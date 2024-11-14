USA Swimming Names 1,790 to 2024 Scholastic All-America Lists (FULL LISTS)

USA Swimming has unveiled its 2024 Scholastic All-American list, encompassing those high school-aged club swimmers who excel both in the pool and in the classroom.

How it Works:

To qualify for the team, pool swimmers must have a minimum 3.5 unweighted GPA for the current academic year (A = 4, B = 3, C = 2), with honors, advanced placement, IB, PLTW, and dual credit college level courses receiving .2 extra bonus points, and grades below C mean automatic disqualification.

Only grades for academic subjects are used in calculating the award – history/social studies, English, mathematics, sciences, foreign languages, computer sciences, visual and performing arts if indicated as academic. Ironically, this means that in states where students can receive a grade for being on the swim team (like Texas), a student’s grade in swimming doesn’t count toward the calculation.

In the pool, applicants must have swum an individual pool time equal to or faster than the 2023 Winter Junior National qualifying time in any individual event during the SAA qualifying period (Sep 1, 2023-Aug 31, 2024, dates inclusive) with the qualifying times in SWIMS.

In open water, applicants must have swum an individual pool time equal to or faster than the 2023 Winter Junior National qualifying time in the 800, 1000, 1500, or 1650 freestyle during the SAA qualifying period (Sep 1, 2023-Aug 31, 2024, dates inclusive) with the qualifying times in SWIMS AND participate in the Open Water National Championships held on May 3-5, 2024.