10 Trainer Stereotypen – erkennst du deinen Trainer wieder?

2017 Arena PSS Indy – British Invasion Mix Of Veterans & New Faces Even though 100m breaststroke world record holder Adam Peaty is competing in Indianapolis, he’s listed as swimming one event you wouldn’t expect.

National Age Group Record Holder Drew Kibler Commits to Texas Carmel Swim Club’s Drew Kibler, a multi-NAG Record holder, has given his verbal commitment to swim for the University of Texas. Kibler will begin his NCAA swimming career in the fall of 2018.

17-Year-Old Robert Finke Posts 14:37 Mile at FL Senior Champs Finke’s most impressive swim was the 1650 free, which he won by nearly a minute in a blistering 14:37.61.

2017 NAIA National Championship Fan Guide: Women’s Meet The women of SCAD will fight to defend their title from last year in this week’s NAIA National Championship meet.