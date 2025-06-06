2025 U.S. Nationals: Days 2 & 3 Swims You Might Have Missed

2025 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Whilst there have been a number of unexpected names make the team so far as we pass the halfway point in Indianapolis – who a year ago would have predicted Campbell McKean to be the #1 US men’s 50 breaststroker? – there have been fantastic swims up and down the results sheet.

Day 2

Destin Lasco dropped two seconds from his 200 freestyle best in the heats to qualify for the ‘B’ final in 1:46.50, and dominated the final 50 in that to take the win in 1:46.32. His best prior to the National Championships was a 1:48.66, a time that he set just two weeks ago as he ended up with a 2.34 second lifetime best in Indianapolis. Lasco made his second Worlds 4×100 relay team on Day 1, and could be a threat next year to make the team in the 4×200 as well.

Prior to Day 2, Sun Devil Michael Hochwalt was yet to break the two minute mark in the 200 backstroke, holding a best of 2:00.18 from August 2023. He absolutely shattered that on two occasions on Wednesday -first going 1:57.25 to knock three seconds off in the heats before lowering it further to fifth in the final in 1:57.00. He had the fastest final 50 in both heats and finals, coming home first in 28.81 and then 28.70. He ended the day having hacked 3.18 seconds off his PB.

Katie Christopherson and Tess Howley, teammates at Virginia, both broke longstanding best times on Day 2. Christopherson was 2:26.25 in the 200 breaststroke final to finish third behind fellow Virginia swimmers Kate Douglass and Alex Walsh, her first personal best time for three years, whilst Howley shattered her two-year-old best in the 200 backstroke to go 2:07.79. That was a three second PB for her, and follows on from setting a new personal mark of 2:06.79 in the 200 fly on Day 1.

PJ Foy was an NCAA ‘B’ finalist in the 100 fly for UNC in 2025, but blew expectations away in the 50 fly yesterday. Entered with his 100 yards time of 44.85, he was 23.48 in the heats to qualify fourth for the final before holding seed with a swim of 23.32 in the evening, which was only three hundredths behind Shaine Casas for third place. He now slots in at #14 on the all-time rankings among American men.

He tried the 100 on for size as well today, and after losing a swim-off for 16th absolutely dominated the ‘C’ final tonight to go 52.16, one-hundredth off what was required for the ‘A’ final this morning. That was well under his best of 53.44, and he has absolutely converted his NCAA form into long course this summer.

Rylee Erisman was the ‘B’ final winner in the women’s 200 freestyle, using a strong final 50 of 29.62 to overhaul Alex Shackell to touch the wall first in 1:57.29, a new best by six-tenths of a second and one that ranks her 6th all-time in the 15-16 age group.

Day 3

Kentucky’s Levi Sandidge has made his name as a distance freestyler, and that prowess was on full display on Day 3 as he powered home over the final 100 to win the 400 IM ‘B’ final in 4:16.10. He split 57.49, fastest in the field and faster than every swimmer bar Bobby Finke and Rex Maurer in the ‘A’ final.

Thomas McMillan entered today with a best of 55.46 in the 100 fly, and came away with a ‘D’ final win and a likely World Juniors spot almost certainly locked up after going 53.95. Only two juniors finished ahead of him in the finals tonight, one of whom was Thomas Heilman who qualified for the senior World’s team.

Matt Klinge swam the 50 fly/100 fly on Days 2 and 3, and the Ohio State swimmer hacked chunks off his best time in both events. In the 50 he won the ‘B’ final in 23.66 after coming in with a best of 24.94, and then was 52.11 in the 100 to demolish his PB of 53.57 and make the ‘A’ final before finishing seventh.

Somewhat lost behind the American Record of Katharine Berkoff in the 50 backstroke was the speed of 3rd-place Claire Curzan and 4th-place Leah Shackley. Curzan was 27.26 to move to #18 all-time, while Shackley broke 28 seconds for the first time this morning and is now the 6th-fastest American woman ever after going 27.43. Texas A&M’s Kaitlyn Owens also had a stunning swim in the 50 backstroke, coming into today with a time of 28.48 and dropping a swim of 27.69 to make the ‘A’ final and rank #14 all-time among US women.

After a 1:58.00 to win the 200 backstroke ‘B’ final last night, a best by over three seconds, Will Modglin cracked 25 seconds in the 50 in both heats and finals today, ranking 14th all-time among US men with his 24.76 from tonight which placed him third.

Caroline Bricker, the 200 butterfly National Champion, won the 400 IM ‘B’ final tonight in a time of 4:41.65 that hacked four seconds off her best from last month. Before then it had stood at 4:48.41, as she continues her fantastic season, having won a national title in yards in March (400 IM) and then in meters on Tuesday (200 fly)