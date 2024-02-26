2024 Women’s Big 12 Fan Guide: Texas Still Reigns Supreme Amid Newcomers to the Conference

2024 BIG 12 CHAMPIONSHIP (WOMEN’S FAN GUIDE)

Dates: Tuesday, February 27 – Saturday, March 2

Location: The Aquatic Center at Mylan Park, Morgantown, WV

Defending champions (men): Texas (27x)

Defending champions (women): Texas (11x)

Live Results

Live Video

Championship Central

Teams: BYU, Cincinnati, Houston (women), Iowa State (women), Kansas (women), Texas, Texas Christian, West Virginia

EVENT SCHEDULE

WEDNESDAY (2/28)

1-meter diving

200 medley relay

800 free relay

THURSDAY (2/29)

500 free

200 IM

50 free

Men’s 3-meter diving

400 medley relay

FRIDAY (3/1)

100 fly

400 IM

200 free

100 breast

100 back

Women’s 3-meter diving

200 free relay

SATURDAY (3/2)

200 back

100 free

1650 free

200 breast

200 fly

Platform diving

400 free relay

2023 RECAP

SCORES

Texas – 1105 Iowa State – 564.5 TCU – 555.5 West Virginia – 540 Kansas – 515

Texas won their 11th-straight Big 12 women’s team title last year, nearly doubling the score of runner-up Iowa State. Texas has been dominant in the Big 12 since Texas A&M left the conference and they’re well on their way to a 12th-straight victory this season. That being said, the Big 12 is going to look very different than it has for the past decade on account of three new teams having entered the fold this season. The conference saw the addition of Cincinnati, BYU, and Houston’s women’s swimming and diving programs this year. That brings the total number of women’s programs in the conference to eight, which makes the Big 12 a much deeper conference than it has been previously.

The conference is set to be in flux once again after this year, however, but for the better. Texas, the dominant team in the conference is leaving for the SEC, yes, but Arizona, Arizona State, and Utah, all three of which sponsor both men’s and women’s swimming and diving, will be coming to the Big 12 next season. That will push the total number of women’s programs to 10, making it a very nicely sized swimming and diving conference.

STARS

BYU – Halli Williams (junior – sprint free), Kara Martinson (freshman – free), Mackenzie Lung (sophomore – breast), Emma Marusakova (sophomore – back/fly/IM)

BYU adds some great depth to the Big 12. Arguably their best swimmer, sophomore Mackenzie Lung (formerly Mackenzie Miller), has been excellent in the breaststroke events this season. Lung has clocked a personal best of 1:00.87 in the 100 breast this season, which ranks her 8th in the Big 12. She’s even better in the 200 breast, where she’s already been 2:10.98 this season, which ranks her 5th in the conference. That time also stands as a career-best for Lung.

Junior Halli Williams is an excellent sprinter and will be critical to BYU individually on relays at this meet. Williams holds a season best of 22.62 in the 50 free, which is good for 9th in the conference, and, notably, makes her the fastest non-Texas swimmer in the conference this season. Williams has been strong in the 100 free this season as well, having posted a season-best of 49.45, which ranks her 11th in the Big 12.

Sophomore Emma Marusakova is a very versatile star for BYU. She’s the Cougars’ top backstroker, 100 flyer, and 200 IMer this season. The 200 back is arguably Marusakova’s best event, where she is currently ranked 6th in the conference with her season best of 1:57.66. She’s also 9th in the 200 IM this season with a 2:01.03, while she’s 15th in the 100 back (54.73) and 100 fly (54.75).

Freshman Kara Martinson looks primed to make a splash in her first college conference meet. Martinson is BYU’s top 500 freestyler this season, holding a season-best of 4:51.61, which is good for 10th in the conference. She also leads the Cougars in the 500 free with her season best of 1:48.31, which ranks her 8th in the Big 12.

CINCINNATI – Jessica Davis (senior sprint free), Lily Jones (sophomore back), Joleigh Crye (sophomore breast/fly), Julie Rose (freshman IM/breast)

The Bearcats also join the Big 12 for the first time this season. They’ll be led by sophomore Joleigh Crye, who is a terrific breaststroker. Crye was an NCAA qualifier last season as a freshman and she’s swimming exceptionally well this season as well. Crye is the #3 100 breaststroker in the Big 12 this season with a 59.04, which puts her behind only the Texas duo of Anna Elendt and Lydia Jacoby. She’s also been 2:13.90 in the 200 breast this season, which ranks her 12th in the conference.

Julie Rose is another piece of the Cincinnati breaststroke group. Rose is the Bearcats’ top 200 breaststroker this season, having clocked a top time of 2:13.26, which is good for 8th in the Big 12. She’s also 8th in the conference in the 200 IM, holding a season-best of 2:00.77, which is also the top time for Cincy this season. Rose is also a strong 100 breaststroker, having been 1:01.80 this season, which ranks her 12th in the conference. Rose may opt for the 200 free instead of the 100 breast, however, as she’s been 1:48.66 in the 200 free this season, which ranks her 9th in the conference.

Cincy has senior Jessica Davis leading their sprint crew. Davis has been as fast as 22.75 in the 50 free this season, which leads Cincy and ranks 14th in the Big 12 (keep in mind that Texas holds 11 of the 12 fastest times in the conference this season). She’s ranked even higher in the 100 free, where she’s 10th this season with a 49.32 and is the fastest non-Longhorn in the conference. Davis is a strong 200 freestyler as well, having been 1:48.89 in the 200 free, which is good for 12th in the conference.

Lily Jones, a sophomore backstroker, looks strong in the back events heading into this meet. Jones is the top 100 backstroker for the Bearcats, holding a season best of 54.45, which is good for 13th in the conference. Jones has been 1:59.09 in the 200 back, which ranks her 11th in the conference this season.

HOUSTON – Eden Humphrey (sophomore free), Henrietta Fangli (junior breast), Adelaide Meuter (junior fly), Alondra Ortiz (sophomore fly/IM)

Houston was a powerhouse in the American Athletic Conference and will be challenged in the Big 12, at least this season while Texas is still in the conference. The Cougars have some real stars on their roster this season, starting with junior breaststroker Henrietta Fangli.

Fangli holds the 5th-fastest time in the Big 12 this season in the 100 breast, having swum a 1:00.03 already this season. She isn’t quite as strong in the 200 breast, ranking 10th in the conference this season with her top time of 2:13.51.

Sophomore Eden Humphrey is one of the top middle-distance and up freestylers in the conference currently. She’s #5 in the 500 free so far this season, holding a season-best of 4:47.99, which she swam at the Art Adamson Invite. Humphrey has a career-best in the event is 4:44.84, which she swam at the AAC Championship last year. This season, Humphrey has already been 16:29.50 in the 1650, which is also her career best and good for 3rd in the Big 12 this season.

sophomore Alondra Ortiz is a great IMer and 200 flyer, coming in as the #6 200 fly performer in the conference this season with a 1:57.77. Not only is Ortiz the fastest non-Texas swimmer in the event this season, Houston is incredibly deep there, having 5 swimmers who have already been under 2:00 this season, which ranks them 6-10th in the conference.

Ortiz is also the 7th-ranked 400 IMer in the conference this season, having already been 4:18.57 in the event. She’s 12th in the conference in the 200 IM, holding a season-best of 2:01.95.

Adelaide Meuter is another one of Houston’s great 200 flyers. She’s #2 on the roster, holding a season-best of 1:57.94, which is also good for 7th in the Big 12. Meuter is more of a 100 flyer than Ortiz, having already swum a season best of 54.49, which ties her for 11th in the conference with teammate Abbie Alvarez.

IOWA STATE – Fallon DeWitt (junior free/back/IM), Brinley Horras (senior free), Emma Kuhn (freshman back/fly/IM), Andie Quirke (senior sprint free)

The Cyclones finished 2nd overall last year in a very tight finish for 2nd through 5th behind Texas. In fact, it was so tight that 5th-place Kansas was separated from 2nd-place Iowa State by just 49.5 points. This season, Iowa State will have an added challenge as they maneuver the three newcomer programs to the conference.

Freshman Emma Kuhn is looking to make a splash for the Cyclones this year. Kuhn does a little bit of everything in the water. She leads Iowa State in the 100 back (56.28) and 200 IM (2:03.55). She’s also the Cyclones’ 2nd-fastest swimmer this season in the 100 fly (56.03) and 200 back (2:02.86).

Junior Fallon DeWitt is another versatile swimmer for the Cyclones, and certainly one of the team’s leaders. She leads Iowa State in the 200 back this season with a 2:00.08, a time which is good for 16th in the Big 12 this season. DeWitt is also Iowa State’s top swimmer this season in the 200 free (1:50.83) and 400 IM (4:25.01).

Senior Brinley Horras is a very solid 500 freestyler and miler for the Cyclones as well. She leads the team this year with a 4:55.78 in the 500 free and has been 16:59.78 in the 1650, which is good for 9th in the Big 12 this year.

Senior Andie Quirke leads the Iowa State sprint group this year. Quirke has been 23.24 in the 50 free and 50.90 in the 100 free this season.

KANSAS – Lezli Sisung (junior back/fly/IM), Molly Robinson (sophomore breast/IM), Brigid Gwidt (junior IM/breast), Eleni Kotzamanis (junior back)

Kansas came in 5th at last year’s meet but, again, they were only 49.5 points out of 2nd. They have several bright spots in their roster this year, including junior Lezli Sisung. Sisung has come into her own as a very competitive backstroker, already having gone 53.71 in the 100 back this season, which is good for 10th in the Big 12. She’s ranked even better in the 200 back, where she holds a season-best of 1:58.53, which puts her 8th in the conference. Sisung is a strong 100 flyer as well, having a season-best of 54.74, which comes in 13th in the conference.

Fellow junior Eleni Kotzamanis adds some great depth to the backstroke group. She’s been 54.76 in the 100 back to this point of the season, which puts her 16th in the conference. Kotzamanis has also been 2:00.36 in the 200 back this season.

Brigid Gwidt, another junior, is strong in the 200 fly and IMs for the Jayhawks. Gwidt has been 2:03.08 in the 200 fly and 2:04.80 in the 200 IM, both of which are top times for Kansas.

Sophomore Molly Robinson is Kansas’ top breaststroker heading into the meet. She has been 1:03.28 in the 100 breast and 2:16.95 in the 200 breast.

TEXAS – Kelly Pash (fifth year free/fly/IM), Olivia Bray (senior free/fly/back), Grace Cooper (senior sprint free), Anna Elendt (senior breast), Lydia Jacoby (sophomore breast), Emma Sticklen (senior fly/IM)

This is a star-studded roster for Texas, and if I chose to discuss each of them in-depth, this would be the longest article SwimSwam has ever published. So, I took 6 of Texas’ top swimmers, most of whom each sort of cover different areas on the roster. The exception to that is that I included both Anna Elendt and Lydia Jacoby, who are the members of the Longhorns’ incredible breaststroke duo.

Elendt is the leading 100 breaststroker in the Big 12 this season, having clocked a 57.51 at the NC State vs Texas dual meet. Jacoby was 58.15 in that meet, which also stands as her season best and is good for 2nd in the conference. For context, Elendt is #3 in the NCAA this season in the event, while Jacoby is currently ranked 7th. Elendt is also ranked 3rd in the NCAA in the 200 breast, holding a season-best of 2:06.19. Jacoby has only been 2:10.42 in the 200 breast this season, though she didn’t compete in the fall, which is the main reason for that.

It’s worth mentioning that junior Channing Hanley has taken a huge step forward this season, She’s already been under 2:10 in the 200 breast this season, having clocked a 2:09.64 at the Texas Invite. Hanley has also been 59.64 in the 100 breast this season.

Speaking of taking a step forward, Grace Cooper has found a second wind in her senior season with the Longhorns. Cooper has been on some great Texas relays, including their 200 medley which finished 3rd at NCAAs last season, though she hasn’t yet scored individually at NCAAs. It looks like that may be about to change, as Cooper has already thrown down a big career best of 21.66 in the 50 free this season, a time which she swam at the Texas Invite and is well within scoring range at NCAAs. Cooper also posted her career-best 47.79 in the 100 free at the Texas Invite.

Sprinting, particularly the 50 free, has been sort of a soft spot in Texas’ roster the past few years, but that’s beginning to change. While they don’t have the same top-end speed as a Virginia, for example (then again, who does?), Texas has developed a ton of depth in the event. The Longhorns have already had 12 swimmers go under 23 seconds flat-start this season, which, if nothing else, gives them a ton of options in terms of putting relays together.

Senior Emma Sticklen is one of the top 100 flyers in the NCAA currently, and she gives the Longhorns some much-needed speed in the fly legs of medley relays. If she ends up swimming the 100 fly at Big 12s, Sticklen will be the favorite, as she’s already been 50.36 in the event this season. Sticklen is also the defending NCAA champion in the 200 fly, an event in which she also leads the NCAA this season with a 1:50.31. A great 200 IMer as well, Sticklen has clocked a season-best of 1:54.94 in that event.

Texas over the past several years has become the preeminent 200 fly power in the NCAA and they’re somehow still adding depth. Sticklen has been 1:50.31 this season, while Kelly Pash has been 1:51.22, Olivia Bray has been 1:51.81, and freshmen Angie Coe and Campbell Stoll have already been 1:55.96 and 1:55.98 respectively. It’s an utterly stacked group of 200 flyers.

Pash returned to Texas for her fifth year after having been one of Texas’ best swimmers in program history. She can swim any number of events but in the last couple of years has really settled into the 200 IM, 200 free, and 200 fly as her championship lineup. We’ve already discussed her 200 fly this season but she’s been great all around. Pash is currently ranked 3rd in the NCAA in the 200 IM, having been 1:53.18 at the Texas Invite. She’s also 5th nationally in the 200 free with the 1:42.64 she swam at the Texas Invite. It’s worth mentioning that Pash has also been 47.44 in the 100 free and 50.37 in the 100 fly this season.

Bray is another senior, and like Pash, is incredibly versatile. In addition to the 200 fly, Bray is a very good 200 backstroker, as she currently leads Texas this season with a 1:52.68 in the event. She’s been a great 100 backstroker for the Longhorns the past couple of years and has been good in the event this year, holding a season-best of 51.75, though she’s actually 3rd on the roster this season so far. Freshman Berit Berglund has been exceptional, leading the team with a 50.77, while fellow freshman Emma Kern has been 51.52. Bray has options, however, as she’s been 50.47 in the 100 fly as well this season.

Interestingly, Bray has not yet swum the 500 free this season. The 500 is an event in which she exploded onto the scene last year and she actually ended up taking 3rd in it at NCAAs with a 4:37.02. I would assume she’s going to race it at Big 12s so she can do it for NCAAs.

TCU – Olivia Rhodes (junior sprint free), Mikayla Popham (grad student free/back), Tania Quaglieri (grad student back/fly), Nina Vadovicova (freshman breast/IM), Kara Church (senior free)

The Horned Frogs have some excellent swimmers on this squad, putting them in a great position heading into this meet. TCU benefits from grad students Tania Quaglieri and Mikayla Popham, both of whom should have big impacts at this meet.

Quaglieri is a fantastic backstroker, entering the meet with a season-best of 52.61, which ranks her 6th in the conference. In the 200 back, Quaglieri holds a season best of 1:58.30, which is good for 7th in the Big 12. She’s also a very good 100 flyer, having been 53.10 this season, which is also #7 in the conference.

Pophman, meanwhile, is a very good freestyler. She’s TCU’s fastest 200 freestyler this season, having posted a 1:47.74 at the Mizzou Invite, which is good for 7th in the conference. She’s been 4:48.50 in the 500 as well, leading a deep TCU 500 group and coming in at 6th in the Big 12.

Senior Kara Church provides some of that freestyle depth. She’s TCU’s 2nd-fastest 500 freestyler this year, holding a season mark of 4:50.13. She’s primarily a miler, however, where she’s been 16:37.71 already this season, which ranks her 4th in the Big 12.

Junior Olivia Rhodes leads this sprint group, having gone 22.74 in the 50 free at the Mizzou Invite. That comes in at 13th in the Big 12, though it should be noted that there are 11 Texas Longhorns ranked ahead of her, not all of whom will be racing the 50 free at this meet. Rhodes has also been 49.72 in the 100 free this season, coming in at 14th in the conference.

Freshman Nina Vadovicova is looking to make a splash in the breaststroke events. In her first collegiate campaign, Vadovicova has already been 1:00.45 in the 100 breast, which is 6th in the Big 12. She’s also ranked 6th in the 200 breast, where she’s been 2:11.30 to this point in the season. The Slovakian freshman is also a very solid 200 IMer, having gone 2:03.60 in the event this season.

WEST VIRGINIA – Mia Cheatwood (sophomore breast/IM), Lilly Culp (senior fly/IM), Ada Szwabinska (sophomore sprint free), Miranda Kirtley (junior free)

Mia Cheatwood (sophomore) is one of the stars of this Mountaineer squad. She’s already been 2:10.60 in the 200 breast this season, which is good for 4th in the Big 12 and makes her the fastest non-Texas swimmer in the conference. She’s also been on top of things in the 100 breast, where she holds a season-best of 1:00.46, which is good for 7th in the conference. Cheatwood is also a great 200 IMer, coming into the meet as the only non-Texas swimmer in the conference to have been under 2:00 (1:59.98) this season.

Senior Lilly Culp adds depth to that West Virginia IM group, having been 2:03.80 in the 200 IM already this season. Culp is the top flyer for the Mountaineers this season, having been 54.74 in the 100 fly and 2:01.18 in the 200 fly.

Sophomore Ada Szwabinska leads the West Virginia sprint group into the meet. She’s been 22.90 in the 50 free already this season, making her one of 16 swimmers in the conference to have done so (12 are from Texas). Szwabinska has been 50.60 in the 100 free to this point in the season.

junior Miranda Kirtley looks very solid in the 500 free and mile. Kirtley is West Virginia’s top 500 freestyler this season, holding a season-best of 4:54.98, which is good for 16th in the conference. Her mile season best of 16:59.57 puts her 8th in the Big 12 this season as well.

RACES TO WATCH

200 Fly

Texas has so many swimmers who can race a bunch of different events that it’s hard to project exactly who will be swimming what at this meet but, even so, the 200 fly should be a great event regardless of which Texas swimmers end up racing it. Of course, Texas’ Emma Sticklen, Kelly Pash, and Olivia Bray are three of the best 200 flyers in the NCAA currently, in fact, they’re the top three performers in the NCAA this season. So, if any or all of them are in the race, we can look forward to elite times being put up.

Even if none of those three races the 200 fly at this meet, though, there will still be plenty of interesting things to watch in the event. Starting with Texas’ freshmen duo of Angie Coe and Campbell Stoll. Coe can swim a number of different events, though it does seem like the 200 fly is her best event on that day of the meet. She does have a 48.99 season best in the 100 free, which is on the same day, but I would argue her 1:55.96 in the 200 fly is more promising. Meanwhile, Stoll is in a very similar position. Like Coe, she’s an IMer and very good across all strokes. Still, her 1:55.98 season best in the 200 fly seems like her best bet for a Day 4 event.

Behind whichever Texas swimmers end up racing the event, Houston has quite the 200 fly group. Taking into account that Houston was a mid-major (not Power 5 but still Division I) program until this season, the Cougars’ 200 fly group is incredibly impressive. In fact, I would go as far to say that if Houston was still in the AAC this season, I feel like this would be the best mid-major 200 fly group I’ve ever seen.

Houston has a whopping 5 swimmers who have gone under 2:00 already in the 200 fly this season, led by Alondra Ortiz, who has been 1:57.77. Adelaide Meuter is right behind Ortiz, having clocked a 1:57.94 this season. The Cougars then have a group of three 1:59s behind them, with Sydney Nethercutt (1:59.51), Abby Jackson (1:59.56), and Noor El Gendy (1:59.57). It’s worth mentioning that Nora Hetyei has been 2:01.24 for the Cougars as well.

I should point out that it will likely take a 1:55-something to earn an invite to NCAAs this season. Last year, it took a 1:55.92 to earn an invite. It would take a great swim from Ortiz and Meuter to get there but it’s certainly not out of the question, and either of them earning an invite would be huge for Houston.

There’s even more depth in the conference as well. TCU’s Ale Senis and Morgan Gore have each gone 1:59s this season, bringing the total to 12 swimmers in the Big 12 under 2:00 already.

100 Breast

There’s a lot of breaststroke talent in the Big 12, which is, of course, led by the Texas duo of Anna Elendt and Lydia Jacoby. Jacoby won the 100 breast at NCAAs last season with a 57.01, while Elendt came in 3rd with a 57.29. This season, Elendt has already been 57.51, while Jacoby, who didn’t compete in the fall semester, has been 58.15. Texas also has seen a huge gain from Channing Hanley, who has already clocked a career-best of 59.64 this season.

Cincinnati has sophomore Joleigh Crye, who has come into her own as a terrific breaststroker. She should already have an NCAA invite sealed up, since she’s been 59.04 this season. If she’s able to dip under that time at this meet, Crye will put herself in scoring contention for NCAAs next month. The Bearcats also have some really nice depth in the 100 breast, with Kaylee Nagel (1:01.63), Julie Rose (1:01.80), and Jessica Davis (1:01.89) all having gone 1:01s this season.

Houston’s Henrietta Fangli is knocking on the door of breaking 1:00. She comes into the meet with a season mark of 1:00.03, putting her 5th in the conference. The Cougars also have Evelyn Entrekin, who has been 1:01.35, in there as well.

TCU has the duo of Nina Vadovicova (1:00.45) and Claire Chahbandour (1:01.73), while West Virginia has Mia Cheatw0od (1:00.46).

500 Free

The 500 free is likely going to be a race between whichever Texas swimmers end up racing the event. We can assume that Erica Sullivan will be in it, since she doesn’t swim that many different events. Sullivan is one of the top distance freestylers in the NCAA currently and a terrific 500 freestyler as well. Last year, she clocked the top time in the prelims of NCAAs (4:36.51), then went on to take 4th in the finals (4:37.28). This season, Sullivan has been 4:39.17, which leads Texas and the Big 12. Sullivan has a career-best of 4:34.07, which she swam in 2021.

We can also assume Olivia Bray will be in the 500 at this meet, since she hasn’t raced it yet this season and she’ll almost certainly want to race it at NCAAs. Bray came in 3rd in the 500 at NCAAs last year with her career best of 4:37.02.

The Longhorns also have freshman Erin Gemmell entering into the fold. Gemmell has been 4:40.40 this season, which is also her career best. She’s also decent in the 50 free, but better in the 500, so it seems likely she would race the 500 at this meet.

Behind that trio, Texas’ Abby Pfeifer and Houston’s Eden Humphrey are eying big swims that would earn them invites to NCAAs. Pfeifer is 4th in the conference this season with a 4:47.11 and swam her career best of 4:44.47 at Big 12s last year. Humphrey has been 4:47.99 this season and has been 4:44.84 in her career, which she swam at the AAC Championship last year. This is just a guess, but it will likely take 4:41 or even 4:40-high to earn an invite to NCAAs this year, so it would take big swims from these two, but it’s still possible.

SWIMSWAM’S PICKS

Texas TCU Houston BYU Cincinnati West Virginia Kansas Iowa State

First and foremost, Texas still dominates this conference, even with the new teams coming in. The Longhorns have the 2nd-best roster in the NCAA only to Virginia this season. They’ll win this meet going away, although their total score may be down a bit from the past few years given the addition of more teams to the conference. Either way, Texas is set to win their 12th-straight Big 12 title in their last season in the conference.

Behind the Longhorns, we really like the way TCU looks coming into this meet. They have nice depth across all the relay events, which should serve them well in the relays. The Horned Frogs also have some real stars on their roster, including grad students and seniors, who could make a really big impact at this meet.

In their first year in the conference, we like Houston to finish in the top three. The Cougars have a well-rounded roster and some events, like the 200 fly, where they have exceptional depth. They should have good relays and good diving as well, which will help the team score greatly as well.