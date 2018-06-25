Pickrem, Gibson Shine At Texas Senior Circuit #2 In College Station

2018 Texas Senior Circuit Long Course Meet #2

June 21-23, 2018

College Station, Texas

Texas A&M Student Rec Center Natatorium

The 2nd Texas Senior Circuit Long Course Meet took place over the weekend in College Station, with many top names in action. Most notably, many of the Aggie Swim Club swimmers and a few members of Team Elite were racing. Four swimmers won three events over the course of the meet: three Aggies, and Team Elite’s Sarah Gibson.

The 23-year-old Gibson swept the women’s fly events in times of 26.87, 59.07 and 2:12.09, with the 200 being a new season best (lowering her 2:13.37 from Santa Clara). The 200 fly was particularly an insane race, with places 1st through 7th separated by just 1.42 seconds (and 2nd through 7th by just 0.90). Dakota Luther (2:12.61), Remedy Rule (2:12.74) and Taylor Pike (2:12.84) also cracked 2:13 for 2nd, 3rd and 4th.

She was also the runner-up in the 100 freestyle, setting a new personal best in 55.84. That race was won by Aggie Swim Club’s Béryl Gastaldello in 55.32, not far off her tapered 54.67 done at French Nationals in May. Gastaldello also won the 50 free (25.73) and 50 back (28.48).

Sydney Pickrem, the 2017 World Championship bronze medalist in the 400 IM, had three wins herself in the 200 breast, 200 IM and 400 IM. In the 200 breast, she dominated the field in 2:26.97, with Jorie Caneta (who won the 50 and 100 breast) the runner-up in 2:30.32. In the 400 IM, she posted her fastest swim ever at a non-taper meet, clocking 4:41.12, and took the 200 IM easily in 2:10.99.

The only male to win four events was Aggie Mauro Castillo Luna, who swept the breaststrokes in 28.48, 1:03.65 and 2:14.75.

OTHER NOTABLE SWIMS