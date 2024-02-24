2024 SEC Championships: Day 5 Prelims Scratches – Stege out of 1650; Ivey Drops 100

2024 SEC Swimming & Diving Championships

DAY 5 PRELIMS HEAT SHEETS

DAY 5 1650 FREE HEATS

Rachel Stege, a junior at Georgia, has pulled out of the 1650 free, where she was seeded 2nd with 15:58.57. Stege placed 3rd in the 500 free on Day 2 and was 24th in prelims of the 200 free on Day 3; she did not swim in finals. Stege’s absence in the mile means that #9 seed, Florida junior Anna Auld (16:16.92) will swim with the fastest heat in finals tonight.

Florida 5th-year Isabel Ivey chose to race the 100 back on Friday instead of Saturday’s 100 free. That was her third individual event. She placed 2nd in the 200 IM (1:52.50) on Day 2, won the 200 free on Day 3, and won the 100 back on Day 4.

A slew of Gators pulled out of the 200 back: #21 Zoe Dixon, #23 Julia Podkoscielny, #24 Emma Weyant, and #25 Aris Runnels. Dixon already swam the 200/400 IM and the 200 fly, placing 5th/2nd and 4th, respectively. Podkoscielny also competed in the 200/400 IM (20th/7th) and has elected to swim the 200 breast (she is 25th seed with 2:13.74) on Day 5 instead of the 200 back. Weyant is swimming the 1650 free, where she is seeded 4th with 16:07.32, instead of the 200 back. Runnels already competed in three events: 200 IM (10th), 100 fly (11th), 100 back (5th).

Texas A&M sophomore Baylor Nelson chose the 200 breast, where he is seeded 29th (2:00.40) over the 200 back (#9 seed, 1:41.82). Nelson has already pocketed two gold medals: he won the 200 IM on Day 2 and the 400 IM on Day 3. Florida junior Mason Laur also scratched the 200 back; he has already competed in 3 individual events: 200 IM (7th), 400 IM (4th), and 200 fly (6th).

The only other top-24 scratches of the morning are in the 100 free, where Alabama junior Kaique Alves, Missouri junior Grant Bochenski, and Florida junior Oskar Lindholm have all scratched. Alves placed 24th in the 200 IM on Day 2 and was 8th in the 200 free on Day 3. Bochenski chose the 200 back, where he is seeded 11th (1:42.04), over the 100 free. Lindholm is swimming the mile instead of the 100 free; he is seeded 7th (14:59.83).

Top 24 Scratches

Women’s 1650 Freesyle

Men’s 1650 Freestyle

None

Women’s 200 Backstroke

Men’s 200 Backstroke

Women’s 100 Freestyle

Men’s 100 Freestyle

Women’s 200 Breaststroke

None

Men’s 200 Breaststroke