futures Championships in Austin in the 50 free swimming 27.13. Her time from prelims of that meet (26.86) is a Winter Juniors cut, and she has been 1:00.01 in the 100 free.

Dunaway projects to give an immediate boost to the Nebraska sprint group. Her best time in the 50 free would have put her in contention for a slot on Nebraska’s 200 free relay last season and would rank her 3rd on the Nebraska varsity so far this season. The Huskers were 9th in the 200 free relay and 11th in the 400 free relay at last year’s Big Ten Championships.

Those relays undersold their overall 8th-place finish, demonstrating a need to bring in some sprinters in the class of 2025.

Besides Dunaway, the class also includes Canadian Olympic Trials qualifier Sophie Kissuk, who has a best of 1:03.31 in the 100 back and 2:20.64 in the 200 IM. While not her primary individual races, she will contribute in the sprints as well with bests of 27.53 in the 50 and 59.82 in the 100 free. The Huskers also signed Washington High School State Champion diver Addison Farman for the class of 2025.

With five seniors on the roster, Nebraska could be benefactors of the secondary market of swimmers becoming available after their initial schools had to pull their roster spots because of the expected new roster limitations.

Dunaway was named to the USA Swimming Scholastic All-America list earlier this week and is part of the Panther Mentor Program at her high school, saying that she “loves to be involved and give back to the community.” She also participates as an athlete-coach as part of her summer league swim team the Thousand Oaks Otters.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.