Day 2 Recap – Rachana, Vissesh and Swadesh Break a Record Twice In a Day

35th GLENMARK Junior And Sub-Junior National Aquatic Championships 2018
From: 24th June To 29th June
Venue: Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Swimming Pool, Balewadi, Pune Maharastra
6 National Records Broken Today
- Rachana S R Rao Continued Her Fine Form From The Karnataka State Aquatic Championships To Break The National Record In The 100 M Breaststroke Girls Group II With A Time 01:16.44. Vedika Amin Of SFI Won Silver With A Better Meet Record Of 01:16.65 While Kareena Shankta Of SFI Won Bronze With A Time Of 01:17.37 Incidentally All The Top 3 Swimmers Broke The National Record In The Morning Session.
- Vissesh Parameshwar Sharma Of Tamil Nadu Emulated Swadesh Mondal By Breaking A Record Twice In The Same Day To Win The 50 M Backstroke Boys Group III With A Time Of 00:30.72 While Sajan Bhowmick Of Bengal Won Silver With A Time Of 00:31.86 While H Nithik Of Tamil Nadu Won Bronze With A Time Of 00:32.01
- Swadesh Mondal From Bengal Who Trains At The SAI Glenmark TIDM Centre In Delhi Lived Up To His Reputation Of Being A Giant Record Breaker Breaking The Fifth Record In Two Days By Winning The 200 M Breaststroke Boys Group II With A Time Of 02:25.27 Being His Own Record Set In The Morning By 3 Seconds. Kalp Bohra Of Karnataka Came A Distant Second Clocking 02:37.30 While Adith Smaran Olety Of Karnataka Won Bronze On The Outside Lane With A Time Of 02:37.64
- Advait Page Of Madhya Pradesh Who Has Swum The 800m With A Time Of 08:10.22 In Singapore 4 Days Ago Swum To A New National Record In The 800 M Freestyle Boys Group I Clocking A Time Of 08:16.27 Beating The Existing Record By 8 Seconds. Delhi’s Sanskar Tokas Who Trains At SAI Glenmark TIDM Programme Won Silver With A Time Of 08:36.58 While Sanjay C J Of Karnataka Won The Bronze With A Time Of 08:40.30
- Favourite Aryan Nehra Of Gujarat Got The Evening Session Of The 2nd Day Of The Glenmark 35th Sub Junior And 45th Junior National Aquatic Championships To A Blistering Start On A Rainy Day By Obliterating The Existing Record In The 800 M Freestyle Boys Group II By 9 Seconds To Win Gold With A Time Of 08:36.16. Hriday Santosh Of Chattisgarh Swum A Fantastic Last 300 M To Finish Second With A Time Of 08:51.71 While Kapil Shetty Of Karnataka Won Bronze With A Time Of 08:52.15
- The Swimmers From SAI Glenmark TIDM Programme Delhi Completely Dominated The 50 M Freestyle Boys Group II. Veer Khatkar Of Haryana Won Gold With A Time Of 00:24.78 While Aryan Varnekar Representing Maharashtra Bagged Silver With A Time Of 00:25.19 While Hiren Shagolsem Of Manipur Won Bronze With A Time Of 00:25.66
- The Last Event Of The Day The 4 X 200m Freestyle Relay Boys Group II Saw Team Assam Break The Existing Record By A Huge 10 Seconds Clocking 08:16.36 Assam Was Represented By Bikram Changmai, Anupam Parashar, Rajdeep Gogoi And Gyan Kashyap While Karnataka Won Silver With A Better Meet Record With A Time Of 08:21.64 While Team SFI Won Bronze With A Time Of 08:16.36
- Golden Girl Suvana Bhaskar Of Karnataka Showcased His Overall Swimming Skills To Win Her Third Gold Of The Meet In The 200 M Individual Medley Girls Group I Event. She Clocked 02:31.50 And Beat Top Seed Kenisha Gupta Who Clocked A Time Of 02:31.96 To Win Silver While Shrungi Bandekar Of Goa Won Bronze With A Time Os 02:32.67
- Apeksha Fernandes Of SFI Showcased Her Outstanding Ability Over The 4 Strokes To Win Gold In The 200 M Individual Medley With A Time Of 02:31.77. This Was Her Second Gold After The 400m Individual Medley Yesterday. Adithi Balaji Of Tamil Nadu Won Silver With A Time Of 02:33.27 While Kanya Nayyar Of Madhya Pradesh Added Another Bronze To Her Kitty With A Time Of 02:34.56
- Ansu Kar From Bengal Shrugged Off The Disappointment Of A Disqualification Yesterday To Win Gold In The 200 M Freestyle Boys Group III With A Time Of 02:10.95. Ronak Sawant Who Trains With The Glenmark Aquatic Foundation In Mumbai Won Silver With A Time Of 02:16.73 While Zainul Hussain Of Madhya Pradesh Won Bronze With A Time Of 02:17.21.
- Kiara Bangera From GAF Mumbai Representing SFI Swum An Extremely Well Paced Race To Comfortably Won Her Second Gold Of The Meet In The 200 M Freestyle With A Time Of 02:18.39. Cynthia Choudhury Of Bengal Won Silver With A Time Of 02:20.33 While Jahnabi Kashyap Of Assam Won Bronze With A Time Of 02:24.10
- The Boys Group IV Individual Medley Saw Karnataka’s R Navaneeth Gowda Swim A Fantastic Breast Stroke Leg To Win Gold Clocking A Time Of 02:43.15. His Teammate Renukacharya Hodmani Won Silver With A Time Of 02:45.54 While Sanskar Bhuyan Of Assam Won Bronze With A Time Of 02:45.57
- Vinitha Nayana Of Karnataka Swum An Excellent Overall Race To Win Gold In The 200 M Individual Medley In Girls Group IV With A Time Of 02:53.36. Arista Saikia Of Assam Won The Silver With A Time Of 02:54.73 While B Roshini Of Tamil Nadu Won Bronze With A Time Of 02:58.41
- Lohith M Lived Up To His Top Seeding Winning The 200 M Breast Stroke Boys Group I With A Time Of 02:23.95. Teammates From The SAI Glenmark TIDM Centre In Delhi Aditya Dubey And Tanish Kaswan Nayasar From Rajastan Won Silver And Bronze Clocking 02:25.79 And 02:25.84 Respectively.
- Khushi Dinesh Of Karnataka And Rayna Saldanha Of SFI Locked Horns For The Second Time In The 200 M Freestyle For Girls Group I After The 400 M Freestyle Yesterday. The Race Was An Absolute Nail Biter With Khushi Just Edging Out Rayna To Win Gold With A Time Of 02:10.94, Rayna Clocked 02:11.06 To Win Silver While Her Club Colleague Prachi Tokas Of Delhi Won Her Second Medal Of The Meet By Winning Bronze With A Time Of 02:12.13
- Divya Ghosh Of Karnataka Sprung A Surprise Winning The 200 M Freestyle In Girls Group II With A Time Of 02:15.20 While Niva Sharma Of Gujarat Won Silver With A Time Of 02:16.34 While Astha Choudhury Of Assam Won Bronze With A Time Of 02:16.58
- The Girls 50 M Backstroke Girls Group III Saw Favourite Riddhima Veerendra Kumar From Karnataka Win Old With A Time Of 00:33.50 While K Akshita Of Tamil Nadu Won Silver With A Time Of 00:35.43 While Sanjana Prabhuaonkar Of Goa Won Bronze With A Time 0f 00:35.49
- Neel Roy Representing SFI Who Has Achieved The A Cut Qualifying Time For The Youth Olympics Was Adjudged The Fastest Swimmer Of The Meet By Winning The 50 M Freestyle With A Time Of 00:23.85. Tanish George Mathew Of Karnataka Won Silver With A Time Of 00:24.44 While P E Selva Prasanna Of Tamil Nadu Won The Bronze With A Time Clocking 00:24.87
- Sharon Shaju Representing SFI Caused A Major Upset By Beating Favourite Saloni Dalal Of Karnataka In The 100 M Breaststroke Girls Group I By Creating A New Record With A Time Of 01:16.00, Saloni Also Bettered The Current Record Clocking 01:16.51 While Harshita Jayaram Saloni’s Team Mate Won Bronze With A Time Of 01:17.56
- The Relays In The Morning Saw Karnataka Winning The 4 X 100 M Freestyle Boys Group I With A Time Of 03:38.26. While Team Tamil Nadu Won Silver With A Time Of 03:41.15 While SFI Won Bronze With A Time Of 03:44.77.
- The Girls 4 X 100m Freestyle Girls Group I Saw Team SFI Win Gold With A Time Of 04:07.18 While Karnataka Won Silver With A Time Of 04:10.45 While Haryana Won Bronze With A Time Of 04:17.99
