2024 World Championships: Social Media Roundup Through Day 2

2024 WORLD AQUATIC CHAMPIONSHIPS
- February 11th – February 18th
- Doha, Qatar
- LCM (50m)
- Meet Central
- SwimSwam Preview Index
- Official Entries
- Live Results (Omega)
- Day 1 Prelims Live Recap | Day 1 Finals Live Recap
- Day 2 Prelims Live Recap
- Day 2 Finals Live Recap
Let’s take a look at some of the social media posts from Doha so far through two days of competition and some prep into the meet.
Tell us these Worlds don’t matter…. pic.twitter.com/Eeii6oIhB8
— SwimSwam (@swimswamnews) February 12, 2024