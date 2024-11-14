USA Swimming Names 1,790 to 2024 Scholastic All-America Lists (FULL LISTS)

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

USA Swimming has unveiled its 2024 Scholastic All-American list, encompassing those high school-aged club swimmers who excel both in the pool and in the classroom.

How it Works:

To qualify for the team, pool swimmers must have a minimum 3.5 unweighted GPA for the current academic year (A = 4, B = 3, C = 2), with honors, advanced placement, IB, PLTW, and dual credit college level courses receiving .2 extra bonus points, and grades below C mean automatic disqualification.

Only grades for academic subjects are used in calculating the award – history/social studies, English, mathematics, sciences, foreign languages, computer sciences, visual and performing arts if indicated as academic. Ironically, this means that in states where students can receive a grade for being on the swim team (like Texas), a student’s grade in swimming doesn’t count toward the calculation.

In the pool, applicants must have swum an individual pool time equal to or faster than the 2023 Winter Junior National qualifying time in any individual event during the SAA qualifying period (Sep 1, 2023-Aug 31, 2024, dates inclusive) with the qualifying times in SWIMS.

In open water, applicants must have swum an individual pool time equal to or faster than the 2023 Winter Junior National qualifying time in the 800, 1000, 1500, or 1650 freestyle during the SAA qualifying period (Sep 1, 2023-Aug 31, 2024, dates inclusive) with the qualifying times in SWIMS AND participate in the Open Water National Championships held on May 3-5, 2024.

56 athletes completed a perfect four year run on the list. Among the notable names who have earned the honor all four years are Maggie Wanezek of the Elmbrook Swim Club, Gracie Weyant of the Sarasota Sharks, Erika Pelaez of Eagle Aquatics in Florida, Bridget McGann of the Academy Bullets Swim Club in Illinois, Cooper Lucas of the Lakeside Aquatic Club in Texas, Katie Grimes of the Sandpipers of Nevada, Katie Christopherson of SwimAtlanta, Lily Christianson of Irish Aquatics, and Jeffrey Hou of FMC Aquatics.

These athletes are all now freshmen in college (or preparing to be in the sprint semester).

The U.S. had a big group of high school students on the 2024 Olympic Team, and three of those swimmers made the Scholastic All-America squad: Katie Grimes (4/4), Claire Weinstein (3/3), and Thomas Heilman (3/3) all got it done in the pool and in the books.

Exactly 21 members of the U.S. National Junior Team from the boys’ team and 21 members from the girls’ team were named to the list. In total, 1,037 males and 753 females earned the honor.

Note that this is a recognition that has to be applied for, so numbers below don’t necessarily reflect bigger trends.

By Zone

Eastern 393
Western 443
Central 373
Southern 581

By LSC

LSC Number
NC 139
CA 109
FL 98
PC 94
MA 74
IL 71
PV 65
NT 61
IN 60
VA 58
SE 52
ST 50
AZ 46
OH 43
GU 42
MR 41
NE 41
CO 41
GA 40
PN 39
NJ 34
MI 33
WI 32
KY 31
MN 31
OR 27
AM 24
IA 24
CT 24
SC 24
SN 21
FG 21
MD 20
MV 19
OZ 18
SI 16
LA 16
LE 14
UT 13
CC 12
AR 10
NM 8
MW 7
OK 6
AK 5
MS 5
IE 5
AD 5
NI 5
SD 4
HI 3
ME 2
MT 2
ND 1
WY 1
WT 1
SR 1
WV 1

Top Producing Clubs

Club Name Number
1 SwimMAC Carolina 33
2 Bolles School Sharks 27
3 Nation’s Capital Swim Club 26
4 Lakeside Aquatic Club 24
5 NOVA of Virginia Aquatics, Inc 21
6 Lakeside Swim Team 19
7 Mecklenburg Swim Association 18
8 Irvine Novaquatics 17
8 TAC Titans 17
10 Sarasota Sharks 16
10 Carmel Swim Club 16
10 Rose Bowl Aquatics 16
10 Rockville Montgomery Swim Club 16

Total: 1,790

