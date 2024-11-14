USA Swimming Names 1,790 to 2024 Scholastic All-America Lists (FULL LISTS)

USA Swimming has unveiled its 2024 Scholastic All-American list, encompassing those high school-aged club swimmers who excel both in the pool and in the classroom.
How it Works:
To qualify for the team, pool swimmers must have a minimum 3.5 unweighted GPA for the current academic year (A = 4, B = 3, C = 2), with honors, advanced placement, IB, PLTW, and dual credit college level courses receiving .2 extra bonus points, and grades below C mean automatic disqualification.
Only grades for academic subjects are used in calculating the award – history/social studies, English, mathematics, sciences, foreign languages, computer sciences, visual and performing arts if indicated as academic. Ironically, this means that in states where students can receive a grade for being on the swim team (like Texas), a student’s grade in swimming doesn’t count toward the calculation.
In the pool, applicants must have swum an individual pool time equal to or faster than the 2023 Winter Junior National qualifying time in any individual event during the SAA qualifying period (Sep 1, 2023-Aug 31, 2024, dates inclusive) with the qualifying times in SWIMS.
In open water, applicants must have swum an individual pool time equal to or faster than the 2023 Winter Junior National qualifying time in the 800, 1000, 1500, or 1650 freestyle during the SAA qualifying period (Sep 1, 2023-Aug 31, 2024, dates inclusive) with the qualifying times in SWIMS AND participate in the Open Water National Championships held on May 3-5, 2024.
56 athletes completed a perfect four year run on the list. Among the notable names who have earned the honor all four years are Maggie Wanezek of the Elmbrook Swim Club, Gracie Weyant of the Sarasota Sharks, Erika Pelaez of Eagle Aquatics in Florida, Bridget McGann of the Academy Bullets Swim Club in Illinois, Cooper Lucas of the Lakeside Aquatic Club in Texas, Katie Grimes of the Sandpipers of Nevada, Katie Christopherson of SwimAtlanta, Lily Christianson of Irish Aquatics, and Jeffrey Hou of FMC Aquatics.
These athletes are all now freshmen in college (or preparing to be in the sprint semester).
The U.S. had a big group of high school students on the 2024 Olympic Team, and three of those swimmers made the Scholastic All-America squad: Katie Grimes (4/4), Claire Weinstein (3/3), and Thomas Heilman (3/3) all got it done in the pool and in the books.
Exactly 21 members of the U.S. National Junior Team from the boys’ team and 21 members from the girls’ team were named to the list. In total, 1,037 males and 753 females earned the honor.
Note that this is a recognition that has to be applied for, so numbers below don’t necessarily reflect bigger trends.
By Zone
|Eastern
|393
|Western
|443
|Central
|373
|Southern
|581
By LSC
|LSC
|Number
|NC
|139
|CA
|109
|FL
|98
|PC
|94
|MA
|74
|IL
|71
|PV
|65
|NT
|61
|IN
|60
|VA
|58
|SE
|52
|ST
|50
|AZ
|46
|OH
|43
|GU
|42
|MR
|41
|NE
|41
|CO
|41
|GA
|40
|PN
|39
|NJ
|34
|MI
|33
|WI
|32
|KY
|31
|MN
|31
|OR
|27
|AM
|24
|IA
|24
|CT
|24
|SC
|24
|SN
|21
|FG
|21
|MD
|20
|MV
|19
|OZ
|18
|SI
|16
|LA
|16
|LE
|14
|UT
|13
|CC
|12
|AR
|10
|NM
|8
|MW
|7
|OK
|6
|AK
|5
|MS
|5
|IE
|5
|AD
|5
|NI
|5
|SD
|4
|HI
|3
|ME
|2
|MT
|2
|ND
|1
|WY
|1
|WT
|1
|SR
|1
|WV
|1
Top Producing Clubs
|Club Name
|Number
|1
|SwimMAC Carolina
|33
|2
|Bolles School Sharks
|27
|3
|Nation’s Capital Swim Club
|26
|4
|Lakeside Aquatic Club
|24
|5
|NOVA of Virginia Aquatics, Inc
|21
|6
|Lakeside Swim Team
|19
|7
|Mecklenburg Swim Association
|18
|8
|Irvine Novaquatics
|17
|8
|TAC Titans
|17
|10
|Sarasota Sharks
|16
|10
|Carmel Swim Club
|16
|10
|Rose Bowl Aquatics
|16
|10
|Rockville Montgomery Swim Club
|16
Full List of 2023-2024 USA Swimming Scholastic All-Americans
|Last Name
|First Name
|Comp Category
|Zone
|Lsc Code
|Club Name
|SAA Teams
|Ackerly
|Crash
|Male
|Eastern
|VA
|NOVA of Virginia Aquatics, Inc
|3
|Ackerman
|Ella
|Female
|Western
|SN
|DART Swimming
|1
|Ackley
|Izzy
|Female
|Central
|OZ
|Parkway Swim Club
|1
|Adamo
|Frankie
|Male
|Central
|IL
|FMC Aquatic
|1
|Adams
|Abby
|Female
|Southern
|SE
|Barracuda Swim Club of Northeast Tennessee
|1
|Adanin
|Issac
|Male
|Central
|MI
|Club Wolverine
|1
|Adkins
|Brandon
|Male
|Southern
|SE
|Baylor Swim Club
|1
|Aegerter
|John
|Male
|Southern
|NT
|Lakeside Aquatic Club
|1
|Afanasewicz
|Carly
|Female
|Eastern
|MR
|Phoenix Aquatic Club USA LLC
|1
|Agashiwala
|Satya
|Male
|Eastern
|MR
|Asphalt Green Unified Aquatics
|2
|Agee
|Caroline
|Female
|Eastern
|PV
|Nation’s Capital Swim Club
|2
|Ailshire
|Jack
|Male
|Central
|MV
|Empire KC Swim Club
|1
|Aivalotis
|Alex
|Male
|Eastern
|AM
|Steel City Aquatics
|1
|Albrecht
|Grace
|Female
|Central
|MI
|Michigan Lakeshore Aquatics
|1
|Alderman
|Lily
|Female
|Southern
|GA
|Chattahoochee Gold Swim Club
|1
|Alegi
|Grace
|Female
|Southern
|FL
|Sarasota Sharks
|1
|Aleman
|Gabriel
|Male
|Southern
|ST
|Austin Swim Club
|1
|Aleman
|Liam
|Male
|Southern
|FL
|Gator Swim Club
|1
|Allebach
|Asher
|Male
|Southern
|NC
|SwimMAC Carolina
|1
|Allen
|William
|Male
|Central
|IN
|Carmel Swim Club
|1
|Allison
|Cassidy
|Female
|Western
|SI
|Rancho San Dieguito
|2
|Allison
|Lilly Jayne
|Female
|Southern
|ST
|Longhorn Aquatics
|1
|Alt
|Dylan
|Male
|Central
|IA
|Greater Des Moines YMCA
|1
|Alvarez
|Robert
|Male
|Southern
|FG
|Hurricane Aquatics
|1
|Aly
|Lina
|Female
|Southern
|GU
|Dads Club Swim Team
|1
|Amare
|Lena
|Female
|Southern
|SE
|Southern Waters Aquatic Team
|2
|Amlicke
|Blake
|Male
|Southern
|SE
|Nashville Aquatic Club
|1
|Anderson
|Cade
|Male
|Southern
|GA
|SwimAtlanta
|2
|Anderson
|Jasmine
|Female
|Western
|AK
|Chugiak Aquatics Club
|2
|Anderson
|Michael
|Male
|Eastern
|VA
|H2okie Aquatics
|1
|Anderson
|Riley
|Female
|Eastern
|CT
|West Hartford Aquatic Team
|2
|Ando
|Braedon
|Male
|Eastern
|NE
|Bluefish Swim Club
|1
|Andrew
|Jack
|Male
|Western
|PN
|Valley Aquatics
|1
|Andrews
|Catherine
|Female
|Western
|PN
|Seattle Metropolitan Aquatic Club
|4
|Andruss
|Lily
|Female
|Southern
|NT
|Lakeside Aquatic Club
|1
|Angeline
|Evan
|Male
|Western
|PN
|Seattle Metropolitan Aquatic Club
|1
|Ano
|Cody
|Male
|Southern
|MS
|Biloxi Elite Swim Team
|1
|Anselm
|Rylan
|Male
|Central
|IL
|Barrington Swim Club
|3
|Anstine
|Henry
|Male
|Eastern
|MA
|Suburban Seahawks Club
|1
|Antoniewski
|Ella
|Female
|Central
|WI
|Waukesha Express Swim Team
|2
|Apuada
|Clark
|Male
|Western
|PC
|Quicksilver Swimming
|1
|Aquino
|Gracyn
|Female
|Western
|CA
|Mission Viejo Nadadores
|3
|Arangalla
|Ramika
|Male
|Southern
|NT
|Lakeside Aquatic Club
|1
|Arbuckle
|J.J.
|Male
|Southern
|NT
|Dallas Mustangs
|1
|Arbuckle
|Josie
|Female
|Southern
|NT
|Dallas Mustangs
|1
|Archibald
|Lily
|Female
|Eastern
|CT
|Ridgefield Aquatic Club
|2
|Argeros
|Spyros
|Male
|Eastern
|MR
|Asphalt Green Unified Aquatics
|1
|Arie
|Aidan
|Male
|Western
|CA
|Irvine Novaquatics
|1
|Armen
|Emily
|Female
|Southern
|NC
|East Carolina Aquatics
|3
|Armour
|Jack
|Male
|Southern
|NT
|Texas Ford Aquatics
|3
|Armstrong
|Kiersten
|Female
|Eastern
|VA
|NOVA of Virginia Aquatics, Inc
|1
|Arnaldo
|Lucas
|Male
|Central
|IN
|Boilermaker Aquatics
|1
|Arnall
|Ines
|Female
|Eastern
|MR
|Westchester Aquatic Club
|1
|Arnholt
|Nolan
|Male
|Western
|NM
|Charger Aquatics
|2
|Arnold
|Lleyton
|Male
|Eastern
|PV
|Nation’s Capital Swim Club
|3
|Arnold
|Zack
|Male
|Eastern
|MR
|Badger Swim Club,Inc.
|1
|Arroyo
|Maya
|Female
|Central
|IL
|Chicago Wolfpack Aquatic Club
|3
|Arsic
|Alek
|Male
|Central
|IL
|NASA Wildcat Aquatics
|1
|Arteaga
|Hugo
|Male
|Central
|WI
|Southeastern Aquatics
|2
|Aryanpour
|Cameron
|Male
|Western
|PC
|North Bay Aquatics
|1
|Aten
|Casey
|Male
|Southern
|FL
|Sarasota Sharks
|3
|Aten
|Danica
|Female
|Southern
|FL
|Sarasota Sharks
|2
|Attmore
|Gray
|Male
|Eastern
|AM
|University of Pittsburgh
|2
|Augustyn
|Gabi
|Female
|Central
|WI
|YMCA of the Chippewa Valley Barracudas
|1
|Austin
|Thad
|Male
|Southern
|NC
|Enfinity Aquatic Club
|2
|Ayers
|Travis
|Male
|Southern
|ST
|Longhorn Aquatics
|1
|Azrad
|Ari
|Male
|Southern
|SE
|Life Time Southeast
|1
|Bailey
|Tucker
|Male
|Southern
|KY
|Lakeside Swim Team
|2
|Bailey
|Walker
|Male
|Central
|OH
|Mason Manta Rays
|1
|Baker
|Nolan
|Male
|Western
|CA
|Mission Viejo Nadadores
|2
|Bakker
|Libby
|Female
|Central
|MN
|Aquajets Swim Team
|3
|Balbuena
|Enzo
|Male
|Western
|PC
|Santa Clara Swim Club
|2
|Baldwin
|Ryan
|Male
|Eastern
|MR
|Long Island Aquatic Club
|1
|Ballard
|Cole
|Male
|Western
|PC
|Palo Alto Stanford Aquatics
|2
|Balzano
|Gioia
|Female
|Southern
|FG
|Eagle Aquatics
|2
|Banks
|Jude
|Male
|Central
|LE
|Blazing Barracudas
|1
|Bao
|Mary
|Female
|Western
|CA
|Irvine Novaquatics
|1
|Baranova
|Kate
|Female
|Southern
|FL
|Berkeley Aquatics
|1
|Barbee
|Delaney
|Female
|Western
|AZ
|Arizona Dolphins
|1
|Barber
|Lilia
|Female
|Central
|IL
|RISE Aquatic Club
|1
|Barck
|Emilia
|Female
|Western
|PC
|Orinda Aquatics
|4
|Barela
|Jake
|Male
|Western
|CO
|Fort Collins Area Swim Team
|2
|Barlow
|Griffin
|Male
|Central
|OH
|Cincinnati Marlins
|1
|Barnard
|Amanda
|Female
|Eastern
|VA
|NOVA of Virginia Aquatics, Inc
|4
|Barnes
|Molly
|Female
|Central
|IN
|Irish Aquatics
|1
|Barnicle
|Kenneth
|Male
|Eastern
|NJ
|Greater Somerset County YMCA Storm
|3
|Barone
|Alex
|Male
|Eastern
|NE
|Charles River Aquatics
|1
|Barr
|Kayla
|Female
|Central
|IN
|Carmel Swim Club
|2
|Barr
|Sloane
|Female
|Southern
|NC
|TAC Titans
|1
|Bartee
|Granger
|Male
|Southern
|NC
|Mecklenburg Swim Association
|3
|Bartee
|Zetta Grace
|Female
|Southern
|NC
|Mecklenburg Swim Association
|2
|Barto
|Julia
|Female
|Eastern
|CT
|Cheshire Y Sea Dog Swim Club
|2
|Barton
|Robs
|Male
|Western
|UT
|Olympus Aquatics
|1
|Bateman
|Hannah
|Female
|Eastern
|NJ
|Peddie Aquatic Association
|2
|Bathala
|Ethan
|Male
|Southern
|FL
|Bolles School Sharks
|1
|Battaglini
|Lucca
|Male
|Southern
|NC
|East Carolina Aquatics
|1
|Bauer
|Cassie
|Female
|Eastern
|VA
|NOVA of Virginia Aquatics, Inc
|1
|Baumann
|Clay
|Male
|Southern
|KY
|Lakeside Swim Team
|2
|Baumgartner
|Lily
|Female
|Central
|OH
|Lima Family YMCA Swim Team
|1
|Baumgartner
|Max
|Male
|Southern
|SE
|Huntsville Swim Association
|1
|Baumhover
|Henry
|Male
|Central
|MI
|Club Wolverine
|1
|Bautista
|Ava
|Female
|Western
|SN
|DART Swimming
|1
|Bawduniak
|Hudson
|Male
|Southern
|NT
|Metroplex Aquatics
|1
|Beauch
|Brooklyn
|Female
|Central
|MI
|Byron Center
|2
|Beber
|Drayton
|Male
|Central
|MW
|Greater Omaha Aquatics Leopardsharks
|1
|Beck
|Aiden
|Male
|Western
|IE
|Spokane Waves Aquatic Team
|1
|Beckman
|Sarah
|Female
|Western
|CA
|Buenaventura Swim Club
|1
|Bedsole
|Luke
|Male
|Southern
|SE
|Huntsville Swim Association
|3
|Beeson
|Jimmy
|Male
|Southern
|SC
|Y-Spartaquatics Swim Club
|1
|Belbot
|Spencer
|Male
|Eastern
|MD
|North Baltimore Aquatic Club
|1
|Belk
|Emma
|Female
|Central
|AR
|Springfield Aquatics
|1
|Bell
|Aaron
|Male
|Western
|PN
|Issaquah Swim Team
|1
|Bell
|Fiona
|Female
|Western
|PC
|North Bay Aquatics
|1
|Bell
|Grady
|Male
|Southern
|ST
|Nitro Swimming
|1
|Benington
|Patrick
|Male
|Central
|IL
|FMC Aquatic
|1
|Bennett
|Brady
|Male
|Southern
|ST
|Texas Gold
|1
|Bennett
|Brooke
|Female
|Western
|PC
|Pleasanton Seahawks
|2
|Bennett
|Connor
|Male
|Central
|OH
|Mako Swim Team
|1
|Benson
|Daniel
|Male
|Western
|CA
|Brea Aquatics
|1
|Benton
|Noah
|Male
|Southern
|KY
|Lakeside Swim Team
|1
|Berlin
|Alana
|Female
|Central
|WI
|Schroeder YMCA Swim Team
|2
|Bernard
|Sarah
|Female
|Eastern
|NE
|Commonwealth Swimming
|3
|Berry
|Ryan
|Male
|Southern
|SE
|McCallie / GPS Aquatics
|1
|Betancourt
|Amelia
|Female
|Southern
|NC
|Lowes YMCA Lightning Swim Team
|1
|Bettis
|Cole
|Male
|Western
|NM
|Charger Aquatics
|2
|Bettis
|Will
|Male
|Eastern
|VA
|Tide Swimming
|1
|Beu
|Izzy
|Female
|Central
|IL
|St Charles Swim Team
|3
|Bhatia
|Abir
|Male
|Western
|PC
|San Ramon Valley Aquatics
|1
|Biebel
|Rex
|Male
|Southern
|FL
|West Florida Lightning Aquatic
|2
|Biegler
|Adalynn
|Female
|Central
|MN
|Edina Swim Club
|1
|Billotte
|Zachary
|Male
|Western
|SI
|Pacific Swim
|3
|Bina
|Ellie
|Female
|Central
|MN
|North Suburban Aquatic Club
|1
|Binder
|Alekos
|Male
|Western
|CA
|Rose Bowl Aquatics
|2
|Bischoff
|Allison
|Female
|Eastern
|VA
|NOVA of Virginia Aquatics, Inc
|3
|Bishop
|Danny
|Male
|Southern
|ST
|Nitro Swimming
|3
|Bispo
|Kaydence
|Female
|Western
|PC
|Ripon Aquatics
|1
|Bitel
|Addison
|Female
|Southern
|FL
|Laker Swim
|2
|Bixby
|Carly
|Female
|Central
|MN
|Aquajets Swim Team
|3
|Black
|Roni
|Female
|Western
|UT
|Wasatch Front Fish Market
|1
|Blamer
|Caden
|Male
|Central
|OH
|Upper Arlington Swim Club
|1
|Blatt
|Brody
|Male
|Central
|OZ
|CSP Tideriders
|1
|Bockrath
|Rachel
|Female
|Eastern
|MA
|Wilmington Aquatic Club
|4
|Bodington
|Andres
|Male
|Southern
|NC
|Unattached
|1
|Bognar
|Lilla
|Female
|Southern
|SC
|Team Greenville
|2
|Bohi
|Owen
|Male
|Western
|PC
|Tiger Aquatics
|3
|Boles
|Karly
|Female
|Eastern
|MA
|Germantown Academy Aquatic Club
|3
|Borroughs
|Cheyenne
|Female
|Central
|WI
|Verona Area Swim Team
|1
|Bose
|Noah
|Male
|Southern
|ST
|Nitro Swimming
|1
|Boudreau
|Hunter
|Male
|Southern
|LA
|City Of Lafayette Aquatics
|1
|Bougaieff
|Jacob
|Male
|Southern
|GU
|Dads Club Swim Team
|1
|Boushee
|Gage
|Male
|Central
|MN
|South Metro Storm
|3
|Bowers
|Savannah
|Female
|Eastern
|CT
|West Hartford Aquatic Team
|1
|Boyd
|Blaise
|Male
|Southern
|LA
|South Louisiana Swim Team
|1
|Boyd
|Koehn
|Male
|Central
|MN
|Edina Swim Club
|1
|Bozzuto
|Aly
|Female
|Southern
|FG
|Flood Aquatics Swim Team
|1
|Bradley
|Carter
|Male
|Western
|CO
|Foothills Swim Team
|1
|Braeger
|KC
|Female
|Southern
|KY
|Lakeside Swim Team
|2
|Braeger
|Sydney
|Female
|Southern
|KY
|Lakeside Swim Team
|2
|Branon
|Daniel
|Male
|Eastern
|MD
|North Baltimore Aquatic Club
|1
|Branon
|Savannah
|Female
|Southern
|FL
|Bolles School Sharks
|1
|Brant
|Josephine
|Female
|Western
|SN
|DART Swimming
|1
|Braun
|Gretchen
|Female
|Eastern
|AD
|Northern TRIBS Swimming
|1
|Bream
|Anna
|Female
|Central
|MV
|Ad Astra Area Aquatics
|1
|Brennan
|Luke
|Male
|Eastern
|NJ
|Peddie Aquatic Association
|3
|Brennan
|Maddy
|Female
|Eastern
|NJ
|Peddie Aquatic Association
|1
|Brenneman
|Catie
|Female
|Central
|IN
|Concord Swim Club
|2
|Brienza
|Maxon
|Male
|Southern
|SE
|Baylor Swim Club
|1
|Brigman
|Dillon
|Male
|Southern
|FL
|Bolles School Sharks
|2
|Brinsfield
|Jamie
|Male
|Eastern
|MA
|Suburban Seahawks Club
|1
|Brito
|Bella
|Female
|Western
|CA
|Beach Cities Swimming
|2
|Brkanovic
|Isak
|Male
|Eastern
|AD
|Delmar Dolfins
|1
|Bronson
|Emma
|Female
|Western
|OR
|Bend Swim Club
|1
|Brooks
|Andre
|Male
|Eastern
|PV
|All Star Aquatics
|1
|Brooks
|Andres
|Male
|Southern
|ST
|Waterloo Swimming
|1
|Brophy
|David
|Male
|Eastern
|NJ
|Princeton Tiger Aquatic Club
|1
|Brotman
|Arielle
|Female
|Western
|SI
|Rancho San Dieguito
|4
|Brown
|Andrew
|Male
|Western
|CA
|Rose Bowl Aquatics
|1
|Brown
|Caitlin
|Female
|Western
|CA
|Canyons Aquatic Club
|2
|Brown
|Charlotte
|Female
|Central
|OZ
|CSP Tideriders
|1
|Brown
|Coleman
|Male
|Southern
|ST
|YMCA Swim Alliance
|1
|Brown
|Emily
|Female
|Central
|OH
|Dublin Community Swim Team
|4
|Brown
|Holden
|Male
|Eastern
|NE
|Crimson Aquatics
|1
|Brown
|Nora Lee
|Female
|Central
|OZ
|CSP Tideriders
|2
|Browne
|Will
|Male
|Eastern
|VA
|Cavalier Aquatics/Piedmont Family YMCA
|3
|Brozek
|Samuel
|Male
|Southern
|FL
|Sarasota Tsunami Swim Team
|1
|Brueggeman
|Sophia
|Female
|Central
|WI
|Elmbrook Swim Club
|2
|Bryan
|Elizabeth
|Female
|Eastern
|PV
|Machine Aquatics
|1
|Bubar
|Jackson
|Male
|Southern
|NC
|New Wave Swim Team
|1
|Bucaro
|Luke
|Male
|Central
|IL
|Barrington Swim Club
|3
|Buckley
|Gavin
|Male
|Eastern
|MR
|Long Island Aquatic Club
|1
|Buckley
|Sadie
|Female
|Eastern
|PV
|Nation’s Capital Swim Club
|1
|Budnik
|Isabella
|Female
|Eastern
|MR
|Condors Swim Club
|1
|Bugarin
|Mia
|Female
|Western
|CA
|Rose Bowl Aquatics
|1
|Bulkley
|Avery
|Female
|Western
|UT
|Utah Valley Aquatics, Inc
|1
|Burk
|Kyle
|Male
|Eastern
|MA
|Kennett & Jennersville Area YMCA
|1
|Burkhardt
|Ellie
|Female
|Western
|PC
|The Olympic Club
|1
|Burnham
|Charlotte
|Female
|Western
|CO
|Univ of Denver Hilltoppers
|4
|Burns
|Jessica
|Female
|Eastern
|MA
|Unattached
|1
|Burt
|Cooper
|Male
|Central
|OH
|Mako Swim Team
|2
|Burton
|Bence
|Male
|Southern
|NC
|Enfinity Aquatic Club
|1
|Burton
|Tyler
|Male
|Southern
|NC
|Enfinity Aquatic Club
|1
|Busic
|Joseph
|Male
|Eastern
|MA
|Jersey Wahoos
|3
|Busquets
|Ella
|Female
|Western
|PC
|Diablo Aquatics
|1
|Butler
|Ben
|Male
|Western
|PC
|Thunder Coast Aquatics
|1
|Butler
|Ellie
|Female
|Western
|PC
|Crow Canyon Sharks
|1
|Butler
|John
|Male
|Central
|IA
|Black Hawk Area Swim Team
|2
|Butler
|Nathan
|Male
|Central
|MV
|Empire KC Swim Club
|1
|Byrne
|Maren
|Female
|Western
|PC
|Alto Swim Club
|1
|Byrnes Cortinas
|Nicole
|Female
|Western
|AZ
|Swim Neptune
|2
|Cady
|Kjell
|Male
|Western
|PN
|South Snohomish Co. Dolphins
|2
|Cady
|Morgan
|Female
|Western
|CO
|Flatiron Athletic Club
|1
|Calkins
|Brady
|Male
|Western
|SN
|Sierra Marlins Swim Team
|2
|Call
|Ian
|Male
|Southern
|SE
|Memphis Thunder Aquatic Club
|1
|Callan
|Ben
|Male
|Southern
|NT
|City of Plano Swimmers, Inc
|1
|Callis
|Emerson
|Female
|Eastern
|VA
|Quest Swimming
|2
|Camacho
|Clem
|Male
|Southern
|NC
|NSEA Swim
|3
|Camp
|Shep
|Male
|Western
|NM
|Charger Aquatics
|1
|Campbell
|Brady
|Male
|Central
|OH
|Mason Manta Rays
|1
|Campbell
|Spencer
|Male
|Eastern
|VA
|Poseidon Swimming Inc
|1
|Camplin
|Charlie
|Male
|Southern
|NC
|Marlins Of Raleigh
|1
|Campos
|Gabriel
|Male
|Southern
|NT
|Metroplex Aquatics
|1
|Canales
|Kate
|Female
|Southern
|ST
|Alamo Area Aquatic Association
|1
|Candebat
|Colin
|Male
|Southern
|LA
|Crawfish Aquatics
|2
|Cantrell
|Kelson
|Male
|Western
|PC
|Alto Swim Club
|3
|Capen
|Brayden
|Male
|Central
|IL
|Academy Bullets Swim Club
|1
|Caples
|Devyn
|Male
|Western
|PC
|Crow Canyon Sharks
|4
|Caples
|Lillyana
|Female
|Western
|PC
|Crow Canyon Sharks
|2
|Caputo
|Quinn
|Male
|Eastern
|NE
|Revolution Aquatic Club
|3
|Carlile
|Addison
|Female
|Central
|IN
|Warrick Indiana Tidal Wave
|1
|Carlsen
|Max
|Male
|Western
|CA
|Las Vegas Swim Club
|2
|Carlson
|Drew
|Male
|Southern
|GU
|Premier Aquatics Club of Klein
|1
|Carlson
|Sawyer
|Female
|Southern
|NC
|SwimMAC Carolina
|1
|Carr
|Nathan
|Male
|Central
|MN
|Aquajets Swim Team
|2
|Carroll
|Peter
|Male
|Central
|IL
|Fox Valley Swim Team
|1
|Carsel
|Isaac
|Male
|Western
|SN
|DART Swimming
|1
|Carter
|Holden
|Male
|Central
|IA
|Iowa Flyers Swim Club
|2
|Carter
|Jadeon
|Male
|Central
|MW
|Lincoln Select Swimming
|1
|Carter
|Max
|Male
|Central
|WI
|Badger Aquatics Club
|1
|Caswell
|Reid
|Male
|Central
|OH
|Upper Arlington Swim Club
|1
|Cavic
|Nick
|Male
|Eastern
|NE
|Commonwealth Swimming
|1
|Cecco
|Mark
|Male
|Western
|NM
|Charger Aquatics
|1
|Chalupsky
|Ellie
|Female
|Southern
|SC
|Wahoo Aquatic Club
|1
|Champion
|Maria
|Female
|Southern
|NC
|SwimMAC Carolina
|1
|Chan
|Abby
|Female
|Southern
|SE
|Huntsville Swim Association
|1
|Chan
|Samantha
|Female
|Southern
|SE
|Huntsville Swim Association
|3
|Chandler
|Brody
|Male
|Western
|SN
|Sierra Marlins Swim Team
|1
|Chapa
|Grant
|Male
|Southern
|NT
|Metroplex Aquatics
|1
|Chapman
|Paddy
|Male
|Central
|IN
|Irish Aquatics
|2
|Chapman
|Stella
|Female
|Central
|MI
|Club Wolverine
|4
|Charles
|Kota
|Male
|Western
|SN
|Sierra Marlins Swim Team
|1
|Charlton
|Will
|Male
|Eastern
|VA
|Cavalier Aquatics/Piedmont Family YMCA
|2
|Chavez-Varela
|Isabella
|Female
|Western
|SI
|Coronado Swim -Team Elite
|1
|Chen
|Andrew
|Male
|Eastern
|MD
|Eagle Swim Team Inc.
|1
|Chen
|Elayne
|Female
|Western
|PN
|King Aquatic Club
|1
|Chen
|JD
|Male
|Eastern
|VA
|NOVA of Virginia Aquatics, Inc
|1
|Chen
|Joel
|Male
|Western
|PC
|Palo Alto Stanford Aquatics
|3
|Chen
|Matt
|Male
|Western
|CC
|Clovis Swim Club
|1
|Chen
|Noah
|Male
|Central
|IL
|NASA Wildcat Aquatics
|1
|Chen
|Will
|Male
|Western
|CA
|Irvine Novaquatics
|3
|Chiappetta
|Jack
|Male
|Eastern
|NE
|Bluefish Swim Club
|1
|Chiles
|Owen
|Male
|Central
|IA
|Iowa Flyers Swim Club
|2
|Cho
|Brandon
|Male
|Western
|CO
|Highlands Ranch Aquatics
|2
|Chow
|Isabella
|Female
|Central
|IL
|Chicago Wolfpack Aquatic Club
|2
|Choy
|Clemence
|Female
|Western
|CA
|La Mirada Armada
|3
|Christensen
|Nicole
|Female
|Western
|CA
|Mission Viejo Nadadores
|1
|Christensen
|Riley
|Female
|Western
|CA
|Sandpipers Of Nevada
|1
|Christiansen
|Tessa
|Female
|Southern
|ST
|Alamo Area Aquatic Association
|1
|Christianson
|Lily
|Female
|Central
|IN
|Irish Aquatics
|4
|Christopherson
|Connor
|Male
|Southern
|GA
|SwimAtlanta
|1
|Christopherson
|Katie
|Female
|Southern
|GA
|SwimAtlanta
|4
|Chuang
|Eden
|Female
|Western
|PC
|Palo Alto Stanford Aquatics
|2
|Chun
|April Chun
|Female
|Eastern
|MR
|Long Island Aquatic Club
|1
|Chung
|Audrey
|Female
|Western
|PC
|Palo Alto Stanford Aquatics
|2
|Chung
|Ethan
|Male
|Central
|IL
|NASA Wildcat Aquatics
|1
|Chung
|Jimin
|Male
|Eastern
|MA
|Central Bucks Swim Team
|1
|Churchill
|Micah
|Male
|Central
|MV
|COOL Swim Team
|1
|Cinque
|Matt
|Male
|Southern
|NC
|North Carolina Aquatic Club
|1
|Claborn
|Alyssa
|Female
|Southern
|NC
|Lowes YMCA Lightning Swim Team
|3
|Clark
|Anya
|Female
|Western
|UT
|Lehi Aquatics
|1
|Clark
|Mac
|Male
|Eastern
|AM
|Team Pittsburgh Elite Aquatics
|3
|Clark
|Ryley
|Female
|Western
|AZ
|Phoenix Swim Club
|2
|Clarke
|Krishna
|Male
|Western
|NM
|Charger Aquatics
|2
|Clement
|Andi
|Female
|Southern
|LA
|Crawfish Aquatics
|1
|Clift
|Elise
|Female
|Southern
|NT
|Lakeside Aquatic Club
|3
|Clippinger
|Jack
|Male
|Eastern
|VA
|SwimRVA
|1
|Clise
|Cota
|Male
|Western
|PN
|King Aquatic Club
|3
|Clontz
|Norvin
|Male
|Southern
|NC
|Mecklenburg Swim Association
|3
|Cloutier
|Adeline
|Female
|Southern
|FL
|Tampa Elite Aquatics
|1
|Coggan
|Gavin
|Male
|Central
|IN
|Zionsville Swim Club
|1
|Colborn
|Georgia
|Female
|Eastern
|MA
|Diamond State Aquatics
|2
|Cole
|Aidan
|Male
|Western
|PN
|King Aquatic Club
|2
|Collet
|Seth
|Male
|Western
|PC
|Ladera Oaks
|2
|Collins
|Avery
|Female
|Southern
|NT
|Lakeside Aquatic Club
|3
|Collins
|Luke
|Male
|Western
|CA
|Irvine Novaquatics
|1
|Collins
|Maeve
|Female
|Central
|IL
|RISE Aquatic Club
|1
|Colombo
|Olivia
|Female
|Southern
|NT
|Lakeside Aquatic Club
|1
|Combs
|Ian
|Male
|Southern
|GA
|Dynamo Swim Club
|1
|Cong
|Brianna
|Female
|Central
|IA
|Central Iowa Aquatics
|2
|Conic
|Vera
|Female
|Central
|IL
|Palatine Park Dist Swim Team
|1
|Conklin
|Claire
|Female
|Central
|IL
|Academy Bullets Swim Club
|2
|Conley
|Rachel
|Female
|Eastern
|PV
|Arlington Aquatic Club
|1
|Conner
|Alexa
|Female
|Eastern
|MA
|Suburban Seahawks Club
|1
|Conover-Hui
|Karina
|Female
|Western
|PC
|Palo Alto Stanford Aquatics
|1
|Constable
|Emily
|Female
|Eastern
|NJ
|Fanwood-Scotch Plains YMCA
|2
|Conti
|Evan
|Male
|Central
|IL
|Academy Bullets Swim Club
|2
|Conway
|Shannon
|Female
|Eastern
|MD
|North Baltimore Aquatic Club
|1
|Cook
|Camden
|Male
|Southern
|GA
|SwimAtlanta
|1
|Cook
|Lexi
|Female
|Central
|OZ
|CSP Tideriders
|1
|Cooler
|Tripp
|Male
|Southern
|NC
|SwimMAC Carolina
|1
|Coombs
|Andrew
|Male
|Western
|PN
|King Aquatic Club
|3
|Cooper
|Asher
|Male
|Southern
|GA
|Peachtree Aquatic Club
|1
|Corbi
|Olivia
|Female
|Southern
|NC
|SwimMAC Carolina
|1
|Corbin
|Chloe
|Female
|Southern
|NT
|Lakeside Aquatic Club
|1
|Corey
|Luke
|Male
|Eastern
|MD
|Naval Academy Aquatic Club
|4
|Corrigan
|Brooke
|Female
|Central
|IL
|Academy Bullets Swim Club
|3
|Cosgrove
|Ella
|Female
|Western
|AZ
|Scottsdale Aquatic Club
|3
|Cottrell
|Tre
|Male
|Eastern
|MA
|South Jersey Aquatic Club
|2
|Council
|Lincoln
|Male
|Southern
|SC
|Y-Spartaquatics Swim Club
|1
|Cox
|Rowan
|Male
|Southern
|ST
|Longhorn Aquatics
|1
|Coyle
|Clark
|Male
|Southern
|KY
|Kentucky Aquatics
|2
|Craig
|Griffin
|Male
|Central
|OK
|Bartlesville Splash Club
|3
|Cremer
|Livia
|Female
|Central
|IL
|Chicago Wolfpack Aquatic Club
|1
|Creter
|Evan
|Male
|Eastern
|MR
|Team Suffolk
|1
|Croley
|Evan
|Male
|Southern
|ST
|Streamline Aquatics
|4
|Cronk
|Carli
|Female
|Southern
|ST
|Alamo Area Aquatic Association
|4
|Crook
|Carter
|Male
|Central
|OZ
|Parkway Swim Club
|1
|Crossland
|Kannen
|Male
|Southern
|GU
|Premier Aquatics Club of Klein
|1
|Crye
|Gip
|Male
|Southern
|SE
|Panama City Swim Team
|1
|Cui
|Andy
|Male
|Western
|PC
|Alto Swim Club
|2
|Culberson
|Jack
|Male
|Southern
|GU
|Premier Aquatics Club of Klein
|1
|Cullen
|Molly
|Female
|Eastern
|NJ
|New Jersey Race Club
|1
|Culotta
|Lucas
|Male
|Central
|LE
|Blazing Barracudas
|2
|Cumming
|Freddie
|Male
|Western
|PC
|Almaden Riptides
|1
|Cummins
|Jackson
|Male
|Eastern
|MA
|Greater Philadelphia Aquatic Club
|1
|Cunneen
|Avery
|Female
|Central
|OZ
|CSP Tideriders
|1
|Cunningham
|Jack
|Male
|Eastern
|CT
|Wilton Y Wahoos Swim Club
|1
|Curran
|Annika
|Female
|Central
|WI
|Madison Aquatic Club
|1
|Custer
|Clare
|Female
|Southern
|FL
|Sarasota Sharks
|2
|Czirjak
|Sara
|Female
|Eastern
|VA
|Cavalier Aquatics/Piedmont Family YMCA
|2
|Daher
|Carolina
|Female
|Southern
|FL
|Laker Swim
|1
|Dalrymple
|Ewan
|Male
|Southern
|SC
|Columbia Swimming
|1
|Dalton
|Alexis
|Female
|Southern
|GA
|Dynamo Swim Club
|2
|Dangol
|Aasish
|Male
|Western
|PC
|Albany Armada Aquatics
|1
|DARBO
|Jean
|Male
|Western
|CA
|Los Angeles Swim Club
|1
|Darcy
|James
|Male
|Eastern
|MR
|Long Island Aquatic Club
|1
|D’Ariano
|Landon
|Male
|Eastern
|MA
|Germantown Academy Aquatic Club
|4
|Dark
|Jonas
|Male
|Southern
|GU
|Katy Aquatic Team For Youth
|1
|Darr
|Elliott
|Male
|Southern
|SE
|Ensworth Aquatics
|1
|Datovech
|Christine
|Female
|Eastern
|VA
|SwimRVA
|3
|Davey
|Zoe
|Female
|Central
|IA
|Central Iowa Aquatics
|1
|Davidson
|Aaron
|Male
|Southern
|NC
|New Wave Swim Team
|2
|Davis
|Colin
|Male
|Eastern
|MA
|TOPS Swimming
|1
|Davis
|Drew
|Male
|Southern
|NC
|Marlins Of Raleigh
|2
|Davis
|Grey
|Female
|Eastern
|VA
|Battlefield Area Star Swimmers
|4
|Davis
|Kyle
|Male
|Southern
|GA
|Lanier Aquatics
|1
|Davis
|Meagan
|Female
|Southern
|GA
|Unattached
|1
|Dawson
|Hunter
|Male
|Western
|SN
|Sparks Piranhas Swim Team
|1
|Dawson
|Roman
|Male
|Western
|CC
|Clovis Swim Club
|1
|Day
|Carson
|Male
|Southern
|NC
|SwimMAC Carolina
|1
|Day
|Rudd
|Male
|Eastern
|NE
|SOLO Aquatics
|2
|De Anda
|Ava
|Female
|Western
|CA
|Riverside Aquatics Association
|1
|de Fabrique
|Sebastien
|Male
|Western
|CA
|San Clemente Aquatic Team
|1
|Dean
|Conner
|Male
|Eastern
|NI
|STAR Swimming
|1
|Debruin
|Jackson
|Male
|Southern
|FL
|Sarasota Sharks
|1
|Dedoevic
|Filip
|Male
|Western
|SI
|Coronado Swim -Team Elite
|1
|DeGroote
|Hudson
|Male
|Southern
|NC
|Marlins Of Raleigh
|1
|Deguenther
|Emory
|Female
|Eastern
|VA
|NOVA of Virginia Aquatics, Inc
|2
|Deierlein
|Brianna
|Female
|Southern
|FL
|Sarasota Sharks
|2
|Delzer
|Andrew
|Male
|Central
|MI
|OLY Swimming
|2
|Deppe
|Jack
|Male
|Eastern
|MD
|Annapolis Swim Club
|1
|Depweg
|Ko
|Male
|Western
|OR
|McMinnville Swim Club
|1
|Deras
|Audrey
|Female
|Southern
|NC
|Marlins Of Raleigh
|1
|Derivaux
|Audrey
|Female
|Eastern
|MA
|Jersey Wahoos
|1
|Destang
|Antoine
|Male
|Southern
|FL
|Bolles School Sharks
|1
|Destefani
|Elliott
|Male
|Western
|PC
|Lakeridge Swim Team
|1
|Desviat Ruiz
|Enzo
|Male
|Eastern
|NE
|Shawmut Aquatic Club
|2
|Deutmeyer
|Will
|Male
|Central
|IL
|St Charles Swim Team
|1
|DeYoung
|Maeve
|Female
|Western
|OR
|Lake Oswego Swim Club
|4
|Dickey
|Serena
|Female
|Eastern
|NJ
|Lakeland Hills YMCA
|1
|Dickinson
|Anne
|Female
|Central
|WI
|Schroeder YMCA Swim Team
|1
|Dietschweiler
|Kiersten
|Female
|Central
|WI
|Oshkosh YMCA Dolphin Swim Team
|1
|Difronzo
|Ethan
|Male
|Western
|CO
|Flatiron Athletic Club
|2
|Dildine
|Rachel
|Female
|Central
|IA
|Iowa
|2
|Dillman
|Cooper
|Male
|Eastern
|VA
|NOVA of Virginia Aquatics, Inc
|2
|Diner
|Chloe
|Female
|Central
|IL
|Academy Bullets Swim Club
|2
|Disosway
|Ian
|Male
|Southern
|FL
|Fast Falcons
|2
|Dobson
|Kennedi
|Female
|Eastern
|NJ
|Eastern Express Swim Team
|2
|Dodson
|Rae
|Female
|Western
|OR
|Lake Oswego Swim Club
|1
|Doherty
|Anna
|Female
|Central
|IL
|FMC Aquatic
|1
|Doig
|Natalie
|Female
|Southern
|FL
|Indian River Aquatics
|1
|Dong
|Todd
|Male
|Southern
|SE
|Nashville Aquatic Club
|1
|Donham
|Kara
|Female
|Central
|IL
|NWDupage YMCA / B.R. Ryall S T
|1
|Donmez
|Pinar
|Female
|Western
|UT
|South Davis Aquatics Team
|1
|Donnan
|Tj
|Male
|Central
|MI
|Atlantis Swimming
|3
|Donnelly
|Padraic
|Male
|Central
|WI
|Shorewood Swim Club
|1
|Doolittle
|Robbie
|Male
|Western
|SN
|Sierra Marlins Swim Team
|1
|D’Orazio
|Will
|Male
|Southern
|ST
|Alamo Area Aquatic Association
|1
|Dormans
|Lily
|Female
|Western
|CA
|Rose Bowl Aquatics
|3
|Dornoff
|Anthony
|Male
|Western
|CA
|La Mirada Armada
|1
|Doty
|Matthew
|Male
|Southern
|NC
|SwimMAC Carolina
|2
|Dougherty
|Grace
|Female
|Central
|IN
|Carmel Swim Club
|3
|Douglas
|Kate
|Female
|Eastern
|PV
|Arlington Aquatic Club
|1
|Dovellos
|George
|Male
|Southern
|FL
|Bolles School Sharks
|2
|Dowe
|Kyle
|Male
|Western
|AZ
|Flying Fish Arizona Swim Team
|1
|Downing
|Alex
|Female
|Central
|LE
|Lakeshore Swim Club
|3
|Doyle
|Lily
|Female
|Southern
|FL
|Planet Swim Aquatics
|1
|Drake
|Liam
|Male
|Southern
|NC
|Raleigh Swimming Association
|1
|Driesse
|Charlotte
|Female
|Southern
|FL
|Loggerhead Aquatics
|1
|Dropic
|Ty
|Male
|Southern
|KY
|Northern KY Clippers Swimming
|1
|Drottar
|Eli
|Male
|Western
|CA
|CCAT Swimming
|1
|Druhan
|Abby
|Female
|Southern
|NC
|SwimMAC Carolina
|3
|Druhan
|Ellie
|Female
|Southern
|NC
|Mecklenburg Swim Association
|1
|D’Souza Larson
|Rohan
|Male
|Central
|MN
|Aquajets Swim Team
|2
|Dueck
|Catherine
|Female
|Central
|MN
|Minnetonka Swim Club
|2
|Duffy
|Kayleigh
|Female
|Eastern
|VA
|Tide Swimming
|3
|Dulin
|Caleb
|Male
|Southern
|SE
|Nashville Aquatic Club
|1
|Dunaway
|Natalie
|Female
|Central
|MV
|Club North Swimming
|1
|Duncan
|Jada
|Female
|Western
|SN
|Sierra Marlins Swim Team
|3
|Duncan
|Langston
|Male
|Eastern
|MD
|Eagle Swim Team Inc.
|3
|Duncan
|Thomas
|Male
|Eastern
|PV
|Nation’s Capital Swim Club
|2
|Dunham
|Davis
|Male
|Southern
|NC
|SwimMAC Carolina
|3
|Dunn
|Patrick
|Male
|Western
|AZ
|Scottsdale Aquatic Club
|1
|Duran
|Kayla
|Female
|Central
|IL
|Chicago Wolfpack Aquatic Club
|1
|Durham
|Owen
|Male
|Southern
|KY
|Lakeside Swim Team
|2
|Dworak
|Andrea
|Female
|Eastern
|PV
|Rockville Montgomery Swim Club
|3
|Dwyer
|John
|Male
|Eastern
|CT
|West Hartford Aquatic Team
|1
|Dwyer
|Luke
|Male
|Eastern
|MR
|Condors Swim Club
|2
|Eaddy
|Jack
|Male
|Eastern
|NE
|Revolution Aquatic Club
|1
|Eagan
|Reilly
|Male
|Central
|MV
|Tsunami Swim Team of K.C.
|1
|Eccleston
|Jake
|Male
|Western
|CO
|Fort Collins Area Swim Team
|2
|Eckel
|Kenny
|Male
|Western
|SI
|Coronado Swim -Team Elite
|1
|Eddy
|Ava
|Female
|Eastern
|VA
|Stingrays Swim Team
|1
|Edgar
|Victoria
|Female
|Southern
|FL
|Bolles School Sharks
|2
|Edmonson
|Jayden
|Male
|Central
|MN
|Rochester Swim Club
|1
|Edquid
|Alex
|Male
|Western
|AZ
|Aquabear Swim Club
|1
|Edwards
|Jackson
|Male
|Eastern
|AM
|Team Pittsburgh Elite Aquatics
|1
|Efird
|Parker
|Male
|Southern
|GU
|Dads Club Swim Team
|1
|Egeland
|Landon
|Male
|Western
|OR
|Bend Swim Club
|1
|Eggink
|Luuk
|Male
|Western
|AZ
|Aqua Fit Tucson
|1
|Eichbrecht
|Elizabeth
|Female
|Central
|MI
|Supernova Swim Team
|2
|Eliason
|Sarah
|Female
|Eastern
|PV
|Rockville Montgomery Swim Club
|1
|Elkassem
|Samir
|Male
|Eastern
|PV
|Rockville Montgomery Swim Club
|3
|Ely
|Justin
|Male
|Western
|PC
|California Dolphin Swim Team
|1
|Emmert
|Maris
|Female
|Central
|IN
|Boilermaker Aquatics
|1
|Engelstad
|Brody
|Male
|Central
|ND
|West Fargo Flyers Swim Club
|2
|Ensing
|Madison
|Female
|Central
|MI
|Michigan Lakeshore Aquatics
|1
|Erickson
|Chris
|Male
|Southern
|NC
|Hillsborough Aquatic Club
|2
|Erisman
|Ryan
|Male
|Southern
|FL
|Laker Swim
|3
|Erisman
|Rylee
|Female
|Southern
|FL
|Laker Swim
|1
|Erwin
|Quint
|Male
|Southern
|GU
|Cypress Fairbanks Swim Club
|1
|Esposito
|Gabby
|Female
|Western
|SI
|Rancho San Dieguito
|1
|Esterly
|Lewis
|Male
|Western
|AZ
|Scottsdale Aquatic Club
|1
|Esteves
|Mathias
|Male
|Southern
|FG
|Gulliver Swim Club
|1
|Eubanks
|Andrew
|Male
|Western
|OR
|The Dolphins Portland Swimming
|1
|Evans
|Hudson
|Male
|Southern
|GA
|Dynamo Swim Club
|2
|Evans
|Jordan
|Female
|Western
|CA
|Sandpipers Of Nevada
|1
|Evans
|Millie
|Female
|Central
|OH
|Central Ohio Aquatics
|3
|Fabian
|Nick
|Male
|Southern
|FL
|T2 Aquatics
|1
|Fairbanks
|Dana
|Female
|Central
|OH
|Mason Manta Rays
|1
|Falls
|Jordan
|Male
|Western
|AZ
|Scottsdale Aquatic Club
|1
|Farlow
|Morgan
|Female
|Southern
|NT
|Texas Ford Aquatics
|1
|Farney
|Thomas
|Male
|Central
|MI
|Univ. Of Michigan Swim Team
|3
|Farquhar
|Natalie
|Female
|Western
|PC
|Neptune Swimming
|1
|Fatta
|Kaden
|Male
|Eastern
|MA
|York YMCA
|2
|Fay
|Joey
|Male
|Eastern
|NJ
|Raritan Valley YMCA
|1
|Feilmeyer
|Evan
|Male
|Central
|IA
|Ames Cyclone Aquatics Club
|2
|Feldman
|Derek
|Male
|Eastern
|MA
|Central Bucks Swim Team
|1
|Fellman
|Emma
|Female
|Western
|AK
|Glacier Swim Club
|2
|Felner
|Joy
|Female
|Western
|AZ
|J Swim Club
|3
|Fender
|Luke
|Male
|Southern
|MS
|Mississippi Makos Swim Team
|1
|Feng
|Oliver
|Male
|Eastern
|NE
|Phoenix Swimming
|1
|Fentress
|Emmett
|Male
|Central
|OH
|Milford Area Swim Team
|1
|Feole-Haughey
|Jonathan
|Male
|Eastern
|NE
|Crimson Aquatics
|1
|Ferguson
|Aya
|Female
|Western
|SI
|Rancho San Dieguito
|1
|Ferguson
|Dylan
|Male
|Southern
|FG
|Metro Aquatic Club of Miami
|1
|Fernandez-Geddes
|Lucas
|Male
|Central
|IL
|Glenbrook Swim Club
|1
|Fernstrom
|Sydney
|Female
|Western
|CO
|Aces Swim Club
|1
|Ferreira
|Katherine
|Female
|Eastern
|AD
|Delmar Dolfins
|1
|Fetters
|Kate
|Female
|Central
|IN
|Fort Wayne Swim Team
|1
|Filipov
|Velizar
|Male
|Central
|IL
|FMC Aquatic
|1
|Fjare
|Zoie
|Female
|Southern
|FL
|Saint Petersburg Aquatics
|1
|Flanagan
|Ana
|Female
|Central
|WI
|Fox Valley Wave Swim Team Inc
|3
|Flynn
|Gannon
|Male
|Southern
|ST
|Nitro Swimming
|3
|Flynn
|Lucy
|Female
|Western
|CA
|Orange County Gold
|1
|Forbis
|Sutton
|Female
|Western
|PN
|Bellevue Club Swim Team
|1
|Ford
|Garrity
|Female
|Eastern
|MA
|Germantown Academy Aquatic Club
|1
|Forebaugh
|Lindsay
|Female
|Central
|IL
|FMC Aquatic
|1
|Forsman
|Isabella
|Female
|Western
|CO
|Front Range Barracudas
|1
|Forsythe
|Ben
|Male
|Western
|WY
|Sheridan Swim Team
|1
|Fortson
|Matt
|Male
|Southern
|SC
|Wahoo Aquatic Club
|1
|Foster
|Mia
|Female
|Western
|PN
|Seattle Metropolitan Aquatic Club
|3
|Foster
|Payton
|Female
|Eastern
|CT
|Chelsea Piers Aquatic Club
|3
|Foucu
|Nathan
|Male
|Western
|PC
|Quicksilver Swimming
|1
|Foulk
|Ian
|Male
|Southern
|FL
|Bolles School Sharks
|1
|Fournier
|Ian
|Male
|Eastern
|ME
|Kennebec Valley YMCA
|2
|Fox
|Alex
|Female
|Eastern
|MR
|Condors Swim Club
|1
|Fox
|Cornelia
|Female
|Eastern
|MR
|Condors Swim Club
|2
|Fox
|Michael
|Male
|Western
|AZ
|Life Time Arizona Swim Team
|1
|Fox
|Sophie
|Female
|Southern
|FL
|Planet Swim Aquatics
|1
|Francescotti
|Maria
|Female
|Southern
|SC
|Hilton Head Aquatics
|3
|Frank
|Nicholas
|Male
|Central
|MV
|Tsunami Swim Team of K.C.
|1
|Frank
|Ryan
|Male
|Eastern
|AM
|Mount Lebanon Aqua Club
|2
|Franklin
|Brayden
|Male
|Southern
|SC
|Y-Spartaquatics Swim Club
|1
|Frantum
|Faith
|Female
|Central
|IA
|Central Iowa Aquatics
|3
|Franz
|Charlie
|Male
|Western
|SN
|Sierra Marlins Swim Team
|1
|Frazer
|Bob
|Male
|Western
|PN
|Bellevue Club Swim Team
|1
|Frazer
|Ian
|Male
|Southern
|NC
|Marlins Of Raleigh
|2
|Frazier
|Cameron
|Male
|Central
|OH
|Westerville Aquatic Club
|2
|Frazier
|Caroline
|Female
|Southern
|GU
|Magnolia Aquatic Club
|2
|Frazier
|Kell
|Male
|Western
|CO
|Highlands Ranch Aquatics
|1
|Freel
|Ashley
|Female
|Central
|IN
|Indiana Swim Club
|1
|Freeman
|Casey
|Female
|Southern
|NC
|YMCA of the Triangle Area Swim Team
|2
|Freeman
|Ella
|Female
|Southern
|NT
|Rockwall Aquatic Center of Excellence
|2
|Freeman
|Sarah
|Female
|Eastern
|MA
|Germantown Academy Aquatic Club
|2
|Freiburger
|McCall
|Female
|Central
|OH
|Upper Arlington Swim Club
|1
|Fritts
|Owen
|Male
|Southern
|SC
|South Carolina Swim Club
|2
|Frost
|Jenna
|Female
|Southern
|FL
|Loggerhead Aquatics
|1
|Frost
|TJ
|Male
|Southern
|FL
|Loggerhead Aquatics
|1
|Fu
|Gavin
|Male
|Southern
|SE
|Excel Aquatics
|1
|Fuchslin
|Blake
|Male
|Western
|SN
|DART Swimming
|1
|Fulham
|Jack
|Male
|Eastern
|PV
|Nation’s Capital Swim Club
|1
|Fuller
|Alex
|Female
|Eastern
|VA
|Battlefield Area Star Swimmers
|2
|Fuller
|Ava
|Female
|Southern
|FL
|Gator Swim Club
|1
|Funaro
|Kai
|Male
|Southern
|ST
|Austin Swim Club
|2
|Furbay
|Caroline
|Female
|Southern
|NC
|Waves Of Wilmington,Inc.
|1
|Furbee
|Carrie
|Female
|Central
|OH
|Central Ohio Aquatics
|3
|Fusti-Molnar
|Alex
|Male
|Southern
|ST
|Austin Swim Club
|1
|Gaca Thiele
|Ella
|Female
|Western
|CO
|Fort Collins Area Swim Team
|2
|Gaerthofner
|Drew
|Male
|Central
|WI
|Oshkosh YMCA Dolphin Swim Team
|2
|Gallagher
|Alex
|Male
|Central
|LE
|Great Waves Aquatics
|3
|Gao
|Sophia
|Female
|Eastern
|AD
|Schenectady-Saratoga Swim Club
|1
|Gao
|William
|Male
|Eastern
|AM
|Team Pittsburgh Elite Aquatics
|2
|Gardner
|Joseph
|Male
|Eastern
|AM
|Mount Pleasant Aqua Club
|3
|Garre
|Natalie
|Female
|Eastern
|PV
|Nation’s Capital Swim Club
|1
|Garritson
|Ellen
|Female
|Southern
|NT
|Lakeside Aquatic Club
|3
|Garstang
|Jade
|Female
|Western
|UT
|Wasatch Front Fish Market
|3
|Garvin
|Duke
|Male
|Eastern
|NE
|Crimson Aquatics
|2
|Gatherum
|Emerson
|Male
|Western
|OR
|Corvallis Aquatic Team
|1
|Gaylord
|Sophie
|Female
|Central
|MI
|Byron Center
|1
|Gearhart
|Anna
|Female
|Central
|OH
|WTRC Sharks Swim Team Inc.
|1
|Geh
|Michael
|Male
|Eastern
|MR
|Badger Swim Club,Inc.
|1
|George
|Genevieve
|Female
|Western
|AZ
|Phoenix Swim Club
|1
|Georgi
|Christian
|Male
|Southern
|ST
|Alamo Area Aquatic Association
|1
|Gerst
|Aiden
|Male
|Central
|IA
|Northeastern Swim Team
|2
|Gertner
|Alex
|Male
|Eastern
|VA
|NOVA of Virginia Aquatics, Inc
|1
|Gettys
|Bucky
|Male
|Southern
|ST
|Texas Gold
|1
|Geyer
|Kayda
|Female
|Southern
|NC
|Mecklenburg Swim Association
|2
|Gibson
|Hayden
|Female
|Central
|AR
|Razorback Aquatic Club Aquahawgs
|1
|Giedrys
|Neriah
|Female
|Southern
|FL
|Bolles School Sharks
|1
|Gingras
|Owen
|Male
|Western
|IE
|Vandal Aquatic Club
|1
|Gipson
|Amelia
|Female
|Eastern
|MA
|Germantown Academy Aquatic Club
|1
|Gish
|Addie
|Female
|Western
|CA
|Rose Bowl Aquatics
|2
|Glandt
|Easton
|Female
|Central
|MW
|Greater Omaha Aquatics Leopardsharks
|1
|Glassley
|Jordyn
|Female
|Central
|IN
|Fort Wayne Swim Team
|1
|Gluck
|Evan
|Male
|Southern
|NT
|COR Swimming
|2
|Goettsch
|Max
|Male
|Central
|IL
|FMC Aquatic
|1
|Goldstein
|Jared
|Male
|Central
|IL
|NASA Wildcat Aquatics
|1
|Gomez
|Lloyd
|Male
|Southern
|GU
|First Colony Swim Team, Inc.
|1
|Gonzalez
|Emilianna
|Female
|Eastern
|MR
|APEX Swim Club
|1
|Gonzalez
|George
|Male
|Southern
|FG
|Unattached
|1
|Goodman
|Alex
|Male
|Eastern
|MA
|Jersey Wahoos
|1
|Goodwin
|Jeremiah
|Male
|Southern
|FL
|Blue Dolfins
|1
|Gordon
|Aaron
|Male
|Southern
|ST
|Waterloo Swimming
|3
|Gordon
|Grier
|Female
|Central
|OH
|Mason Manta Rays
|1
|Gordon
|JC
|Male
|Eastern
|VA
|Lynchburg YMCA Swim Team
|2
|Gorey
|Faith
|Female
|Central
|IN
|Carmel Swim Club
|1
|Gorey
|Michael
|Male
|Central
|IN
|Carmel Swim Club
|2
|Gotham
|Ella
|Female
|Southern
|FL
|Bolles School Sharks
|1
|Gottfried
|James
|Male
|Southern
|GU
|Premier Aquatics Club of Klein
|2
|Gough
|Brianna
|Female
|Western
|SN
|UCD AQUAMONSTERS
|1
|Gourley
|Veronica
|Female
|Western
|PN
|King Aquatic Club
|2
|Gowern
|Abby
|Female
|Eastern
|NE
|Phoenix Swimming
|1
|Goya
|Francisco
|Male
|Western
|PC
|Alto Swim Club
|1
|Graber
|Seth
|Male
|Eastern
|MR
|Empire Swimming
|1
|Grafmiller
|Tyler
|Male
|Southern
|GU
|Blue Tide Aquatics
|1
|Graham
|Rian
|Male
|Eastern
|PV
|Nation’s Capital Swim Club
|1
|Granin
|Michael
|Male
|Eastern
|NJ
|Wyckoff YMCA
|1
|Gratton
|Elise
|Female
|Western
|PC
|Orinda Aquatics
|1
|Gray
|Oliver
|Male
|Western
|CA
|Orange County Gold
|1
|Graziano
|Patton
|Male
|Eastern
|AM
|Franklin Area Swim Team
|2
|Grazziani
|Ava
|Female
|Southern
|KY
|Lakeside Swim Team
|2
|Green
|Charlie
|Male
|Southern
|SC
|Wahoo Aquatic Club
|2
|Green
|Luke
|Male
|Southern
|SC
|Wahoo Aquatic Club
|1
|Green
|Sydney
|Female
|Southern
|KY
|Lakeside Swim Team
|1
|Greeneway
|Allison
|Female
|Central
|WI
|Fox Valley Wave Swim Team Inc
|1
|Greer
|Noah
|Male
|Southern
|SE
|City of Mobile Swim Association
|2
|Greinke
|Eli
|Male
|Southern
|KY
|Kentucky Aquatics
|2
|Grendysz
|Aiden
|Male
|Eastern
|PV
|Occoquan Swimming
|1
|Grgurovic
|Aaron
|Male
|Central
|IL
|Chicago Wolfpack Aquatic Club
|1
|Griffin
|Mari
|Female
|Central
|MV
|Wichita Swim Club
|1
|Griffis
|Erin
|Female
|Western
|PC
|Palo Alto Stanford Aquatics
|1
|Griffith
|Ryan
|Male
|Eastern
|VA
|Coast Guard Blue Dolphins
|3
|Grimes
|Katie
|Female
|Western
|CA
|Sandpipers Of Nevada
|4
|Grishaeva
|Maria
|Female
|Eastern
|PV
|Nation’s Capital Swim Club
|1
|Grisi
|Chase
|Male
|Central
|OH
|M.E. Lyons/Anderson Barracudas
|1
|Grocholski
|Alex
|Male
|Eastern
|PV
|Occoquan Swimming
|1
|Groen
|Lulu
|Female
|Western
|PC
|Quicksilver Swimming
|1
|Groen
|Malia
|Female
|Western
|PC
|Quicksilver Swimming
|1
|Groh
|Bode
|Male
|Eastern
|MA
|Cumberland Valley Aquatic Club
|1
|Grossenbach
|Aria
|Female
|Central
|IL
|Patriot Aquatic Club
|1
|Groves
|George
|Male
|Southern
|GA
|Aiken-Augusta Swim League
|1
|Groves
|George
|Male
|Eastern
|NE
|Commonwealth Swimming
|1
|Grud
|Stevie
|Male
|Central
|IL
|Chicago Wolfpack Aquatic Club
|2
|Guenther
|Anna-Grace
|Female
|Central
|OZ
|CSP Tideriders
|1
|Guenther
|Kate
|Female
|Southern
|NC
|Aquatic Team Of Mecklenburg
|1
|Guenther
|Zakary
|Male
|Western
|OR
|Corvallis Aquatic Team
|2
|Guio
|Sebastian
|Male
|Southern
|FL
|Episcopal AmberJax
|1
|Gulledge
|Travis
|Male
|Southern
|GU
|Texas A & M University
|3
|Gumino
|Michael
|Male
|Southern
|FL
|Bolles School Sharks
|1
|Gunsalus
|Cohen
|Male
|Western
|AZ
|Gold Medal Swim Club
|1
|Guo
|Ethan
|Male
|Eastern
|NE
|Greenwood Swimming
|2
|Guo
|Henry
|Male
|Central
|IL
|Hinsdale Swim Club
|2
|Gutin
|David
|Male
|Eastern
|MR
|Asphalt Green Unified Aquatics
|1
|Gutshall
|Deacon
|Male
|Central
|MV
|Tsunami Swim Team of K.C.
|1
|Guzman
|Braden
|Male
|Western
|SI
|North Coast Aquatics
|1
|Gwinn
|Applejean
|Female
|Western
|CA
|Sandpipers Of Nevada
|3
|Gyang
|Allen
|Male
|Western
|CA
|Sandpipers Of Nevada
|1
|Ha
|Brandon
|Male
|Western
|SN
|DART Swimming
|1
|Hackler
|Jack
|Male
|Central
|MN
|Aquajets Swim Team
|2
|Hadley
|Carter
|Male
|Central
|IN
|Carmel Swim Club
|1
|Hage
|Willa
|Female
|Central
|IA
|Central Iowa Aquatics
|2
|Hager
|Averie
|Female
|Southern
|ST
|Streamline Aquatics
|2
|Hager
|Jaylee
|Female
|Southern
|ST
|Streamline Aquatics
|2
|Hagerman
|Ridley
|Female
|Western
|CO
|Front Range Barracudas
|1
|Haggmark
|Garrett
|Male
|Western
|CA
|SLO Swim Club Inc.
|1
|Hale
|Nash
|Male
|Western
|UT
|Skyline Swim Club
|1
|Haley
|Jack
|Male
|Eastern
|CT
|Chelsea Piers Aquatic Club
|2
|Hall
|Hayden
|Male
|Southern
|SE
|Tennessee Aquatics
|1
|Hall
|Judah
|Male
|Southern
|NC
|Unattached
|1
|Halusic
|Gavin
|Male
|Southern
|GA
|Chattahoochee Gold Swim Club
|1
|Hamill
|Emily
|Female
|Eastern
|MA
|Germantown Academy Aquatic Club
|3
|Hamilton
|Sammie
|Female
|Western
|CA
|Irvine Novaquatics
|2
|Hamling
|Jake
|Male
|Central
|IA
|Greater Des Moines YMCA
|1
|Hammel
|Blakely
|Female
|Southern
|FL
|Episcopal AmberJax
|1
|Hammer
|Aiden
|Male
|Western
|PN
|King Aquatic Club
|2
|Hammett
|Calix
|Male
|Southern
|LA
|Crawfish Aquatics
|1
|Hamon
|Luke
|Male
|Southern
|SC
|Team Greenville
|1
|Han
|Cory
|Male
|Central
|IN
|Carmel Swim Club
|1
|Han
|Kayla
|Female
|Western
|CA
|La Mirada Armada
|2
|Hang
|Kai
|Male
|Eastern
|MA
|Upper Perk YMCA
|2
|Hansen
|Gunnar
|Male
|Southern
|WT
|Lubbock Swim Club
|1
|Hansen
|Karrington
|Female
|Southern
|FL
|Saint Petersburg Aquatics
|1
|Hansen
|Macey
|Female
|Central
|MV
|Columbia Swim Club
|2
|Hanson
|Andrew
|Male
|Central
|MN
|Mako Aquatics
|4
|Hargreaves
|Austin
|Male
|Western
|AZ
|Surprise Storm
|1
|Harper
|James
|Male
|Southern
|NC
|Aquatic Team Of Mecklenburg
|1
|Harris
|Nate
|Male
|Central
|IL
|FMC Aquatic
|3
|Harrison
|Peyton
|Male
|Southern
|KY
|Lakeside Swim Team
|1
|Hart
|Josh
|Male
|Western
|SR
|Sawtooth Aquatic Club
|1
|Hartig
|Sadie
|Female
|Southern
|KY
|Northern KY Clippers Swimming
|1
|Hartman
|Bailey
|Female
|Western
|PC
|Crow Canyon Sharks
|2
|Hartman
|Luke
|Male
|Eastern
|AM
|Team Pittsburgh Elite Aquatics
|2
|Hartzler
|Jackson
|Male
|Southern
|GU
|Cypress Fairbanks Swim Club
|1
|Hatchard
|Ben
|Male
|Western
|UT
|Olympus Aquatics
|1
|Hatcher
|Max
|Male
|Southern
|NT
|Lakeside Aquatic Club
|3
|Hawker
|Avery
|Female
|Southern
|FL
|Tampa Elite Aquatics
|2
|Hawkins
|Mary-Stuart
|Female
|Eastern
|VA
|NOVA of Virginia Aquatics, Inc
|1
|Hayes
|Leah
|Female
|Central
|IL
|Fox Valley Park District Riptides
|3
|Haywood
|Jack
|Male
|Southern
|NC
|SwimMAC Carolina
|3
|Hazlehurst
|Ana
|Female
|Eastern
|MD
|North Baltimore Aquatic Club
|3
|He
|Carolin
|Female
|Southern
|NC
|TAC Titans
|1
|He
|Sophia
|Female
|Southern
|ST
|Waterloo Swimming
|1
|Headland
|Charlotte
|Female
|Eastern
|MD
|Monocacy Aquatic Club
|1
|Headley
|Mackenzie
|Female
|Eastern
|CT
|Farmington Valley YMCA Tsunamis
|3
|Headon-Weeks
|Nathan
|Male
|Western
|PN
|Issaquah Swim Team
|1
|Healy
|Kelsey
|Female
|Central
|OK
|King Marlin Swim Club
|1
|Heavner
|Tess
|Female
|Central
|MI
|Club Wolverine
|2
|Hedrick
|Kayden
|Male
|Southern
|LA
|Nu Wave Swim Club
|1
|Heffern
|Mark
|Male
|Western
|AZ
|Mesa Aquatics Club
|1
|Heffernan
|Lila
|Female
|Western
|PC
|North Bay Aquatics
|3
|Heilman
|Thomas
|Male
|Eastern
|VA
|Cavalier Aquatics/Piedmont Family YMCA
|3
|Heinlein
|Jaden
|Male
|Central
|IL
|Patriot Aquatic Club
|1
|Heisig
|Charlie
|Male
|Southern
|NC
|SwimMAC Carolina
|3
|Heizer
|Abigail
|Female
|Southern
|GA
|Spartan Aquatic Club
|3
|Helman
|Larkin
|Male
|Southern
|GU
|Dads Club Swim Team
|3
|Henage
|Charles
|Male
|Southern
|NC
|SwimMAC Carolina
|1
|Henderson
|Ryan
|Male
|Southern
|NC
|East Carolina Aquatics
|1
|Hennenfent
|Sam
|Male
|Central
|MV
|Tsunami Swim Team of K.C.
|2
|Henrikson-Brandt
|Kai
|Male
|Eastern
|PV
|DC Dept Of Parks and Recreation
|2
|Hensel
|Nick
|Male
|Southern
|GU
|Dads Club Swim Team
|1
|Hensley
|Jack
|Male
|Central
|OH
|Lancaster YMCA Swim Team
|1
|Hepburn
|Evan
|Male
|Southern
|NC
|YMCA of the Triangle Area Swim Team
|2
|Herek
|Lorenzo
|Male
|Southern
|FG
|TS Aquatics
|1
|Herger
|Wyatt
|Male
|Southern
|NC
|Aquatic Team Of Mecklenburg
|1
|Hernandez
|Jack
|Male
|Southern
|NT
|Lakeside Aquatic Club
|2
|Herr
|Delaney
|Female
|Western
|CA
|Beach Cities Swimming
|2
|Herrera
|Emma
|Female
|Southern
|FG
|Flood Aquatics Swim Team
|2
|Herrmann
|Rian
|Male
|Central
|MI
|Univ. Of Michigan Swim Team
|1
|Herzog
|Toby
|Male
|Eastern
|MA
|Upper Dublin Aquatic Club
|1
|Hickey
|Liam
|Male
|Eastern
|PV
|Nation’s Capital Swim Club
|1
|Hickman
|Charisse
|Female
|Western
|CA
|Lakewood Aquatics
|1
|Hickman
|Talan
|Male
|Western
|CC
|ACE Aquatics
|1
|Hicks
|Ryder
|Male
|Central
|OH
|Mason Manta Rays
|2
|Higgens
|Michael
|Male
|Southern
|NT
|COR Swimming
|1
|Higgo
|Lila
|Female
|Southern
|FL
|Bolles School Sharks
|2
|Hiley
|Carter
|Male
|Central
|MW
|Brownell Talbot
|1
|Hill
|Audrey
|Female
|Western
|CC
|Clovis Swim Club
|1
|Hinds
|Virginia
|Female
|Eastern
|PV
|All Star Aquatics
|2
|Hines
|Jonny
|Male
|Central
|IN
|Fishers Area Swimming Tigers
|1
|Hinrich
|Kenzie
|Female
|Central
|SD
|Sioux Falls Swim Team
|1
|Hitchcock
|Drew
|Male
|Southern
|SE
|Baylor Swim Club
|3
|Hoban
|Owen
|Male
|Eastern
|VA
|Stingrays Swim Team
|3
|Hoeper
|Grace
|Female
|Central
|IA
|Iowa Flyers Swim Club
|2
|Hofmann
|Ian
|Male
|Central
|IL
|Delta Aquatics
|1
|Hofmann
|Lincoln
|Male
|Southern
|KY
|Cardinal Aquatics
|1
|Hollandsworth
|Trent
|Male
|Eastern
|VA
|H2okie Aquatics
|2
|Hollingsworth
|Hayden
|Female
|Central
|OH
|Upper Arlington Swim Club
|3
|Holloway
|Blythe
|Female
|Southern
|NC
|Raleigh Swimming Association
|1
|Holtham
|Isaac
|Male
|Southern
|NC
|Mecklenburg Swim Association
|2
|Holubar
|Brady
|Male
|Western
|AZ
|Desert Foothills Aquatics
|1
|Hong
|Jinu
|Male
|Western
|PC
|Alto Swim Club
|1
|Hood
|Abby
|Female
|Southern
|GU
|Texas A & M University
|2
|Hook
|Sophia
|Female
|Southern
|GA
|Dynamo Swim Club
|1
|Hoover
|Gerhardt
|Male
|Eastern
|NE
|Commonwealth Swimming
|1
|Horning
|Ellie
|Female
|Western
|AZ
|Scottsdale Aquatic Club
|2
|Hotem
|Kate
|Female
|Eastern
|VA
|NOVA of Virginia Aquatics, Inc
|3
|Hou
|Jeffrey
|Male
|Central
|IL
|FMC Aquatic
|4
|House
|Cameron
|Female
|Eastern
|PV
|All Star Aquatics
|3
|Howard
|Aleca
|Female
|Central
|MV
|Wichita Swim Club
|2
|Howard
|Cecilia
|Female
|Western
|PN
|Bellevue Club Swim Team
|2
|Howard
|Charles
|Male
|Southern
|FG
|Jupiter Dragons Swim Team
|1
|Howell
|Owen
|Male
|Eastern
|AM
|Fox Chapel Killer Whales
|2
|Howson
|Aila
|Female
|Western
|PN
|Cascade Swim Club
|2
|Howze
|Addie
|Female
|Central
|OK
|Bartlesville Splash Club
|1
|Hu
|Grant
|Male
|Southern
|NT
|Metroplex Aquatics
|2
|Huang
|Angelina
|Female
|Southern
|NT
|Dallas Mustangs
|1
|Huang
|Davina
|Female
|Western
|PC
|Santa Clara Swim Club
|3
|Huang
|Edana
|Female
|Western
|PC
|Palo Alto Stanford Aquatics
|2
|Huang
|Eric
|Male
|Eastern
|CT
|Stamford Sailfish Aquatic Club
|1
|Huberg
|Hudson
|Male
|Central
|IA
|Linn-Mar Swim Team
|2
|Huckabay
|Lucas
|Male
|Western
|CC
|Tule Nation Tritons
|1
|Hudgens
|Gabe
|Male
|Western
|SN
|AquaSol
|1
|Hudgins
|Kaiea
|Male
|Western
|HI
|Academy Swim Club
|1
|Huenefeld
|Sadie
|Female
|Southern
|LA
|Bulldog Aquatic Club
|1
|Huffmaster
|Julia
|Female
|Western
|MT
|Bozeman Barracudas Swim Team
|3
|Huggins
|Sam
|Male
|Eastern
|MA
|Nittany Lion Aquatic Club
|3
|Hughes
|Matthew
|Male
|Southern
|SE
|Ensworth Aquatics
|2
|Huilman
|Hazel
|Female
|Western
|CO
|Elevation Athletics
|1
|Hulan
|Anna
|Female
|Southern
|SE
|Nashville Aquatic Club
|2
|Hull
|Aubrey
|Female
|Southern
|NC
|Mecklenburg Swim Association
|3
|Hulse
|Oliver
|Male
|Central
|OH
|Upper Arlington Swim Club
|1
|Hunt
|Brayden
|Male
|Southern
|FL
|Titusville Swim Team
|1
|Hunt
|Brendan
|Male
|Southern
|NT
|Texas Ford Aquatics
|1
|Hunt
|Fran
|Female
|Western
|UT
|Olympus Aquatics
|1
|Hunt
|Grace
|Female
|Southern
|SC
|Y-Spartaquatics Swim Club
|2
|Hunt
|Raylee
|Female
|Western
|NM
|Charger Aquatics
|3
|Huston
|Collin
|Male
|Central
|IN
|Southeastern Swim Club
|1
|Hutchinson
|Rylee
|Female
|Western
|PC
|Pleasanton Seahawks
|2
|Hyde
|Seth
|Male
|Southern
|FL
|Fast Falcons
|2
|Iloglu
|Burak
|Male
|Eastern
|NJ
|Scarlet Aquatics
|2
|Impens
|Dominic
|Male
|Southern
|SC
|YMCA of Upper Palmetto Rays
|1
|Ingraham
|Evan
|Male
|Eastern
|PV
|Arlington Aquatic Club
|1
|Irons
|Devin
|Male
|Western
|AZ
|Phoenix Swim Club
|1
|Irons
|Dominik
|Male
|Western
|AZ
|Phoenix Swim Club
|1
|Irwin
|Jackson
|Male
|Southern
|FL
|Sarasota Tsunami Swim Team
|1
|Ivascu
|George
|Male
|Central
|IL
|Chicago Wolfpack Aquatic Club
|1
|Iwasyk
|Izzy
|Female
|Eastern
|MA
|Diamond State Aquatics
|3
|Jablonski
|Ella
|Female
|Western
|PN
|Seattle Metropolitan Aquatic Club
|3
|Jackson
|Alyssa
|Female
|Southern
|NC
|TAC Titans
|1
|Jackson
|Davis
|Male
|Southern
|NC
|TAC Titans
|1
|Jacobbe
|Nathan
|Male
|Southern
|NT
|Metroplex Aquatics
|2
|Jacobi-Krohn
|Mark
|Male
|Central
|MN
|Aquajets Swim Team
|1
|Jacobs
|Colin
|Male
|Southern
|FL
|Sarasota Sharks
|1
|Jaffe
|Erica
|Female
|Western
|SN
|Sierra Marlins Swim Team
|3
|Jaggers
|Benjamin
|Male
|Southern
|ST
|Waterloo Swimming
|1
|Jakhangirov
|Bobur
|Male
|Southern
|ST
|Unattached
|1
|James
|Kaleb
|Male
|Southern
|NC
|Marlins Of Raleigh
|2
|Janky
|Amber
|Female
|Western
|AZ
|Flying Fish Arizona Swim Team
|1
|Janning
|Tatum
|Female
|Southern
|NT
|Lakeside Aquatic Club
|2
|Jaya
|Aubrey
|Male
|Southern
|NT
|Lakeside Aquatic Club
|2
|Jenny
|McKenzie
|Female
|Southern
|GA
|SwimAtlanta
|1
|Jewell
|Carter
|Male
|Central
|WI
|Waukesha Express Swim Team
|1
|Jewett
|Cambria
|Female
|Eastern
|NE
|YMCA of Greater Nashua Storm
|1
|Jewett
|Dylan
|Male
|Eastern
|NE
|YMCA of Greater Nashua Storm
|1
|Jia
|Aaron
|Male
|Eastern
|PV
|Nation’s Capital Swim Club
|2
|Jiang
|Kevin
|Male
|Eastern
|MR
|Badger Swim Club,Inc.
|2
|Jochims
|Ava
|Female
|Eastern
|AM
|Racer X Aquatics
|1
|Johannessen
|Thor
|Male
|Central
|LE
|Blazing Barracudas
|1
|Johnson
|Brodie
|Male
|Western
|CO
|Aquawolves Swimming
|3
|Johnson
|Connor
|Male
|Eastern
|NJ
|Lakeland Hills YMCA
|3
|Johnson
|Gage
|Male
|Central
|AR
|Razorback Aquatic Club Aquahawgs
|1
|Jollands
|Finnly
|Female
|Southern
|GA
|Stingrays
|3
|Jollands
|Kendall
|Female
|Southern
|LA
|Crescent City Swim Club
|1
|Jones
|Brayden
|Male
|Southern
|NT
|Texas Ford Aquatics
|2
|Jones
|Dallas
|Male
|Southern
|NT
|Lakeside Aquatic Club
|2
|Jones
|Jake
|Male
|Southern
|FG
|Pine Crest Swimming
|1
|Jones
|Jasper
|Female
|Eastern
|VA
|NOVA of Virginia Aquatics, Inc
|1
|Jones
|Kinley
|Female
|Southern
|KY
|Lakeside Swim Team
|1
|JOOS
|LOUIS
|Male
|Southern
|FL
|Bolles School Sharks
|2
|JOOS
|SOPHIA
|Female
|Southern
|FL
|Bolles School Sharks
|1
|Joswiak
|Ashton
|Male
|Western
|AZ
|Scottsdale Aquatic Club
|1
|Jowers
|Hannah-Claire
|Female
|Southern
|GA
|Gwinnett Aquatics
|1
|Ju
|Joshua
|Male
|Southern
|NC
|TAC Titans
|1
|Jue
|Lucas
|Male
|Western
|CA
|Lakewood Aquatics
|1
|Juiris
|Sarah
|Female
|Central
|IL
|FMC Aquatic
|1
|Jung
|Jihoon
|Male
|Central
|IN
|Fishers Area Swimming Tigers
|2
|Jungbluth
|Alexander
|Male
|Eastern
|PV
|Rockville Montgomery Swim Club
|1
|Jurkovic
|Eric
|Male
|Southern
|LA
|Crawfish Aquatics
|1
|Kadoorie
|Angela
|Female
|Eastern
|PV
|Rockville Montgomery Swim Club
|2
|Kahler
|Georgia
|Female
|Southern
|KY
|Lakeside Swim Team
|3
|Kaiser
|Michael
|Male
|Eastern
|PV
|Rockville Montgomery Swim Club
|2
|Kalish
|Carson
|Male
|Eastern
|MA
|Delaware Swim Team
|1
|Kaps
|Martyna
|Female
|Eastern
|MR
|Matchpoint NYC
|1
|Kara
|Ashley
|Female
|Southern
|KY
|Cardinal Aquatics
|1
|Karafin
|Sasha
|Female
|Eastern
|MR
|Long Island Aquatic Club
|1
|Karim
|Azana
|Female
|Eastern
|MR
|Asphalt Green Unified Aquatics
|1
|Karl
|Avery
|Female
|Central
|MV
|Empire KC Swim Club
|3
|Karnaugh
|Dani
|Female
|Eastern
|NJ
|Scarlet Aquatics
|4
|Karnitz
|Leo
|Male
|Southern
|SE
|Atomic City Aquatic Club
|1
|Karp
|Gidean
|Male
|Southern
|GU
|The Woodlands Swim Team
|2
|Karulf
|Jake
|Male
|Central
|OH
|Mason Manta Rays
|1
|Kattau
|Caleb
|Male
|Western
|CA
|Sandpipers Of Nevada
|2
|Kavanagh
|Jane
|Female
|Eastern
|NJ
|Fanwood-Scotch Plains YMCA
|1
|Kawahata
|Sota
|Male
|Western
|CO
|Highlands Ranch Aquatics
|1
|Kay
|Tyler
|Male
|Central
|SD
|Sioux Falls Swim Team
|1
|Keeler
|Chase
|Male
|Eastern
|PV
|Rockville Montgomery Swim Club
|1
|Keen
|Anna
|Female
|Southern
|SE
|Excel Aquatics
|1
|Keen
|Troy
|Male
|Southern
|NC
|Life Time North Carolina
|4
|Kehoe
|Gracyn
|Female
|Western
|PN
|Bellevue Club Swim Team
|2
|Kellis
|Grant
|Male
|Western
|AZ
|Gold Medal Swim Club
|1
|Kelly
|Declan
|Male
|Western
|AZ
|Scottsdale Aquatic Club
|1
|Kelly
|Jeremy
|Male
|Southern
|ST
|Nitro Swimming
|4
|Kengla
|Kyle
|Male
|Western
|PC
|Walnut Creek Aquabears
|2
|Kennedy
|Jake
|Male
|Eastern
|MA
|Ridley Area YMCA Stingrays
|3
|Kerkman
|Joey
|Male
|Southern
|NT
|Texas Ford Aquatics
|1
|Kershaw
|James
|Male
|Western
|CO
|Flatiron Athletic Club
|2
|Khan
|Mikaela
|Female
|Southern
|GU
|The Woodlands Swim Team
|1
|Kilburn
|Bea
|Female
|Central
|MI
|North Kent Aquatic Team
|1
|Kilponen
|Anna
|Female
|Eastern
|NJ
|Lakeland Hills YMCA
|1
|Kilty
|Caroline
|Female
|Eastern
|PV
|Nation’s Capital Swim Club
|1
|Kim
|Andrew
|Male
|Eastern
|NE
|Crimson Aquatics
|1
|Kim
|Audrey
|Female
|Western
|UT
|Olympus Aquatics
|4
|Kim
|Chloe M
|Female
|Eastern
|NJ
|Scarlet Aquatics
|2
|Kim
|Doyee
|Male
|Eastern
|NJ
|Jersey Flyers Aquatic Club
|3
|Kim
|Nathan
|Male
|Western
|CA
|Rose Bowl Aquatics
|3
|Kim
|Tiffany
|Female
|Western
|CA
|Irvine Novaquatics
|1
|Kimmel
|Coleman
|Male
|Southern
|SE
|Memphis Tiger Swimming
|2
|King
|Aibhy
|Female
|Central
|WI
|Schroeder YMCA Swim Team
|1
|King
|Brayden
|Male
|Eastern
|VA
|Cavalier Aquatics/Piedmont Family YMCA
|2
|King
|Daniel
|Male
|Southern
|ST
|Alamo Area Aquatic Association
|3
|King
|David
|Male
|Eastern
|VA
|Cavalier Aquatics/Piedmont Family YMCA
|3
|King
|Lily
|Female
|Eastern
|AM
|Mount Pleasant Aqua Club
|3
|King
|Nash
|Male
|Central
|OH
|Cincinnati Marlins
|1
|King
|Pilar
|Female
|Southern
|GA
|HLHK Seals
|1
|Kinsey
|Spencer
|Male
|Central
|OZ
|Parkway Swim Club
|1
|Kirby
|Lachlan
|Male
|Western
|PC
|Palo Alto Stanford Aquatics
|1
|Kitayama
|Emily
|Female
|Southern
|ST
|Alamo Area Aquatic Association
|3
|Kitchel
|Kassidy
|Female
|Southern
|GU
|Texas A & M University
|4
|Klamfoth
|Avery
|Female
|Southern
|NC
|SwimMAC Carolina
|2
|Klein
|Farrah
|Female
|Eastern
|MR
|Team Suffolk
|1
|Klein
|Freddy
|Male
|Southern
|NC
|SwimMAC Carolina
|2
|Klein
|Neala
|Female
|Southern
|FL
|Bolles School Sharks
|2
|Klein
|Taylor
|Female
|Southern
|NC
|Mecklenburg Swim Association
|2
|Klinefelter
|Isabella
|Female
|Southern
|GA
|Tidal Wave Swimming
|2
|Knapp
|Lucas
|Male
|Southern
|FL
|Bolles School Sharks
|1
|Knobelspiesse
|Nathan
|Male
|Western
|OR
|Team Eugene Aquatics-YMCA
|2
|Knoll
|Brinley
|Female
|Western
|CA
|Riverside Aquatics Association
|1
|Knopf
|Chase
|Male
|Southern
|KY
|Northern KY Clippers Swimming
|1
|Knowlton
|Skylar
|Female
|Eastern
|NE
|Phoenix Swimming
|2
|Ko
|Dean
|Male
|Western
|CA
|Irvine Novaquatics
|2
|Ko
|Henry
|Male
|Central
|IN
|Cardinal Community Swim Club
|1
|Kocak
|Zara
|Female
|Southern
|SE
|Excel Aquatics
|1
|Koehnle
|Thai
|Male
|Southern
|GU
|Premier Aquatics Club of Klein
|1
|Koek
|Andrew
|Male
|Eastern
|MR
|Long Island Aquatic Club
|1
|Koepp
|Tyler
|Male
|Eastern
|VA
|Old Dominion Aquatic Club
|1
|Koff
|Mabel
|Female
|Eastern
|MD
|North Baltimore Aquatic Club
|3
|Koff
|Myles
|Male
|Eastern
|MD
|North Baltimore Aquatic Club
|1
|Kogler
|Jackson
|Male
|Central
|MN
|St Croix Swim Club
|1
|Koh
|Gus
|Male
|Central
|IL
|NASA Wildcat Aquatics
|1
|Kohler
|Sofia
|Female
|Eastern
|VA
|Tide Swimming
|1
|Koika
|Andrew
|Male
|Western
|PC
|Burlingame Aquatic Club
|2
|Kojanov
|Misha
|Male
|Eastern
|PV
|Nation’s Capital Swim Club
|2
|Kolessar
|Kaitlyn
|Female
|Eastern
|MA
|Suburban Seahawks Club
|1
|Kominski
|Tyler
|Male
|Eastern
|PV
|Nation’s Capital Swim Club
|1
|Kong
|Ariel
|Female
|Southern
|NC
|SwimMAC Carolina
|1
|Kopp
|Anderson
|Male
|Central
|IN
|Carmel Swim Club
|1
|Koschmann
|Soren
|Male
|Western
|CO
|CAC Boulder Riptide
|1
|Kovacs
|David
|Male
|Central
|IN
|Indiana Swim Club
|2
|Kraeger
|Grace
|Female
|Central
|OZ
|CSP Tideriders
|1
|Krasnicki
|Zuza
|Female
|Central
|IL
|Academy Bullets Swim Club
|1
|Krautsov
|Victor
|Male
|Western
|OR
|Beaverton Area Aquatics Club
|1
|Krings
|Lucia
|Female
|Central
|MW
|Aquatic Club of Elkhorn
|4
|Kroll
|John
|Male
|Southern
|NC
|SwimMAC Carolina
|3
|Krstolic
|Lilliana
|Female
|Southern
|FL
|Laker Swim
|1
|Kuang
|Gloria
|Female
|Eastern
|PV
|Arlington Aquatic Club
|1
|Kuehn
|Katie
|Female
|Central
|IL
|Palatine Park Dist Swim Team
|3
|Kuittinen
|Mikko
|Male
|Eastern
|MA
|George School Aquatics
|1
|Kulp
|Charlie
|Male
|Eastern
|NJ
|Metro Area Life Time
|2
|Kuo
|Peyton
|Male
|Western
|CA
|Beach Cities Swimming
|2
|Kusch
|Zack
|Male
|Eastern
|NJ
|Streamline Aquatics Club
|1
|Kushnirsky
|David
|Male
|Eastern
|MR
|Long Island Aquatic Club
|3
|Kuzmenko
|Yury
|Male
|Western
|PC
|Valley Splash
|1
|Kwan
|Nicholas
|Male
|Southern
|FL
|Bolles School Sharks
|1
|Kwon
|Preston
|Male
|Western
|AK
|Northern Lights Swim Club
|1
|Kwon
|Roy
|Male
|Western
|CA
|BLAST Sharks
|1
|Labounty
|Ethan
|Male
|Central
|MN
|South Metro Storm
|1
|Ladomirak
|Llew
|Female
|Western
|PC
|Palo Alto Stanford Aquatics
|1
|Laine
|Max
|Male
|Southern
|ST
|Waterloo Swimming
|1
|Lam
|Chi Chong
|Male
|Western
|CA
|Irvine Novaquatics
|1
|Lam
|Keian
|Male
|Central
|IL
|Fox Valley Swim Team
|4
|Lamb
|Luke
|Male
|Eastern
|AM
|RESY Riptide
|1
|Landreneau
|Marie
|Female
|Southern
|LA
|City Of Lafayette Aquatics
|2
|Lanoue
|Walker
|Male
|Southern
|FL
|Planet Swim Aquatics
|1
|Largen
|Caroline
|Female
|Southern
|NC
|SwimMAC Carolina
|3
|Larsen
|Sarah
|Female
|Eastern
|MR
|Long Island Aquatic Club
|3
|Larson
|Lily
|Female
|Western
|CO
|Pikes Peak Athletics
|1
|Lauritzen
|Connor
|Male
|Central
|MI
|Club Wolverine
|1
|Lavigueur
|Brynn
|Female
|Southern
|FL
|Sarasota Sharks
|1
|Lavorini
|Giona
|Female
|Eastern
|AM
|Butler Y Aquatic Club
|1
|Lavrenko
|Dar
|Male
|Western
|PC
|Los Altos & Mountain View A.C.
|1
|Leach
|Mason
|Male
|Western
|OR
|Hillsboro Swim Team
|2
|Leach
|Riley
|Female
|Southern
|FL
|Sarasota Sharks
|2
|Leachman
|Rawlings
|Male
|Eastern
|VA
|NOVA of Virginia Aquatics, Inc
|1
|LeBlanc
|Kk
|Female
|Southern
|GU
|First Colony Swim Team, Inc.
|2
|Lee
|Abby
|Female
|Western
|CA
|Rose Bowl Aquatics
|1
|Lee
|Amelia
|Female
|Southern
|KY
|Highbridge Aquatics
|1
|Lee
|Audrey
|Female
|Western
|CA
|SOCAL Aquatics Association
|2
|Lee
|Elliot
|Male
|Eastern
|PV
|Rockville Montgomery Swim Club
|4
|Lee
|Elson
|Male
|Western
|CA
|Irvine Novaquatics
|1
|Lee
|Eunice
|Female
|Western
|PC
|Santa Clara Swim Club
|4
|Lee
|Jaden
|Male
|Eastern
|NJ
|Streamline Aquatics Club
|1
|Lee
|Jonah
|Male
|Central
|IN
|Valparaiso Swim Club
|2
|Lee
|Julien
|Male
|Western
|OR
|Tualatin Hills Swim Club
|1
|Lee
|Nathan
|Male
|Western
|CA
|SOCAL Aquatics Association
|1
|Lee
|Nico
|Male
|Western
|OR
|Hillsboro Swim Team
|1
|Lee
|Susie
|Female
|Central
|AR
|Razorback Aquatic Club Aquahawgs
|4
|Lee
|Timothy
|Male
|Eastern
|NJ
|Scarlet Aquatics
|2
|Lehman
|Alyce
|Female
|Eastern
|MA
|Jersey Wahoos
|2
|Lenahan
|Tierney
|Female
|Central
|IL
|NASA Wildcat Aquatics
|3
|LePage
|Charlotte
|Female
|Southern
|NC
|SwimMAC Carolina
|2
|Lester
|Amelia
|Female
|Southern
|NT
|COR Swimming
|1
|Levesque
|Margot
|Female
|Eastern
|NE
|Bluefish Swim Club
|1
|Levine
|Aidan
|Male
|Southern
|FL
|Tampa Bay Aquatics
|1
|Lewis
|Brynn
|Female
|Eastern
|MA
|Phoenixville YMCA
|1
|Lewis
|Isaiah
|Male
|Southern
|GA
|Dynamo Swim Club
|1
|Lewis
|Trae
|Male
|Central
|MI
|Spartan Aquatic Club
|1
|Lewton
|Abby
|Female
|Central
|OZ
|Rockwood Swim Club
|1
|Li
|Adam
|Male
|Western
|OR
|Tualatin Hills Swim Club
|1
|Li
|Aden
|Male
|Western
|PC
|Terrapins Swim Team
|2
|Li
|Daniel
|Male
|Western
|CA
|Rose Bowl Aquatics
|2
|Li
|Kyle
|Male
|Eastern
|PV
|Dragon Swim Team
|2
|Li
|Lucas
|Male
|Southern
|NC
|TAC Titans
|2
|Li
|Simon
|Male
|Western
|PC
|Albany Armada Aquatics
|1
|Li
|Yaron
|Male
|Eastern
|PV
|Nation’s Capital Swim Club
|1
|Liang
|Ben
|Male
|Southern
|ST
|Longhorn Aquatics
|1
|Liang
|Winston
|Male
|Western
|CC
|Clovis Swim Club
|1
|Liao
|Cayden
|Male
|Central
|MN
|Aquajets Swim Team
|1
|Liberty
|Nicholas
|Male
|Eastern
|PV
|Rockville Montgomery Swim Club
|1
|Liebler
|Emma
|Female
|Eastern
|VA
|757 Swim
|1
|Lilly
|Grant
|Male
|Southern
|ST
|Alamo Area Aquatic Association
|1
|Lin
|Jacob
|Male
|Eastern
|CT
|Bulldog Swimming
|1
|Lin
|Owen
|Male
|Southern
|NC
|Greensboro Swimming Association
|1
|Lin
|Phil
|Male
|Western
|PC
|Crow Canyon Sharks
|1
|Lindsay
|Hil
|Male
|Southern
|NC
|Aquatic Team Of Mecklenburg
|1
|Lindsay
|Owen
|Male
|Central
|IN
|Summit City Aquatics
|2
|Linville
|Ethan
|Male
|Western
|CC
|Clovis Swim Club
|2
|Listor
|Daniel
|Male
|Eastern
|NJ
|Peddie Aquatic Association
|3
|Little
|Max
|Male
|Southern
|SE
|Greater Pensacola Aquatic Club
|1
|Litwiller
|Isaac
|Male
|Western
|PC
|Quicksilver Swimming
|1
|Liu
|Allison
|Female
|Western
|PC
|Palo Alto Stanford Aquatics
|2
|Liu
|Matthew
|Male
|Eastern
|MD
|Eagle Swim Team Inc.
|1
|Liu
|Oryan
|Male
|Western
|PC
|San Ramon Valley Aquatics
|1
|Liu
|Ray
|Male
|Western
|CA
|Rose Bowl Aquatics
|3
|Liu
|Winnie
|Female
|Southern
|GU
|First Colony Swim Team, Inc.
|1
|Lloyd
|Jake
|Male
|Central
|OH
|Central Ohio Aquatics
|1
|Lofstrom
|Samuel
|Male
|Western
|CO
|Team Vortex
|2
|Logan
|Clare
|Female
|Eastern
|NJ
|Fanwood-Scotch Plains YMCA
|4
|Longeway
|Ben
|Male
|Central
|IL
|Scout Aquatics
|1
|Lonsberry
|Cody
|Male
|Eastern
|CT
|Indian Valley Family YMCA Breakers
|1
|Lucas
|Cooper
|Male
|Southern
|NT
|Lakeside Aquatic Club
|4
|Luedke
|Avery
|Female
|Central
|MN
|Aquajets Swim Team
|3
|Luginski
|Benjamin
|Male
|Central
|MI
|OLY Swimming
|1
|Lukens
|Finn
|Male
|Eastern
|MA
|Upper Main Line YMCA
|1
|Lungaretti
|Nick
|Male
|Western
|AZ
|J Swim Club
|1
|Luper
|Sofia
|Female
|Southern
|GU
|The Woodlands Swim Team
|1
|Lutz
|Ian
|Male
|Eastern
|VA
|Old Dominion Aquatic Club
|1
|Ma
|Steven
|Male
|Southern
|ST
|Waterloo Swimming
|2
|Maalis
|Jerett
|Male
|Central
|MN
|Mako Aquatics
|1
|Macdonald
|Angus
|Male
|Central
|MI
|Birmingham ‘Y’ Blue Dolphins
|4
|Macho
|Parker
|Male
|Central
|IA
|Iowa Flyers Swim Club
|1
|Mackay
|Cohen
|Male
|Southern
|GA
|Dynamo Swim Club
|1
|Mackay
|Nolan
|Male
|Southern
|GA
|Dynamo Swim Club
|1
|Macmillan
|Jack
|Male
|Eastern
|NJ
|Greater Somerset County YMCA Storm
|1
|MacNamara
|Jilly
|Female
|Central
|IL
|Academy Bullets Swim Club
|3
|Macphail
|Quinn
|Male
|Central
|LE
|Blazing Barracudas
|1
|Magallanes
|Keith
|Male
|Western
|PC
|Quicksilver Swimming
|1
|Magner
|Reid
|Male
|Western
|CO
|Denver Swim Academy
|1
|Mahneke
|Brooke
|Female
|Central
|IL
|FMC Aquatic
|1
|Mak
|Natalie
|Female
|Western
|PC
|Crow Canyon Sharks
|2
|Malcolm
|Nathaniel
|Male
|Western
|AZ
|Scottsdale Aquatic Club
|1
|Malinovski
|Matvey
|Male
|Eastern
|NE
|Crimson Aquatics
|2
|Mallard
|Caroline
|Female
|Southern
|NC
|SwimMAC Carolina
|2
|Malone
|Curtis
|Male
|Southern
|LA
|City Of Lafayette Aquatics
|1
|Mank
|Wes
|Male
|Western
|AK
|Chugiak Aquatics Club
|1
|Manning
|Caleb
|Male
|Central
|OH
|Dayton Raiders
|2
|Manteufel
|Gabriel
|Male
|Western
|CA
|Sandpipers Of Nevada
|1
|Marakovic
|Aliana
|Female
|Southern
|ST
|Nitro Swimming
|3
|Marcus
|Max
|Male
|Central
|OZ
|CSP Tideriders
|1
|Marinovich
|Hannah
|Female
|Western
|CC
|Clovis Swim Club
|3
|Markowitz
|Owen
|Male
|Eastern
|NJ
|Lakeland Hills YMCA
|3
|Marrero
|Nick
|Male
|Southern
|FL
|Bolles School Sharks
|1
|Marsteiner
|Matthew
|Male
|Southern
|NC
|New Wave Swim Team
|4
|Marsteiner
|Sam
|Male
|Southern
|NC
|New Wave Swim Team
|2
|Martin
|Aaron
|Male
|Western
|AZ
|Swim Neptune
|1
|Martin
|Caden
|Female
|Southern
|NC
|TAC Titans
|2
|Martin
|Eli
|Male
|Eastern
|PV
|Arlington Aquatic Club
|3
|Martin
|Giulian
|Male
|Southern
|FG
|Hurricane Aquatics
|4
|Martin
|Samuel
|Male
|Southern
|SE
|Excel Aquatics
|1
|Martinez
|William
|Male
|Southern
|GU
|North Channel Aquatics
|1
|Martz
|Hudson
|Male
|Western
|AZ
|Scottsdale Aquatic Club
|1
|Mask
|Camden
|Male
|Southern
|SE
|Opelika Swim Team
|1
|Mason
|Amelia
|Female
|Western
|CO
|Flatiron Athletic Club
|2
|Mastandrea
|Trey
|Male
|Western
|CA
|Rose Bowl Aquatics
|2
|Matheson
|Thomas
|Male
|Southern
|FL
|Loggerhead Aquatics
|1
|Matthews
|Dylan
|Male
|Southern
|FL
|Loggerhead Aquatics
|1
|Matyas
|Maddox
|Male
|Southern
|FL
|Saint Petersburg Aquatics
|1
|May
|Avery
|Female
|Southern
|SE
|McCallie / GPS Aquatics
|1
|Mayer
|David
|Male
|Central
|WI
|Woodson Y Northern Swimmers
|1
|Mayhew
|Will
|Male
|Southern
|SE
|Red Piranha Swimming
|1
|Mayr
|Charlie
|Male
|Eastern
|VA
|NOVA of Virginia Aquatics, Inc
|3
|McAlpin
|Rachel
|Female
|Southern
|MS
|Mississippi Makos Swim Team
|1
|McBride
|Josh
|Male
|Western
|CA
|Canyons Aquatic Club
|1
|McCammon
|Sophie
|Female
|Southern
|NC
|Life Time North Carolina
|1
|McCarter
|Gavin
|Male
|Southern
|NC
|SwimMAC Carolina
|3
|McCarter
|Macie
|Female
|Southern
|NC
|Mecklenburg Swim Association
|1
|McCarthy
|Grace
|Female
|Southern
|NC
|SwimMAC Carolina
|1
|McCarthy
|Nora
|Female
|Western
|PN
|Seattle Metropolitan Aquatic Club
|1
|McCarty
|Parker
|Male
|Western
|CA
|SLO Swim Club Inc.
|1
|McClaren
|Phoebe
|Female
|Western
|CA
|Boulder City Henderson Swim Team
|2
|McCorkle
|Ian
|Male
|Central
|IA
|Ames Cyclone Aquatics Club
|2
|McCorriston
|Molly
|Female
|Western
|PN
|Olympic Cascade Aquatics
|1
|McCoy
|Jake
|Male
|Western
|IE
|Cougar Aquatics
|3
|McCrae
|Jack
|Male
|Southern
|NC
|SwimMAC Carolina
|1
|McCranie
|Julianne
|Female
|Southern
|FG
|Pine Crest Swimming
|1
|McDevitt
|Alexa
|Female
|Western
|PN
|Bellevue Club Swim Team
|3
|McDonald
|Cooper
|Male
|Southern
|GA
|Dynamo Swim Club
|3
|McDonald
|Haley
|Female
|Southern
|KY
|Lakeside Swim Team
|3
|McDonald
|Kaylee
|Female
|Southern
|NC
|Life Time North Carolina
|3
|McDonald
|Maya
|Female
|Central
|IN
|Fishers Area Swimming Tigers
|2
|McDonald
|Ryan
|Male
|Eastern
|MR
|Badger Swim Club,Inc.
|1
|McDonough
|Gaffney
|Male
|Eastern
|ME
|Long Reach Swim Club
|1
|McEachern
|Andrew
|Male
|Southern
|NT
|Texas Ford Aquatics
|1
|McFarlane
|Matthias
|Male
|Eastern
|CT
|Stamford Sailfish Aquatic Club
|1
|McGann
|Bridget
|Female
|Central
|IL
|Academy Bullets Swim Club
|4
|McGlinchey
|Scarlett
|Female
|Eastern
|MA
|Greater Philadelphia Aquatic Club
|3
|McGlothen
|Kenneth
|Male
|Southern
|WV
|YMCA of Kanawha Valley Kraken
|1
|McGonigal
|Maeren
|Female
|Southern
|NC
|Greensboro Swimming Association
|2
|McHugh
|Connor
|Male
|Eastern
|MR
|BGC-N. Westchester Marlins
|1
|McIntosh
|Luke
|Male
|Southern
|FL
|Tampa Bay Aquatics
|1
|McIver-Jenkins
|Eva
|Female
|Eastern
|MA
|Penn Charter Aquatic Club
|1
|McKallip
|Maela
|Female
|Southern
|GA
|Swim Macon
|1
|McKane
|Angie
|Female
|Eastern
|NI
|Southern Tier Aquatics, Inc.
|2
|McKee
|Kayley
|Female
|Central
|MN
|North Suburban Aquatic Club
|1
|McKee
|Lucas
|Male
|Western
|CA
|Evolution Racing Club
|1
|McMurray
|Kylie
|Female
|Eastern
|MA
|Greater Philadelphia Aquatic Club
|2
|McPeek
|Kelsey
|Female
|Eastern
|MA
|Parkland Swimming Club
|1
|McQuaid
|Keith
|Male
|Eastern
|MD
|North Baltimore Aquatic Club
|2
|McQuinn
|Ella
|Female
|Southern
|GU
|Texas A & M University
|1
|McShane
|Pierce
|Male
|Western
|NM
|Roadrunners of Albuquerque Aquatic Club
|1
|McWhorter
|Ella
|Female
|Southern
|NT
|Lakeside Aquatic Club
|1
|Medvinsky
|Jonah
|Male
|Western
|PN
|Seattle Metropolitan Aquatic Club
|3
|Meekins
|Nola
|Female
|Southern
|NC
|TAC Titans
|1
|Mehok
|Claire
|Female
|Central
|LE
|Blazing Barracudas
|3
|Mehok
|Lilly
|Female
|Central
|LE
|Blazing Barracudas
|3
|Mei
|Michelle
|Female
|Western
|CA
|Rose Bowl Aquatics
|1
|MEJIA ARCE
|Lucero
|Female
|Southern
|FL
|Bolles School Sharks
|1
|Mellott
|Raya
|Female
|Western
|PC
|Crow Canyon Sharks
|1
|Melnychuk
|David
|Male
|Southern
|FL
|Sarasota Sharks
|1
|Mendez
|Zach
|Male
|Central
|MV
|Northland United Swim Team
|1
|Mendlick
|Ryan
|Male
|Central
|MW
|Greater Omaha Aquatics Leopardsharks
|1
|Mering
|Grace
|Female
|Western
|SN
|DART Swimming
|1
|Merkel
|Jackson
|Male
|Central
|MI
|Byron Center
|1
|Mesco
|Luke
|Male
|Eastern
|MA
|Suburban Seahawks Club
|1
|Mesina
|Alexis
|Female
|Southern
|GU
|Tomball Area Swim Club
|2
|Metzger
|Ava
|Female
|Central
|IN
|Zionsville Swim Club
|1
|Meurer
|Braden
|Male
|Central
|IL
|Fox Valley Swim Team
|1
|Meyer
|Emmy
|Female
|Central
|WI
|Waukesha Express Swim Team
|1
|Meyers-Labenz
|Alex
|Male
|Southern
|FL
|Bolles School Sharks
|2
|Meyers-Labenz
|Kate
|Female
|Southern
|FL
|Bolles School Sharks
|3
|Meza
|Yochanan
|Male
|Southern
|NT
|Texas Ford Aquatics
|3
|Miao
|Alex
|Male
|Southern
|GU
|Dads Club Swim Team
|3
|Michelena
|Alejandro
|Male
|Southern
|GU
|Premier Aquatics Club of Klein
|1
|Miklos
|Riley
|Female
|Eastern
|VA
|NOVA of Virginia Aquatics, Inc
|1
|Milkie
|Charlotte
|Female
|Western
|CA
|Circle City Aquatics
|1
|Miller
|Brooke
|Female
|Southern
|GU
|Houston Bridge Bats
|1
|Miller
|Carter
|Male
|Southern
|SE
|Ensworth Aquatics
|2
|Miller
|Sage
|Female
|Western
|HI
|Iolani Swim Club
|2
|Miller
|William
|Male
|Western
|IE
|Cougar Aquatics
|3
|Mills
|Jack
|Male
|Eastern
|VA
|Lynchburg YMCA Swim Team
|3
|Mindlin
|Ethan
|Male
|Western
|AZ
|Scottsdale Aquatic Club
|3
|Miner
|Emma
|Female
|Eastern
|NE
|Shawmut Aquatic Club
|1
|Mintenko
|Madi
|Female
|Western
|CO
|Pikes Peak Athletics
|1
|Mishler
|Julie
|Female
|Central
|IN
|Fishers Area Swimming Tigers
|3
|Mitchell
|Elodie
|Female
|Southern
|NC
|YMCA of the Triangle Area Swim Team
|1
|Mitten
|Turner
|Male
|Southern
|FL
|Sarasota Sharks
|1
|Mo
|Christopher
|Male
|Western
|CA
|Los Angeles Swim Club
|1
|Molitor
|Garrett
|Male
|Western
|PC
|Orinda Aquatics
|2
|Mom
|Angelica
|Female
|Western
|CA
|La Mirada Armada
|2
|Mondonedo
|Billie Blu
|Female
|Western
|CA
|Sandpipers Of Nevada
|1
|Mongenel
|Ella
|Female
|Southern
|ST
|Austin Swim Club
|3
|Monk
|Ivy
|Female
|Southern
|NC
|SwimMAC Carolina
|4
|Moore
|Brady
|Male
|Central
|WI
|Southeastern Aquatics
|1
|Moore
|Max
|Male
|Eastern
|VA
|Cavalier Aquatics/Piedmont Family YMCA
|3
|Moore
|Micah
|Male
|Western
|CO
|Fort Collins Area Swim Team
|1
|Moore
|Olivia
|Female
|Central
|IL
|Academy Bullets Swim Club
|1
|Morabito
|Mychal
|Female
|Southern
|NT
|Texas Ford Aquatics
|1
|Moreen
|Paige
|Female
|Central
|MN
|Foxjets Swim Team
|2
|Moreno Sarmiento
|Gael
|Male
|Southern
|ST
|Streamline Aquatics
|1
|Moreth
|Maddie
|Female
|Central
|IN
|Valparaiso Swim Club
|1
|Morgan
|Kurt
|Male
|Western
|UT
|Cedar Swim Club
|1
|Mori
|Axel
|Male
|Southern
|NC
|YMCA of the Triangle Area Swim Team
|1
|Mori
|Victoria
|Female
|Western
|CA
|Mission Viejo Nadadores
|1
|Morton
|Ashley
|Female
|Southern
|GA
|SwimAtlanta
|1
|Moschella
|Clara
|Female
|Eastern
|PV
|York Swim Club
|1
|Mosner
|Emilie
|Female
|Eastern
|MA
|Five Star Swim Club
|1
|Moss
|Nathan
|Male
|Southern
|GU
|Dads Club Swim Team
|2
|Mouhidin
|Hazel
|Female
|Eastern
|NE
|Crimson Aquatics
|2
|Moulson
|Vivian
|Female
|Eastern
|NE
|Crimson Aquatics
|1
|Mueller
|Abram
|Male
|Central
|WI
|Badger Aquatics Club
|2
|Muir
|Vaughn
|Male
|Southern
|NC
|Enfinity Aquatic Club
|1
|Mulgrew
|Will
|Male
|Eastern
|NE
|Shawmut Aquatic Club
|2
|Mullen
|Paul
|Male
|Eastern
|PV
|Nation’s Capital Swim Club
|1
|Mullikin
|Brielle
|Female
|Western
|PC
|Pleasanton Seahawks
|1
|Mulroy
|Liam
|Male
|Western
|CA
|Mission Viejo Nadadores
|1
|Mulvihill
|Evelyn
|Female
|Central
|IL
|RISE Aquatic Club
|1
|Mundee
|Izzy
|Female
|Southern
|LA
|Nu Wave Swim Club
|1
|Mundl
|Grant
|Male
|Western
|CA
|Evolution Racing Club
|1
|Muran
|Connor
|Male
|Central
|OZ
|Parkway Swim Club
|1
|Murphy
|Grant
|Male
|Eastern
|MD
|Annapolis Swim Club
|3
|Murphy
|Jack
|Male
|Central
|IL
|Academy Bullets Swim Club
|1
|Murphy
|Sadie
|Female
|Central
|IL
|Academy Bullets Swim Club
|3
|Murray
|Camille
|Female
|Southern
|NT
|Metroplex Aquatics
|4
|Musiello
|Gio
|Female
|Southern
|FG
|Eagle Aquatics
|1
|Nakashima
|Dk
|Male
|Western
|CO
|Front Range Barracudas
|1
|Nakayama
|Matthew
|Male
|Western
|PC
|Valley Vista Swim Team
|1
|Nardozzi
|Elise
|Female
|Eastern
|AM
|Team Pittsburgh Elite Aquatics
|3
|Nathanson
|Jonah
|Male
|Eastern
|NE
|Crimson Aquatics
|1
|Nazarov
|Maksim
|Male
|Western
|CA
|Sandpipers Of Nevada
|1
|Ndubuisi
|Danka
|Female
|Southern
|SC
|Columbia Swimming
|1
|Neal
|Kayman
|Female
|Southern
|NC
|SwimMAC Carolina
|3
|Nealon
|Renee
|Female
|Southern
|GU
|Dads Club Swim Team
|1
|Nebrich
|Luke
|Male
|Southern
|NC
|Rowan Aquatic Club – YMCA
|1
|Neilly
|Claire
|Female
|Eastern
|NE
|Crimson Aquatics
|2
|Neilson
|MJ
|Female
|Western
|AZ
|Phoenix Swim Club
|3
|Neilson
|Teddy
|Male
|Western
|AZ
|Phoenix Swim Club
|2
|Nelson
|Cole
|Male
|Eastern
|VA
|NOVA of Virginia Aquatics, Inc
|1
|Nelson
|Quinn
|Male
|Eastern
|AD
|Schenectady-Saratoga Swim Club
|2
|Nenchev
|Charlie
|Male
|Eastern
|MA
|Suburban Seahawks Club
|1
|Newton
|Nina
|Female
|Central
|LE
|Great Waves Aquatics
|1
|Nguyen
|Alex
|Male
|Eastern
|PV
|Rockville Montgomery Swim Club
|2
|Nguyen
|Ethan
|Male
|Central
|AR
|Razorback Aquatic Club Aquahawgs
|1
|Nguyen
|Frank
|Male
|Western
|PC
|Santa Clara Swim Club
|1
|Nicholas
|Spencer
|Male
|Southern
|SE
|Nashville Aquatic Club
|4
|Nicodemus
|Trevor
|Male
|Central
|WI
|Storm Aquatics
|1
|Nikanorov
|Mila
|Female
|Western
|CO
|Highlands Ranch Aquatics
|3
|Niles
|Sydney
|Female
|Western
|PC
|Burlingame Aquatic Club
|3
|Nixon
|Nikki
|Female
|Southern
|NC
|TAC Titans
|1
|Noecker
|Elle
|Female
|Eastern
|NI
|Town Wreckers Swim Team
|4
|Noel
|Campbell
|Male
|Southern
|ST
|Longhorn Aquatics
|1
|Noel
|Nathan
|Male
|Southern
|LA
|South Louisiana Swim Team
|2
|Noguchi
|Logan
|Male
|Western
|CA
|Rose Bowl Aquatics
|3
|Nolan
|Pj
|Male
|Central
|IL
|Chicago Wolfpack Aquatic Club
|2
|Nolla
|Jochi
|Male
|Eastern
|CT
|Ridgefield Aquatic Club
|1
|Nordmann
|Zoe
|Female
|Southern
|GU
|Magnolia Aquatic Club
|3
|Nunziata
|Gabe
|Male
|Eastern
|VA
|Old Dominion Aquatic Club
|2
|Nus
|Ethan
|Male
|Eastern
|MR
|Team Suffolk
|1
|Nye
|Owen
|Male
|Southern
|NC
|Greensboro Community YMCA
|2
|Nygaard
|Preston
|Male
|Central
|WI
|McFarland Spartan Sharks
|1
|O’Donnell
|Maeve
|Female
|Central
|IL
|NASA Wildcat Aquatics
|1
|Oehler
|Griffin
|Male
|Eastern
|PV
|Rockville Montgomery Swim Club
|1
|O’Grady
|Pierce
|Male
|Western
|CA
|The Spartans of La Canada
|3
|Oh
|Hannah
|Female
|Western
|PC
|Palo Alto Stanford Aquatics
|1
|Oiesen
|Stephanie
|Female
|Southern
|ST
|Nitro Swimming
|1
|Oka-Fedder
|Sophia
|Female
|Western
|CC
|Fresno Dolphins Swim Team
|1
|O’Keefe
|Leo
|Male
|Southern
|NC
|TAC Titans
|1
|OKonski
|Matthew
|Male
|Southern
|LA
|Crawfish Aquatics
|2
|Olasewere
|Annam
|Female
|Eastern
|CT
|Chelsea Piers Aquatic Club
|3
|Olen
|Audrey
|Female
|Central
|WI
|Elmbrook Swim Club
|2
|Oliphant
|Lizzie
|Female
|Central
|OH
|Upper Arlington Swim Club
|1
|Oliveira
|Sofia
|Female
|Eastern
|NE
|Charles River Aquatics
|1
|Olsen
|Thomas
|Male
|Western
|OR
|Multnomah Athletic Club
|2
|Olson
|Carson
|Male
|Central
|IA
|Piranhas Swim Club
|1
|Olsson
|Kian
|Male
|Eastern
|MR
|Northern Dutchess Aquatic Club
|1
|O’Mara
|Grant
|Male
|Western
|CA
|Rose Bowl Aquatics
|1
|Oneil
|Brennen
|Male
|Western
|CO
|Fort Collins Area Swim Team
|2
|O’Neil
|Ian
|Male
|Southern
|GU
|Dads Club Swim Team
|3
|O’Neil
|Max
|Male
|Southern
|GU
|Dads Club Swim Team
|2
|Ordonez
|Mason
|Male
|Eastern
|MA
|Nittany Lion Aquatic Club
|1
|Orlando
|Peyton
|Female
|Eastern
|MD
|Fox Swim Club
|2
|Orner
|Brooke
|Female
|Eastern
|MR
|Sachem Swim Club
|1
|Osio
|Riccardo
|Male
|Southern
|NT
|Lakeside Aquatic Club
|3
|Oswald
|Zack
|Male
|Eastern
|MA
|Suburban Seahawks Club
|2
|Ott
|Ursula
|Female
|Central
|MI
|Club Wolverine
|1
|Otteson
|Ava
|Female
|Western
|CA
|Elite Otters Swim Team
|1
|Overton
|Rocco
|Male
|Central
|AR
|Arkansas Dolphins Swim Team
|1
|Owen
|Sarah Paisley
|Female
|Southern
|GA
|Metro Atlanta Aquatic Club
|1
|Owens
|Kurt
|Male
|Southern
|NT
|Texas Ford Aquatics
|1
|O’Young
|Enna
|Female
|Western
|PC
|Quicksilver Swimming
|1
|Padilla
|Kenzie
|Female
|Eastern
|MA
|Upper Main Line YMCA
|3
|Paegle
|Lukas
|Male
|Central
|IN
|Indiana Swim Club
|3
|Palamar
|Jonny
|Male
|Southern
|NC
|TAC Titans
|1
|Palmisani
|Matteo
|Male
|Southern
|NT
|Lakeside Aquatic Club
|1
|Panachyda
|Elias
|Male
|Eastern
|MA
|North Penn Aquatic Club
|1
|Pangilinan
|JB
|Male
|Western
|OR
|Hillsboro Swim Team
|1
|Pan-Wang
|Evan
|Male
|Southern
|NT
|Metroplex Aquatics
|1
|Pape
|Ava
|Female
|Southern
|NT
|Texas Ford Aquatics
|3
|Paradis
|Mazie
|Female
|Central
|WI
|Verona Area Swim Team
|1
|Parent
|Alex
|Male
|Eastern
|NE
|Unattached
|2
|Park
|Alex
|Male
|Southern
|SE
|Auburn Aquatics
|1
|Park
|Esther
|Female
|Eastern
|MA
|Penn Charter Aquatic Club
|2
|Parkin
|Hannah
|Female
|Southern
|FL
|Fast Falcons
|1
|Parlette
|Thomson
|Male
|Central
|MN
|Rochester Swim Club
|1
|Parson
|Lucy
|Female
|Central
|IA
|USS Destroyers Swim Club
|1
|Pasquella
|Sarah
|Female
|Eastern
|AM
|Fox Chapel Killer Whales
|1
|Patadia
|Sahaj
|Male
|Southern
|GA
|Dynamo Swim Club
|1
|Paterson
|Henry
|Male
|Eastern
|MA
|York YMCA
|1
|Patla
|Ellie
|Female
|Central
|IL
|Reach Aquatics Swim Club
|1
|Patterson
|George
|Male
|Central
|IN
|Valparaiso Swim Club
|1
|Payne
|Jarrett
|Male
|Central
|OH
|Mason Manta Rays
|4
|Peck
|Gavin
|Male
|Southern
|FL
|Academy Aquatic Club
|1
|Peck
|Kyle
|Male
|Eastern
|VA
|Stingrays Swim Team
|2
|Pecze
|Hannah
|Female
|Southern
|ST
|Austin Swim Club
|3
|Pelaez
|Erika
|Female
|Southern
|FG
|Eagle Aquatics
|4
|Peltcs
|Alexis
|Female
|Central
|OH
|Central Ohio Aquatics
|2
|Pennington
|Cara
|Female
|Eastern
|MA
|Boys and Girls Club of Delaware
|2
|Penny
|Hayden
|Female
|Southern
|SC
|Y-Spartaquatics Swim Club
|3
|Pereira
|Alessandro
|Male
|Southern
|FG
|Azura Florida Aquatics
|1
|Pereira
|Grace
|Female
|Southern
|NC
|Raleigh Swimming Association
|1
|Perez
|Cinco
|Male
|Eastern
|AM
|Team Pittsburgh Elite Aquatics
|1
|Periat
|Kami
|Female
|Central
|OH
|Greater Toledo Aquatic Club
|1
|Pero
|Sophia
|Female
|Southern
|NC
|SwimMAC Carolina
|1
|Pestrichelli
|Katie
|Female
|Eastern
|NJ
|Greater Somerset County YMCA Storm
|1
|Pestrichelli
|Will
|Male
|Eastern
|NJ
|Greater Somerset County YMCA Storm
|1
|Peters
|Evan
|Male
|Eastern
|NI
|Victor Swim Club
|2
|Peterson
|Amelia
|Female
|Eastern
|CT
|Charter Oak Aquatic Club
|2
|Peterson
|Max
|Male
|Eastern
|NJ
|Peddie Aquatic Association
|2
|Petitt
|Cameron
|Male
|Central
|OH
|Buckeye Swim Club
|3
|Petruzzi
|Erik
|Male
|Southern
|NC
|Greensboro Swimming Association
|2
|Petty
|Maggie
|Female
|Southern
|SE
|Nashville Aquatic Club
|4
|Pfaff
|Spencer
|Male
|Eastern
|VA
|Virginia Gators
|1
|Pham
|Sophie
|Female
|Western
|PN
|Seattle Metropolitan Aquatic Club
|2
|Phifer
|Izzy
|Female
|Eastern
|MA
|York YMCA
|2
|Phillips
|Tyler
|Male
|Eastern
|PV
|Nation’s Capital Swim Club
|1
|Pierce
|August
|Male
|Western
|PN
|Seattle Metropolitan Aquatic Club
|1
|Piliang
|Josephine
|Female
|Central
|LE
|Blazing Barracudas
|1
|Pins
|Jacob
|Male
|Central
|IA
|Iowa Flyers Swim Club
|3
|Pisano
|Julia
|Female
|Western
|CA
|Rose Bowl Aquatics
|1
|Plaksin
|Yury
|Male
|Central
|IL
|RISE Aquatic Club
|1
|Platts-Mills
|Ian
|Male
|Southern
|NC
|North Carolina Aquatic Club
|2
|Plaza
|Sofia
|Female
|Southern
|NC
|SwimMAC Carolina
|4
|Pletcher
|Alex
|Male
|Western
|SI
|Sea to Desert Swim Association
|1
|Ploof
|Drew
|Male
|Central
|MN
|Aquajets Swim Team
|3
|Plotnik
|Oskar
|Male
|Western
|CO
|Univ of Denver Hilltoppers
|1
|Podlin
|Kaia
|Female
|Central
|IN
|Irish Aquatics
|3
|Pokatragool
|Paul
|Male
|Southern
|FG
|Saint Andrew’s Aquatics
|1
|Polyak
|Joe
|Male
|Central
|IA
|Iowa Flyers Swim Club
|3
|Polzien
|Adam
|Male
|Southern
|NC
|SwimMAC Carolina
|1
|Pope
|Benjamin
|Male
|Eastern
|CT
|Indian Valley Family YMCA Breakers
|1
|Portello
|Ava
|Female
|Western
|SN
|DART Swimming
|1
|Poswinski
|Logan
|Male
|Central
|IN
|Fort Wayne Swim Team
|1
|Potteiger
|Mckenna
|Female
|Eastern
|MA
|York YMCA
|2
|Potter
|Noah
|Male
|Eastern
|PV
|All Star Aquatics
|1
|Potts
|Mason
|Male
|Eastern
|MA
|Upper Dublin Aquatic Club
|1
|Pou
|Julia
|Female
|Southern
|NC
|SwimMAC Carolina
|2
|Powell
|Michael
|Male
|Western
|PC
|Ladera Oaks
|1
|Power
|Zach
|Male
|Western
|PC
|Lakeridge Swim Team
|3
|Powers
|Noah
|Male
|Eastern
|MA
|Unattached
|1
|Powers-Hammond
|Thomas
|Male
|Southern
|FG
|Swim Fort Lauderdale
|1
|Prabhu
|Evan
|Male
|Southern
|NC
|Mecklenburg Swim Association
|2
|Prekop
|Frankie
|Male
|Eastern
|NJ
|Scarlet Aquatics
|2
|Preuss
|Hailey
|Female
|Western
|PC
|Alto Swim Club
|1
|Price
|Ben
|Male
|Western
|AK
|Northern Lights Swim Club
|1
|Pride
|Caden
|Male
|Western
|CO
|Elevation Athletics
|1
|Primavera
|Alex
|Male
|Southern
|FL
|Bolles School Sharks
|2
|Primiano
|Gabbie
|Female
|Western
|AZ
|Life Time Arizona Swim Team
|2
|Pritchard
|Ben
|Male
|Southern
|NC
|Carolina Aquatic Team
|1
|Prizler
|Tristan
|Male
|Central
|OH
|Dayton Raiders
|4
|Prosinski
|Simeon
|Male
|Southern
|FL
|Loggerhead Aquatics
|1
|Punswick
|Jack
|Male
|Central
|MV
|COOL Swim Team
|1
|Pyle
|Jackson
|Male
|Central
|IN
|Fort Wayne Swim Team
|1
|Pyle
|Wade
|Male
|Central
|IL
|Champaign Cnty YMCA
|1
|Qin
|Alston
|Male
|Southern
|FL
|Bolles School Sharks
|3
|Qiu
|Janice
|Female
|Southern
|NC
|TAC Titans
|2
|Quigley
|Liam
|Male
|Eastern
|MA
|Nittany Lion Aquatic Club
|1
|Quinn
|Ryan
|Male
|Eastern
|MA
|South Jersey Aquatic Club
|1
|Quon
|Genesee
|Female
|Western
|PC
|Diablo Aquatics
|2
|Rabb
|Grace
|Female
|Southern
|ST
|Longhorn Aquatics
|3
|Rafferty
|Payden
|Female
|Central
|IA
|Greater Des Moines YMCA
|1
|Raghunathan
|Brian
|Male
|Western
|PC
|Palo Alto Stanford Aquatics
|1
|Rai
|Prakhanthi
|Male
|Western
|PC
|Santa Clara Swim Club
|1
|Rainwater
|Kennedy
|Female
|Central
|WI
|Elmbrook Swim Club
|1
|Rammel
|Mattaus
|Male
|Southern
|NC
|New Wave Swim Team
|1
|Ramos
|Diego
|Male
|Eastern
|PV
|Arlington Aquatic Club
|1
|Ramos Perez
|Akiles
|Male
|Eastern
|CT
|Ridgefield Aquatic Club
|1
|Ramsden
|Elise
|Female
|Western
|CO
|Univ of Denver Hilltoppers
|1
|Randolph
|Helen
|Female
|Central
|OH
|Dublin Community Swim Team
|1
|Rankin
|Carter
|Male
|Southern
|KY
|Lakeside Swim Team
|1
|Ray
|Brylie
|Female
|Southern
|NT
|Rockwall Aquatic Center of Excellence
|1
|Reber
|Brody
|Male
|Eastern
|MA
|Lancaster Aquatic Club
|1
|Reddick
|Millie
|Female
|Southern
|NC
|Mecklenburg Swim Association
|1
|Redman
|Emma
|Female
|Eastern
|PV
|The Fish
|2
|Reed
|Murray
|Male
|Southern
|SE
|City of Mobile Swim Association
|1
|Reed
|Tobin
|Male
|Western
|CC
|Clovis Swim Club
|1
|Reeder
|Abby
|Female
|Eastern
|MD
|Naval Academy Aquatic Club
|2
|Reese
|Addison
|Female
|Southern
|FL
|Laker Swim
|4
|Reese
|Aidyn
|Female
|Southern
|FL
|Laker Swim
|1
|Reeves
|Noah
|Male
|Central
|MV
|Empire KC Swim Club
|1
|Regule
|Grant
|Male
|Eastern
|AM
|Allegheny North Swim Club
|1
|Reiser
|Emma
|Female
|Southern
|GA
|SwimAtlanta
|1
|Renaud
|Hannah
|Female
|Central
|OZ
|CSP Tideriders
|1
|Reniewicki
|Ethan
|Male
|Western
|AZ
|Scottsdale Aquatic Club
|1
|Renner
|Clara
|Female
|Eastern
|NE
|Shawmut Aquatic Club
|2
|Rentz
|Becky
|Female
|Central
|IL
|Academy Bullets Swim Club
|3
|Reppucci
|Sara
|Female
|Eastern
|NE
|Crimson Aquatics
|1
|Rhee
|Aiden
|Male
|Eastern
|MR
|Asphalt Green Unified Aquatics
|2
|Rice
|Keaton
|Male
|Southern
|NT
|Lakeside Aquatic Club
|4
|Richards
|Lyla
|Female
|Southern
|GA
|Dynamo Swim Club
|2
|Rider
|Izzy
|Female
|Western
|PN
|Valley Aquatics
|1
|Ridosko
|Nathanael
|Male
|Western
|PC
|Tri Valley Aquatics
|1
|Riggins
|Alayna
|Female
|Central
|IN
|Irish Aquatics
|1
|Rijnovean
|Elliot
|Male
|Central
|MI
|Atlantis Swimming
|1
|Rinchiuso
|Danny
|Male
|Western
|CO
|Fort Collins Area Swim Team
|1
|Riva
|Izzy
|Female
|Southern
|FL
|Saint Petersburg Aquatics
|1
|Roberts
|Livi
|Female
|Southern
|NT
|Rockwall Aquatic Center of Excellence
|1
|Robidas
|Brady
|Male
|Eastern
|MA
|Boyertown YMCA Navy Seals
|1
|Robie
|Jessica
|Female
|Southern
|FL
|Sarasota Sharks
|1
|Robillard
|Addie
|Female
|Central
|OH
|Mason Manta Rays
|3
|Robins
|Benjamin
|Male
|Eastern
|MR
|Badger Swim Club,Inc.
|1
|Robinson
|Aj
|Male
|Southern
|GU
|Aggie Swim Club
|1
|Robinson
|Noah
|Male
|Eastern
|PV
|Nation’s Capital Swim Club
|1
|Rodrigues
|Sarah
|Female
|Eastern
|NJ
|Jersey Aquatic Club
|2
|Rogers
|Jimmy
|Male
|Southern
|KY
|Kentucky Aquatics
|1
|Rohacs
|Caleb
|Male
|Western
|CO
|Pikes Peak Athletics
|1
|Rohr
|Bryce
|Male
|Eastern
|PV
|Team Rally Aquatics
|3
|Rolfsen
|Eli
|Male
|Central
|MI
|Greater Kalamazoo Crocs
|1
|Romero Serrano
|Caleb
|Male
|Eastern
|CT
|Ridgefield Aquatic Club
|1
|Rommel
|Julia
|Female
|Eastern
|MD
|North Baltimore Aquatic Club
|1
|Ronayne
|Tristan
|Male
|Eastern
|MA
|Ridley Area YMCA Stingrays
|1
|Roose
|Andy
|Male
|Eastern
|VA
|Williamsburg Aquatic Club
|1
|Rose
|Matthew
|Male
|Eastern
|PV
|Arlington Aquatic Club
|1
|Rosen
|Jeremy
|Male
|Western
|AZ
|Scottsdale Aquatic Club
|2
|Rosol
|Jackson
|Male
|Western
|PC
|Lakeridge Swim Team
|1
|Ross
|Jayson
|Male
|Eastern
|PV
|Machine Aquatics
|1
|Roth
|Joseph
|Male
|Eastern
|AM
|Three Rivers Swimming
|1
|Rottink
|Eva
|Female
|Southern
|SE
|Memphis Thunder Aquatic Club
|1
|Rottink
|Roos
|Female
|Southern
|SE
|Memphis Thunder Aquatic Club
|1
|Rounds
|Nick
|Male
|Central
|IA
|Greater Des Moines YMCA
|1
|Roussakis
|Claire
|Female
|Eastern
|MA
|Upper Main Line YMCA
|1
|Rowe
|Catherine
|Female
|Western
|SI
|Pacific Swim
|1
|Rowe
|Oliver
|Male
|Southern
|ST
|Nitro Swimming
|2
|Roy
|Sylvia
|Female
|Eastern
|AM
|Mount Lebanon Aqua Club
|1
|Ruhl
|Jonah
|Male
|Southern
|NT
|Academy of Texas Aquatic Champions
|1
|Rusnock
|John
|Male
|Eastern
|CT
|Farmington Valley YMCA Tsunamis
|2
|Russ
|Warner
|Male
|Southern
|MS
|Mississippi Makos Swim Team
|3
|Russell
|Brock
|Male
|Central
|SD
|Sioux Falls Swim Team
|1
|Sagle
|Alyssa
|Female
|Eastern
|PV
|Nation’s Capital Swim Club
|2
|Saguros
|Dustin
|Male
|Western
|CA
|Canyons Aquatic Club
|2
|Sala
|Addison
|Female
|Western
|PC
|Lakeridge Swim Team
|1
|Sallows
|Kaitlyn
|Female
|Central
|OH
|New Albany Aquatic Club
|3
|Sams
|Lew
|Male
|Central
|IN
|Zionsville Swim Club
|1
|Sandberg
|Luke
|Male
|Southern
|GA
|Dynamo Swim Club
|1
|Sanders
|Katherine
|Female
|Eastern
|MD
|North Baltimore Aquatic Club
|3
|Sandoval
|Sebastian
|Male
|Western
|SI
|North Coast Aquatics
|1
|Sands
|Adele
|Female
|Central
|IN
|Boilermaker Aquatics
|4
|Sandvig
|Caleb
|Male
|Western
|CA
|Golden West Swim Club
|1
|Santos
|Elonzo
|Male
|Western
|CA
|La Mirada Armada
|1
|Santos
|Gian
|Male
|Western
|CA
|Irvine Novaquatics
|2
|Sargent
|Devyn
|Female
|Eastern
|MA
|Upper Main Line YMCA
|3
|Sauickie
|Addison
|Female
|Southern
|FL
|Sarasota Sharks
|4
|Savarda
|Sianna
|Female
|Western
|CA
|Sandpipers Of Nevada
|2
|Savarese
|William
|Male
|Central
|MI
|Univ. Of Michigan Swim Team
|3
|Sawyer
|Lily
|Female
|Western
|PC
|Orinda Aquatics
|3
|Saxman
|Julia
|Female
|Central
|WI
|Rocket Aquatics
|1
|Sayers
|Emma
|Female
|Western
|AZ
|Scottsdale Aquatic Club
|2
|Saylor
|Noah
|Male
|Southern
|GA
|SwimAtlanta
|1
|Schaper
|Calvin
|Male
|Southern
|NC
|Carolina Aquatic Team
|1
|Schardt
|Jack
|Male
|Eastern
|VA
|NOVA of Virginia Aquatics, Inc
|2
|Schear
|Nolan
|Male
|Southern
|NC
|Mecklenburg Swim Association
|2
|Schlosser
|Jay
|Male
|Southern
|SE
|Nashville Aquatic Club
|2
|Schmid
|JT
|Male
|Eastern
|PV
|Nation’s Capital Swim Club
|1
|Schmidt
|Hanna
|Female
|Southern
|KY
|Lakeside Swim Team
|1
|Schmitz
|Madison
|Female
|Southern
|NC
|Marlins Of Raleigh
|1
|Schneider
|Emily
|Female
|Southern
|SC
|Team Greenville
|1
|Schneider
|Isabella
|Female
|Eastern
|NE
|Phoenix Swimming
|3
|Schneider
|Natalie
|Female
|Southern
|NT
|Lakeside Aquatic Club
|2
|Schneider
|Ty
|Male
|Western
|CA
|Riverside Aquatics Association
|2
|Schnur
|Ryan
|Male
|Western
|CO
|Univ of Denver Hilltoppers
|1
|Schoeck
|Sydney
|Female
|Central
|OZ
|CSP Tideriders
|1
|Schoessel
|Haiden
|Female
|Central
|OZ
|Rockwood Swim Club
|2
|Schrader
|Ethan
|Male
|Central
|IL
|Fox Valley Swim Team
|1
|Schraufnagel
|Ryann
|Female
|Western
|IE
|Lewis Clark Neptune Swim Team
|1
|Schreiner
|Charles
|Male
|Eastern
|MA
|Egg Harbor Twp Seahawks
|1
|Schureck
|Quinn
|Female
|Central
|OH
|Cincinnati Marlins
|1
|Schuricht
|Hudson
|Male
|Western
|AZ
|Scottsdale Aquatic Club
|2
|Schutten
|Ethan
|Male
|Central
|WI
|Schroeder YMCA Swim Team
|1
|Schwartz
|Alex
|Male
|Southern
|NT
|Lakeside Aquatic Club
|2
|Schwartz
|Alex
|Male
|Central
|IL
|Fox Valley Swim Team
|1
|Schwartz
|Cami
|Female
|Eastern
|MA
|Lancaster Aquatic Club
|1
|Schwartz
|Skye
|Female
|Western
|OR
|Multnomah Athletic Club
|1
|Scott
|Elle
|Female
|Southern
|NC
|SwimMAC Carolina
|3
|Seal
|Hannah
|Female
|Southern
|ST
|Waterloo Swimming
|1
|Sears
|Ella
|Female
|Central
|IN
|Fort Wayne Swim Team
|1
|Segerson
|Sammy
|Female
|Western
|PN
|Bellevue Club Swim Team
|3
|Segerson
|Sophie
|Female
|Western
|PN
|Bellevue Club Swim Team
|3
|Seider
|Quin
|Male
|Western
|CA
|Ojai Heat Waves
|3
|Sellars
|Kenzie
|Female
|Eastern
|NE
|Upper Valley Aquatic Club
|1
|Seong
|Daniel
|Male
|Eastern
|NE
|Phoenix Swimming
|2
|Setzer
|Sean
|Male
|Southern
|NC
|Waves Of Wilmington,Inc.
|3
|Seward
|Tyler
|Male
|Western
|SN
|Sierra Marlins Swim Team
|1
|Sexton
|Lauren
|Female
|Western
|OR
|Lake Oswego Swim Club
|2
|Sexton
|Matthew
|Male
|Western
|OR
|Lake Oswego Swim Club
|2
|Sgroi
|Vito
|Male
|Southern
|FL
|Sarasota Sharks
|1
|Shaar
|Patton
|Male
|Central
|IN
|Riviera Swim Club
|1
|Shafer
|Julia
|Female
|Central
|OH
|Mason Manta Rays
|1
|Shaffer
|Joseph
|Male
|Central
|OK
|King Marlin Swim Club
|1
|Shambo
|Audrey
|Female
|Western
|CO
|Flatiron Athletic Club
|2
|Shannon
|Kimmy
|Female
|Eastern
|MA
|Nittany Lion Aquatic Club
|3
|Shao
|Garic
|Male
|Western
|PC
|Alto Swim Club
|1
|Shao
|Oliver
|Male
|Eastern
|MR
|Asphalt Green Unified Aquatics
|1
|Sharma
|Avi
|Male
|Western
|CA
|Alpha Aquatics
|1
|Shaw
|Adair
|Female
|Southern
|SC
|Wahoo Aquatic Club
|1
|Sheffert
|Tanner
|Male
|Western
|AZ
|Phoenix Swim Club
|1
|Sheppard
|Nan
|Female
|Southern
|MS
|Mississippi Makos Swim Team
|1
|Sherman
|Lila
|Female
|Eastern
|PV
|The Fish
|1
|Shields
|Shaelyn
|Female
|Southern
|NC
|Mecklenburg Swim Association
|2
|Shih
|Peter
|Male
|Western
|AZ
|Phoenix Swim Club
|1
|Shnowske
|Anna
|Female
|Eastern
|VA
|757 Swim
|2
|Shnowske
|Matthew
|Male
|Eastern
|VA
|757 Swim
|2
|Shoesmith
|William
|Male
|Southern
|FL
|Bolles School Sharks
|1
|Shonk
|Amy
|Female
|Southern
|GA
|Savannah Swim Team
|1
|Siegel
|William
|Male
|Eastern
|MR
|Long Island Aquatic Club
|2
|Siegers
|Camryn
|Female
|Central
|MI
|Michigan Lakeshore Aquatics
|1
|Siers
|Aidan
|Male
|Southern
|FL
|Sarasota Sharks
|3
|Sikes
|Katie Belle
|Female
|Southern
|NC
|East Carolina Aquatics
|4
|Silver
|Ethan
|Male
|Eastern
|MR
|Long Island Aquatic Club
|1
|Simmons
|Andrew
|Male
|Western
|AZ
|Swim Neptune
|1
|Simmons
|Aubrey
|Female
|Central
|IN
|Carmel Swim Club
|1
|Simmons
|Madeleine
|Female
|Eastern
|PV
|All Star Aquatics
|2
|Simmons
|Molly
|Female
|Central
|IN
|Zionsville Swim Club
|2
|Simon
|Kate
|Female
|Central
|MI
|East Grand Rapids Aquatics
|1
|Simoneaux
|Rylee
|Female
|Southern
|LA
|Crawfish Aquatics
|1
|Singley
|Brody
|Male
|Southern
|FL
|SwimRise Aquatics
|3
|Sito
|Drew
|Male
|Southern
|NC
|New Wave Swim Team
|1
|Skaistis
|Delilah
|Female
|Eastern
|MR
|Asphalt Green Unified Aquatics
|2
|Skarda
|Shea
|Male
|Western
|PN
|Seattle Metropolitan Aquatic Club
|1
|Skoog
|Cora
|Female
|Southern
|ST
|Streamline Aquatics
|1
|Skow
|Savannah
|Female
|Western
|NM
|Las Cruces Aquatic Team
|2
|Slankard
|Luke
|Male
|Western
|CO
|Foothills Swim Team
|1
|Sleman
|Molly
|Female
|Eastern
|VA
|NOVA of Virginia Aquatics, Inc
|1
|Smelzer
|Albert
|Male
|Southern
|NC
|Greensboro Swimming Association
|2
|Smith
|Bree
|Female
|Southern
|NC
|SwimMAC Carolina
|1
|Smith
|Christian
|Male
|Southern
|NC
|Marlins Of Raleigh
|2
|Smith
|Harrison
|Male
|Western
|CA
|TSM Aquatics
|2
|Smith
|Hayley
|Female
|Western
|CA
|Riverside Aquatics Association
|1
|Smith
|Joshua
|Male
|Central
|AR
|Arkansas Dolphins Swim Team
|1
|Smith
|Liam
|Male
|Central
|MI
|Greater Kalamazoo Crocs
|2
|Smith
|Noah
|Male
|Southern
|FG
|Flood Aquatics Swim Team
|2
|Smith
|Zoe
|Female
|Central
|AR
|Arkansas Dolphins Swim Team
|2
|Smothers
|Bronson
|Male
|Western
|CO
|Aquawolves Swimming
|1
|Snow
|Sierra
|Female
|Eastern
|AM
|Duquesne University
|2
|Snyder
|Nick
|Male
|Eastern
|MA
|York YMCA
|1
|So
|Matthew
|Male
|Western
|OR
|Hillsboro Swim Team
|1
|Sohovich
|Xavier
|Male
|Southern
|FL
|Bolles School Sharks
|2
|Soldatke
|Lydia
|Female
|Central
|SD
|Sioux Falls Swim Team
|1
|Solitario
|Enzo
|Male
|Southern
|LA
|Nu Wave Swim Club
|1
|Sorensen
|Adrian
|Male
|Southern
|ST
|Alamo Area Aquatic Association
|1
|Sorg
|Austin
|Male
|Central
|OH
|Rocket Swim Club
|1
|Sotomayor
|Alexia
|Female
|Southern
|FG
|Saint Andrew’s Aquatics
|1
|Spencer
|Will
|Male
|Western
|PN
|Seattle Metropolitan Aquatic Club
|1
|Spicer
|Zachary
|Male
|Southern
|NC
|Aquatic Team Of Mecklenburg
|3
|Spielmann
|Montse
|Female
|Southern
|ST
|Alamo Area Aquatic Association
|3
|Spinner
|Wiley
|Male
|Southern
|NC
|Mecklenburg Swim Association
|2
|Spory
|Max
|Male
|Central
|OK
|American Energy Swim Club
|1
|St. Petery
|Louis
|Male
|Southern
|FL
|Treasure Coast Swimming Conquistadores
|1
|Stabach
|Oliver
|Male
|Eastern
|CT
|Indian Valley Family YMCA Breakers
|1
|Stachtiaris
|Jagger
|Male
|Eastern
|MR
|Asphalt Green Unified Aquatics
|1
|Stafford
|Leila
|Female
|Western
|AZ
|Flying Fish Arizona Swim Team
|1
|Stahl
|Avi
|Male
|Eastern
|MR
|Empire Swimming
|1
|Stahl
|Ryan
|Male
|Western
|CO
|Fort Collins Area Swim Team
|1
|Stanislaus
|Maxwell
|Male
|Southern
|NT
|Lakeside Aquatic Club
|2
|Stanton
|Baylor
|Male
|Southern
|GA
|Gwinnett Aquatics
|2
|Stanton
|Collier
|Male
|Southern
|GA
|Gwinnett Aquatics
|1
|Stavropoulos
|Tess
|Female
|Central
|IL
|Academy Bullets Swim Club
|2
|Stein
|Avery
|Female
|Central
|IN
|Fishers Area Swimming Tigers
|3
|Steiner
|Nate
|Male
|Western
|OR
|Hillsboro Swim Team
|2
|Stevens
|Owen
|Male
|Central
|MI
|West Michigan Swimmers
|3
|Stevenson
|Cole
|Male
|Central
|IN
|Michiana Marlins Swim Club
|3
|Stevenson
|Miranda
|Female
|Western
|PC
|Orinda Aquatics
|2
|Stever
|Campbell
|Female
|Southern
|FL
|Fast Falcons
|1
|Steward
|Whitaker
|Male
|Central
|MV
|Tsunami Swim Team of K.C.
|2
|Stewart
|Beatrice
|Female
|Central
|LE
|Blazing Barracudas
|1
|Stewart
|Max
|Male
|Western
|CA
|Irvine Novaquatics
|2
|Stinson
|Chloe
|Female
|Western
|CA
|Mission Viejo Nadadores
|3
|Stolarczyk
|Sawyer
|Male
|Southern
|ST
|Streamline Aquatics
|2
|Stout
|Kaidy
|Female
|Southern
|NC
|Enfinity Aquatic Club
|1
|Street
|Alyssa
|Female
|Central
|IN
|Carmel Swim Club
|4
|Strezenicky Franko
|Natalia
|Female
|Southern
|FL
|Sarasota Tsunami Swim Team
|1
|Strickland
|Ginger
|Female
|Eastern
|PV
|Nation’s Capital Swim Club
|1
|Stuck
|Kelsey
|Female
|Southern
|NC
|Waves Of Wilmington,Inc.
|2
|Stull
|Oliver
|Male
|Southern
|SC
|Y-Spartaquatics Swim Club
|1
|Stutts
|Ian
|Male
|Southern
|NC
|Marlins Of Raleigh
|3
|Su
|Alison
|Female
|Western
|PC
|Santa Clara Swim Club
|1
|Su
|Mia
|Female
|Western
|PC
|Santa Clara Swim Club
|1
|Su
|Zhanhong
|Male
|Western
|PC
|Burlingame Aquatic Club
|1
|Sudermann
|Joey
|Male
|Western
|CO
|Univ of Denver Hilltoppers
|1
|Suehiro
|Ethan
|Male
|Western
|PC
|Crow Canyon Sharks
|1
|Sugihara
|Jason
|Male
|Western
|AZ
|Swim Neptune
|1
|Sullivan
|Jack
|Male
|Central
|WI
|Schroeder YMCA Swim Team
|4
|Sullo
|Giovanni
|Male
|Western
|CA
|Sandpipers Of Nevada
|2
|Summa
|Eli
|Female
|Southern
|KY
|Lakeside Swim Team
|2
|Sun
|Ian
|Male
|Western
|CA
|Irvine Novaquatics
|1
|Sundeen
|Winston
|Male
|Western
|MT
|Bozeman Barracudas Swim Team
|2
|Sundermeyer
|Emma
|Female
|Southern
|FL
|Southwest Stars Swim Club
|3
|Sunjaya
|Viona
|Female
|Eastern
|PV
|Rockville Montgomery Swim Club
|1
|Sunwoo
|Sophia
|Female
|Western
|PN
|Bellevue Club Swim Team
|3
|Supplee
|Ian Supplee
|Male
|Southern
|SE
|Life Time Southeast
|1
|Sutorus
|Charley
|Male
|Southern
|NC
|SwimMAC Carolina
|1
|Sutter
|Zach
|Male
|Southern
|GA
|Spartan Aquatic Club
|1
|Swan
|Gideon
|Male
|Southern
|GU
|Swim Houston Aquatics Center
|2
|Sweeney
|Molly
|Female
|Central
|IN
|Carmel Swim Club
|1
|Swenson
|Broder
|Male
|Southern
|NC
|Marlins Of Raleigh
|1
|Swiney
|Annabelle
|Female
|Central
|IN
|Zionsville Swim Club
|1
|Swoboda
|Grace
|Female
|Central
|MW
|Greater Omaha Aquatics Leopardsharks
|1
|Synsvoll
|Samantha
|Female
|Western
|CO
|Colorado Springs Area Swimming
|2
|Szekely
|Emese
|Female
|Western
|CA
|San Clemente Aquatic Team
|1
|Szobota
|Nathan
|Male
|Eastern
|VA
|NOVA of Virginia Aquatics, Inc
|3
|Szotek
|Carson
|Male
|Central
|IN
|Carmel Swim Club
|2
|Szymanowski
|Sofia
|Female
|Western
|CA
|Irvine Novaquatics
|1
|Tack
|Evan
|Male
|Central
|MI
|Atlantis Swimming
|1
|Tajc
|Rocco
|Male
|Central
|IN
|Boilermaker Aquatics
|1
|Tallman
|Sierra
|Female
|Western
|CA
|Santa Barbara Swim Club
|1
|Tan
|Renee
|Female
|Western
|CA
|Irvine Novaquatics
|1
|Tapp
|Sawyer
|Male
|Southern
|KY
|Lakeside Swim Team
|2
|Tarara
|Jake
|Male
|Central
|IN
|Zionsville Swim Club
|2
|Tasker
|Amir
|Male
|Eastern
|MA
|Chambersburg Chargers
|1
|Tatro
|Joshua
|Male
|Southern
|KY
|Highbridge Aquatics
|1
|Taylor
|Ethan
|Male
|Western
|PC
|Orinda Aquatics
|1
|Taylor
|Vivian
|Female
|Western
|CA
|Mission Viejo Nadadores
|1
|Teasley
|Jack
|Male
|Southern
|SE
|Nashville Aquatic Club
|2
|Teeters
|Victor
|Male
|Southern
|ST
|Austin Swim Club
|1
|Teger
|Chloe
|Female
|Western
|CA
|Orange County Gold
|1
|Temple
|Austin
|Male
|Eastern
|VA
|Tide Swimming
|1
|Teply
|Bella
|Female
|Central
|OH
|Mason Manta Rays
|1
|Ternes
|Maddex
|Male
|Southern
|SC
|Y-Spartaquatics Swim Club
|1
|Tharakan
|Abhay
|Male
|Southern
|NC
|TAC Titans
|3
|Theriac
|Lylah
|Female
|Central
|IN
|Mooresville Area Swim Team
|1
|Therrien
|Emmy
|Female
|Western
|AZ
|Scottsdale Aquatic Club
|3
|Thiesing
|Alex
|Male
|Southern
|KY
|Lakeside Swim Team
|3
|Thomas
|Aaron
|Male
|Central
|MI
|Mid-Michigan Aquatics
|3
|Thomas
|Emma
|Female
|Southern
|NC
|TAC Titans
|2
|Thomas
|Mason
|Male
|Southern
|GA
|Chattahoochee Gold Swim Club
|1
|Thomas
|Nadia
|Female
|Eastern
|PV
|Nation’s Capital Swim Club
|3
|Thomas
|Nate
|Male
|Central
|OZ
|River City Aquatics
|1
|Thomas
|Ty
|Male
|Central
|OZ
|River City Aquatics
|1
|Thompson
|Kayla
|Female
|Western
|CA
|Swim Torrance
|1
|Thongintra
|Taylor
|Male
|Western
|CA
|Aquazot Swim Club
|1
|Thornton
|Maddie
|Female
|Western
|OR
|Bend Swim Club
|1
|Thresher
|Summer
|Female
|Western
|SN
|Unattached
|1
|Thumann
|JD
|Male
|Central
|OK
|Sooner Swim Club
|1
|Tietjen
|Lanie
|Female
|Central
|MV
|Empire KC Swim Club
|2
|Tiffany
|Haylee
|Female
|Western
|UT
|Hilltop Aquatic Swim Team
|2
|Ting
|Jeremy
|Male
|Western
|PC
|Crow Canyon Sharks
|1
|Tishler
|Jackson
|Male
|Eastern
|PV
|Nation’s Capital Swim Club
|2
|Tjahaya
|Nikko
|Female
|Eastern
|MR
|QNS Aquatic Club
|1
|Tobergte
|Kellie
|Male
|Southern
|KY
|Murray Youth Swim Team
|1
|Tobler
|Lorin
|Female
|Western
|AZ
|Gold Medal Swim Club
|1
|Todd
|Bayden
|Male
|Western
|CO
|Foothills Swim Team
|1
|Tomlinson
|Lincoln
|Male
|Southern
|FL
|Greater Orlando Aquatics Team
|1
|Toothman
|Josh
|Male
|Central
|LE
|Blazing Barracudas
|3
|Tortola
|Gabriel
|Male
|Southern
|FG
|Plantation Swim Team
|1
|Tower
|Zach
|Male
|Western
|CA
|TSM Aquatics
|2
|Townley
|Dakota
|Female
|Central
|LE
|Lake Erie Silver Dolphins
|1
|Townsend
|Alex
|Male
|Southern
|NC
|Marlins Of Raleigh
|2
|Tracy
|Charlie
|Male
|Central
|IL
|Chicago Wolfpack Aquatic Club
|3
|Trailov
|Emilia
|Female
|Southern
|SE
|Ensworth Aquatics
|1
|Trailov
|Lucy
|Female
|Southern
|SE
|Ensworth Aquatics
|1
|Tramontana
|Isabella
|Female
|Western
|CA
|Sandpipers Of Nevada
|2
|Tran
|Gavin
|Male
|Eastern
|MA
|Hershey Aquatic Club
|1
|Tran
|Kim
|Female
|Eastern
|NJ
|Metro Area Life Time
|1
|Tran
|Marcus
|Male
|Eastern
|NE
|Shamrock Swim Club
|1
|Troy
|Jack
|Male
|Southern
|SC
|South Carolina Swim Club
|2
|Turmilov
|Michael
|Male
|Southern
|NT
|Texas Ford Aquatics
|2
|Turner
|Jacob
|Male
|Southern
|NT
|Metroplex Aquatics
|1
|Tuthill
|Aubrey
|Female
|Southern
|FL
|Tampa Bay Aquatic Club
|2
|Tuttle
|Wilson
|Male
|Southern
|NC
|Marlins Of Raleigh
|2
|Tyler
|Carlie
|Female
|Southern
|KY
|Lakeside Swim Team
|3
|Tysinger
|Alex
|Female
|Southern
|NC
|Sharks Aquatic Club
|1
|Tzouvelekas
|Eva Kelly
|Female
|Southern
|SC
|Y-Spartaquatics Swim Club
|1
|Uhl
|Tobin
|Male
|Western
|CO
|Foothills Swim Team
|2
|Uhlik
|Reagan
|Female
|Western
|AZ
|Gold Medal Swim Club
|1
|Uhlman
|Alyssa
|Female
|Central
|OH
|Mason Manta Rays
|2
|Umstead
|Sophia
|Female
|Central
|MI
|Michigan Lakeshore Aquatics
|1
|Undercofler
|Gemma
|Female
|Eastern
|MA
|Suburban Seahawks Club
|3
|Ussery
|Jack
|Male
|Southern
|SC
|Hilton Head Aquatics
|2
|Valderrama
|Carlos
|Male
|Western
|CA
|Cerritos Aquatic Club
|1
|Vale
|Owen
|Male
|Eastern
|CT
|West Hartford Aquatic Team
|1
|Valena
|Trevan
|Male
|Southern
|NT
|Metroplex Aquatics
|1
|Van Heel
|Lily
|Female
|Central
|MN
|Sea Devils
|2
|Van Orden
|Esme
|Female
|Southern
|NC
|Aquatic Team Of Mecklenburg
|1
|Van Otterloo
|Connor
|Male
|Southern
|ST
|Longhorn Aquatics
|3
|Vanlinthout
|Oceane
|Female
|Central
|MI
|Club Wolverine
|2
|Vannah
|Emery
|Female
|Western
|CA
|Sandpipers Of Nevada
|2
|Vannote
|Carly
|Female
|Southern
|NC
|Mecklenburg Swim Association
|2
|Vanslyke
|Blaise
|Male
|Eastern
|VA
|Tide Swimming
|1
|VanVelzor
|Evan
|Male
|Eastern
|CT
|Wilton Y Wahoos Swim Club
|1
|Vanyo
|Sofie
|Female
|Eastern
|VA
|Atlantic Coast Athletic Clubs of VA, Inc.
|1
|Varon
|Alejandro Varon
|Male
|Southern
|FL
|Laker Swim
|1
|Vassil
|Avery
|Female
|Southern
|NC
|Mecklenburg Swim Association
|1
|Vatev
|Luke
|Male
|Central
|IL
|Hornet Age Group Swim Club
|1
|Vatev
|Matt
|Male
|Central
|IL
|Hornet Age Group Swim Club
|2
|Veeravatnam
|Aneesh
|Male
|Western
|CA
|Canyons Aquatic Club
|1
|Velayutham
|Arjun
|Male
|Central
|OH
|Mason Manta Rays
|1
|Venditti
|Livia
|Female
|Eastern
|PV
|Rockville Montgomery Swim Club
|3
|Vernon
|Ally
|Female
|Eastern
|VA
|Quest Swimming
|1
|Vervlied
|Zack
|Male
|Central
|IN
|Munster Swim Club
|1
|Vetkoetter
|Lukas
|Male
|Southern
|NT
|Texas Ford Aquatics
|3
|Vetsch
|August
|Male
|Western
|AZ
|Swim Neptune
|1
|Vickers
|Luke
|Male
|Central
|LE
|David YMCA Phantoms
|4
|Vicknair
|Felix
|Male
|Southern
|SE
|Baylor Swim Club
|1
|Vicknair
|Hayden
|Male
|Southern
|SE
|Baylor Swim Club
|1
|Vieler
|Cade
|Male
|Western
|PC
|Tri Valley Aquatics
|1
|Vlaic
|AnneMarie
|Female
|Western
|OR
|Lake Oswego Swim Club
|3
|Vlcek
|Hailey
|Female
|Central
|IL
|Academy Bullets Swim Club
|1
|Vohs
|Haddie
|Female
|Central
|IN
|Noblesville Swim Club
|1
|Volkova
|Sasha
|Female
|Western
|AZ
|Gold Medal Swim Club
|1
|Von Wachter
|Caleb
|Male
|Eastern
|MD
|Eagle Swim Team Inc.
|1
|Von Weihe
|Owen
|Male
|Southern
|NC
|Marlins Of Raleigh
|2
|Vorhis
|Sean Bear
|Male
|Western
|PC
|Albany Armada Aquatics
|2
|Vu
|Amanda
|Female
|Western
|PC
|The Olympic Club
|1
|Vu
|Kaitlyn
|Female
|Western
|PN
|Seattle Metropolitan Aquatic Club
|1
|Vu
|Peter
|Male
|Western
|CA
|Irvine Novaquatics
|2
|Waibel
|Owen
|Male
|Eastern
|NJ
|Fanwood-Scotch Plains YMCA
|3
|Wainionpaa
|Brady
|Male
|Central
|MN
|Mako Aquatics
|1
|Walklett
|Natalie
|Female
|Western
|CA
|Rose Bowl Aquatics
|3
|Wallace
|Eliza
|Female
|Southern
|NC
|Mecklenburg Swim Association
|2
|Wanezek
|Maggie
|Female
|Central
|WI
|Elmbrook Swim Club
|4
|Wang
|Blake
|Male
|Western
|PC
|Palo Alto Stanford Aquatics
|1
|Wang
|Charles
|Male
|Western
|PC
|Palo Alto Stanford Aquatics
|1
|Wang
|Charlie
|Male
|Southern
|NT
|Metroplex Aquatics
|1
|Wang
|Connie
|Female
|Southern
|SE
|Nashville Aquatic Club
|2
|Wang
|Ethan
|Male
|Western
|PC
|Crow Canyon Sharks
|1
|Wang
|Jacob
|Male
|Western
|CA
|Irvine Novaquatics
|3
|Wang
|Jake
|Male
|Eastern
|MA
|Suburban Seahawks Club
|4
|Wang
|Jonathan
|Male
|Central
|IL
|Hinsdale Swim Club
|2
|Wang
|Joshua
|Male
|Central
|IL
|RISE Aquatic Club
|1
|Wang
|Raphael
|Male
|Southern
|ST
|Waterloo Swimming
|2
|Wangpo
|Tenzin
|Male
|Western
|OR
|Lake Oswego Swim Club
|2
|Wanner
|Livi
|Female
|Central
|WI
|Waukesha Express Swim Team
|3
|Wanner
|Ryan
|Male
|Central
|WI
|Waukesha Express Swim Team
|1
|Warain
|Isidore
|Male
|Central
|MN
|Aquajets Swim Team
|1
|Ward
|Lexie
|Female
|Central
|IN
|Carmel Swim Club
|2
|Wardle
|Isaac
|Male
|Western
|UT
|Olympus Aquatics
|1
|Warma
|Marco
|Male
|Western
|SI
|J Barracudas Swim Team
|1
|Warnick
|Lucy
|Female
|Western
|CA
|Sandpipers Of Nevada
|3
|Wasmuth
|Hattie
|Female
|Southern
|GA
|Dynamo Swim Club
|1
|Waters
|Carson
|Male
|Southern
|GA
|SwimAtlanta
|1
|Watkins
|Luke
|Male
|Southern
|GA
|SwimAtlanta
|1
|Watkins
|Owen
|Male
|Eastern
|PV
|Rockville Montgomery Swim Club
|2
|Watson
|Cameron
|Male
|Southern
|FL
|North Florida Swimming, Inc.
|1
|Watson
|Clare
|Female
|Western
|PN
|Bellevue Club Swim Team
|2
|Webb
|Henry
|Male
|Central
|MN
|Aquajets Swim Team
|3
|Webb
|Madeline
|Female
|Southern
|SE
|Excel Aquatics
|1
|Webb
|Maria
|Female
|Eastern
|PV
|Rockville Montgomery Swim Club
|2
|Weber
|Dane
|Male
|Western
|CA
|SOCAL Aquatics Association
|1
|Weber
|Nora
|Female
|Eastern
|MA
|Germantown Academy Aquatic Club
|2
|WEILER
|Hailey
|Female
|Western
|PN
|Seattle Metropolitan Aquatic Club
|2
|Weinstein
|Claire
|Female
|Western
|CA
|Sandpipers Of Nevada
|3
|Welch
|Rebecca
|Female
|Western
|SN
|California Gold
|1
|Wendler
|Mason
|Male
|Western
|PC
|Terrapins Swim Team
|3
|Wendol
|Peter
|Male
|Southern
|FL
|PiranhasYMCA of the Suncoast
|1
|Wendt
|Louisa
|Female
|Southern
|NC
|Marlins Of Raleigh
|2
|Wenert
|Olivia
|Female
|Eastern
|VA
|NOVA of Virginia Aquatics, Inc
|1
|Wenger
|Sebastien
|Male
|Western
|SI
|Sea to Desert Swim Association
|1
|Wentzel
|Annabelle
|Female
|Central
|MN
|Aquajets Swim Team
|3
|West
|Jack
|Male
|Western
|PC
|Pacifica Sea Lions
|1
|West
|Ryan
|Male
|Southern
|NC
|YMCA of the Triangle Area Swim Team
|1
|Wester
|Christian
|Male
|Southern
|SE
|Huntsville Swim Association
|2
|Weyant
|Gracie
|Female
|Southern
|FL
|Sarasota Sharks
|4
|Wheeler
|Jane
|Female
|Eastern
|NE
|Crimson Aquatics
|1
|Whelehan
|Mere
|Female
|Southern
|NC
|TAC Titans
|3
|Whelehan
|Sloane
|Female
|Southern
|NC
|TAC Titans
|1
|White
|Ken
|Male
|Eastern
|PV
|Nation’s Capital Swim Club
|1
|White
|Quinn
|Female
|Eastern
|NE
|Shawmut Aquatic Club
|2
|Whiteford
|Ben
|Male
|Eastern
|AM
|Team Pittsburgh Elite Aquatics
|1
|Whitehead
|Eva
|Female
|Southern
|FL
|Gator Swim Club
|1
|Whitlock
|Luke
|Male
|Central
|IN
|Fishers Area Swimming Tigers
|3
|Whorton
|Avery
|Female
|Southern
|NT
|Texas Ford Aquatics
|1
|Whowell
|Sailor
|Female
|Central
|WI
|Schroeder YMCA Swim Team
|1
|Wickerham
|Connor
|Male
|Southern
|NC
|SwimMAC Carolina
|2
|Wicklund
|Addison
|Female
|Central
|AR
|Razorback Aquatic Club Aquahawgs
|1
|Wilbur
|Lilla
|Female
|Eastern
|PV
|Nation’s Capital Swim Club
|2
|Wilcox
|Boone
|Male
|Southern
|KY
|Lakeside Swim Team
|1
|Wilder
|Josh
|Male
|Southern
|SC
|Team Greenville
|1
|Wilkerson
|Chase
|Male
|Eastern
|VA
|Tide Swimming
|1
|Wilkinson
|Caden
|Male
|Eastern
|PV
|Machine Aquatics
|1
|Williams
|Colby
|Male
|Southern
|GU
|Dads Club Swim Team
|1
|Williams
|Lucas
|Male
|Western
|OR
|Multnomah Athletic Club
|1
|Williams
|Maris
|Female
|Central
|IN
|Fort Wayne Swim Team
|1
|Williams
|Peyton
|Female
|Southern
|SE
|City of Mobile Swim Association
|1
|Williamson
|Eloise Williamson
|Female
|Southern
|NT
|Metroplex Aquatics
|3
|Williford
|Addie
|Female
|Southern
|GU
|First Colony Swim Team, Inc.
|1
|Willis
|Jordan
|Male
|Southern
|NC
|SwimMAC Carolina
|1
|Willis
|Lily
|Female
|Southern
|NC
|East Carolina Aquatics
|2
|Willson
|Sydney
|Female
|Western
|CA
|Irvine Novaquatics
|1
|Wilson
|Braelyn
|Female
|Eastern
|NE
|YMCA of Greater Nashua Storm
|1
|Wilson
|Cole
|Male
|Central
|IA
|Black Hawk Area Swim Team
|2
|Wilson
|Hannah
|Female
|Eastern
|NJ
|Madison Area YMCA Mariners
|1
|Wilson
|Izzy
|Female
|Southern
|FG
|South Florida Aquatic Club
|2
|Wilson
|Sydney
|Female
|Western
|OR
|Lake Oswego Swim Club
|2
|Wilson
|Tanner
|Male
|Western
|PN
|Valley Aquatics
|1
|Wimberly
|Georgia
|Female
|Southern
|NT
|Lakeside Aquatic Club
|1
|Wimberly
|Jacob
|Male
|Southern
|GU
|Texas A & M University
|3
|Winalski
|Chris
|Male
|Western
|PC
|Quicksilver Swimming
|2
|Winer
|Reese
|Female
|Central
|IA
|Ames Cyclone Aquatics Club
|3
|Winter
|Anna
|Female
|Southern
|SE
|Wake Aquatics
|1
|Winzenread
|Bryce
|Female
|Southern
|SE
|Excel Aquatics
|1
|Witdoeckt
|Allie
|Female
|Eastern
|PV
|Nation’s Capital Swim Club
|3
|Withey
|Reid
|Male
|Eastern
|NI
|Syracuse Chargers
|1
|Witmer
|Cole
|Male
|Southern
|NC
|NSEA Swim
|2
|Witt
|Madalyn
|Female
|Eastern
|PV
|Nation’s Capital Swim Club
|1
|Witte
|Evan
|Male
|Central
|MN
|Minnetonka Swim Club
|1
|Witte
|Evan
|Male
|Southern
|NT
|Lakeside Aquatic Club
|2
|Wittenberg
|Tori
|Female
|Eastern
|MA
|East Coast C-Cerpants
|1
|Wolf
|Emily
|Female
|Central
|IN
|Fishers Area Swimming Tigers
|1
|Wolfle
|Matthew
|Male
|Eastern
|VA
|NOVA of Virginia Aquatics, Inc
|2
|Wolk
|Audrey
|Female
|Southern
|NC
|North Carolina Aquatic Club
|2
|Wolk
|Isabel
|Female
|Southern
|NC
|North Carolina Aquatic Club
|2
|Wong
|Alexa
|Female
|Western
|CC
|Tule Nation Tritons
|2
|Wong
|Braxton
|Male
|Western
|CC
|Clovis Swim Club
|3
|Wong
|Christian
|Male
|Western
|PN
|Bellevue Club Swim Team
|1
|Wong
|Evan
|Male
|Western
|HI
|Iolani Swim Club
|2
|Workman
|Molly
|Female
|Eastern
|MA
|Nittany Lion Aquatic Club
|2
|Wright
|Dillon
|Male
|Southern
|NC
|Mecklenburg Swim Association
|3
|Wu
|Alex
|Male
|Central
|OH
|Central Ohio Aquatics
|1
|Wu
|Ben
|Male
|Eastern
|CT
|Stamford Sailfish Aquatic Club
|1
|Wu
|Isabel
|Female
|Western
|PC
|Santa Clara Swim Club
|1
|Wu
|Nathan
|Male
|Central
|MV
|Missouri State Aquatics
|1
|Wu
|Nathan
|Male
|Western
|CA
|Evolution Racing Club
|2
|Wu
|Ting Yuk Cobi
|Male
|Southern
|FL
|Montverde Aquatic Club
|1
|Xia
|Daniel
|Male
|Western
|PN
|Wave Aquatics
|1
|Xue
|Jiarui
|Male
|Central
|MN
|Aquajets Swim Team
|3
|Yacoviello
|Molly
|Female
|Eastern
|MA
|York YMCA
|2
|Yamamura
|Tori
|Female
|Western
|CA
|Canyons Aquatic Club
|2
|Yan
|Jerry
|Male
|Western
|CA
|Evolution Racing Club
|3
|Yao
|Derek
|Male
|Western
|PN
|Seattle Metropolitan Aquatic Club
|1
|Yauger
|Reese
|Female
|Southern
|KY
|Northern KY Clippers Swimming
|1
|Yeniay
|Can
|Male
|Eastern
|MA
|Suburban Seahawks Club
|3
|Yessengeldy
|Bekzhan
|Male
|Western
|SI
|Rancho San Dieguito
|3
|Yessengeldy
|Darmen
|Male
|Western
|SI
|Rancho San Dieguito
|1
|Yokoyama
|Aly
|Female
|Western
|CA
|Rose Bowl Aquatics
|2
|Yoon
|Izzy
|Female
|Western
|OR
|Lake Oswego Swim Club
|1
|Young
|Lucas
|Male
|Southern
|FL
|Bolles School Sharks
|2
|Yount
|Cody
|Male
|Southern
|ST
|Nitro Swimming
|1
|Yovanovich
|Claudia
|Female
|Western
|PN
|Seattle Metropolitan Aquatic Club
|2
|Yu
|Yofang
|Male
|Central
|AR
|Northwest Arkansas Aquatics
|2
|Yuen
|Crystal
|Female
|Eastern
|MA
|Mercersburg Academy
|1
|Yuen
|Michael
|Male
|Southern
|GU
|First Colony Swim Team, Inc.
|1
|Yum
|Kevin
|Male
|Western
|CA
|FAST Swim Team
|1
|Zakorchemny
|Cooper
|Male
|Eastern
|PV
|Rockville Montgomery Swim Club
|2
|Zamir
|Eldad
|Male
|Southern
|FL
|Bolles School Sharks
|2
|Zangaro
|Vivienne
|Female
|Eastern
|MR
|Long Island Aquatic Club
|1
|ZARATE
|ROBERTO
|Male
|Southern
|FL
|Southwest Stars Swim Club
|1
|Zarczynski
|Penny
|Female
|Southern
|FL
|Planet Swim Aquatics
|2
|Zardavets
|Luke
|Male
|Southern
|FL
|Planet Swim Aquatics
|1
|Zboinski
|Katy
|Female
|Western
|PC
|Lakeridge Swim Team
|2
|Zelen
|Arianna
|Female
|Central
|MN
|South Metro Storm
|2
|Zelen
|Joey
|Male
|Central
|MN
|South Metro Storm
|1
|Zentz
|Casey
|Female
|Eastern
|MD
|Eagle Swim Team Inc.
|1
|Zettel
|Nicole
|Female
|Southern
|NC
|TAC Titans
|3
|Zexter
|Colin
|Male
|Central
|MI
|OLY Swimming
|1
|Zhang
|Christopher
|Male
|Southern
|NC
|Life Time North Carolina
|2
|Zhang
|Colin
|Male
|Central
|IL
|RISE Aquatic Club
|3
|Zhang
|Edward
|Male
|Central
|MI
|Club Wolverine
|2
|Zhang
|Ethan
|Male
|Central
|IN
|Carmel Swim Club
|2
|Zhang
|Kelsey
|Female
|Western
|PC
|Palo Alto Stanford Aquatics
|1
|Zhang
|Lewis
|Male
|Central
|IN
|Carmel Swim Club
|1
|Zhang
|William
|Male
|Southern
|NT
|Lakeside Aquatic Club
|2
|Zhao
|Ariana
|Female
|Eastern
|NE
|Phoenix Swimming
|3
|Zhao
|Jason
|Male
|Central
|OH
|Mason Manta Rays
|3
|Zhao
|Kaideng
|Male
|Southern
|GU
|Dads Club Swim Team
|1
|Zheng
|Yi
|Male
|Central
|IN
|Carmel Swim Club
|1
|Zhou
|Andy
|Male
|Eastern
|MA
|Germantown Academy Aquatic Club
|3
|Zhou
|Katelynn
|Female
|Southern
|NT
|Metroplex Aquatics
|1
|Zhu
|Ruihan
|Male
|Southern
|NT
|Dallas Mustangs
|1
|Zhukov
|Stephen
|Male
|Southern
|SE
|Tennessee Aquatics
|2
|Zinis
|Kamile
|Female
|Central
|IL
|Hinsdale Swim Club
|1
|Zornan Ferguson
|Zach
|Male
|Eastern
|AM
|Franklin Area Swim Team
|3
|Zoukovski
|Nazar
|Male
|Eastern
|AM
|Team Pittsburgh Elite Aquatics
|1
|Zuhoski
|Charlie
|Male
|Southern
|FL
|Bolles School Sharks
|1
|Zwicke
|Allen
|Male
|Western
|CO
|Team Vortex
|1
|Total:
|1,790