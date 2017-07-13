3 Wins, 10 Nominations For Swimmers At 2017 ESPY Awards

The 2017 ESPY Awards took place Wednesday night, and the sport of swimming had a phenomenal showing. The awards show, produced by the American broadcast company ESPN, honors the best from the last 12 months in sports. All in all swimmers received 10 nominations, with three wins.

Michael Phelps came out on top for both ‘Best Record-breaking Performance‘ and ‘Best Male U.S. Olympic Athlete’. For Best Record-breaking performance, Phelps was recognized for extending his own record for most Olympic gold medals and most Olympic medals overall. Phelps won five gold and one silver medal at the 2016 Games in Rio, giving him a total of 23 gold and 28 medals in his historic career. He beat out Bill Belichick (most Superbowl wins as head coach), Diana Taurasi (broke WNBA career scoring record), and Russell Westbrook (most triple doubles in a season).

For Best Male U.S. Olympic Athlete, Phelps’ six medal performance got him the honor over teammate Ryan Murphy, who was nominated after winning three gold medals and setting a world record in his Olympic debut. Ashton Eaton (decathlon) and Kyle Snyder (wrestling) were also nominated.

The third win came from Paralympian Becca Meyers, who won ‘Best Female Athlete with a Disability’. Competing in the S13 category, Meyers won three gold and one silver medal at the 2016 Paralympic games, winning gold in the 400 free, 100 fly and 200 IM.

Also receiving nominations were 2016 Olympic gold medalists Katie Ledecky, Simone Manuel and Katinka Hosszu, as well as 2016 Paralympic gold medalist Brad Snyder.

Check out all swimmers nominated below:

You can check out the full list of winners and nominees here.