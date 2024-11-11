2024 Florida High School 1A Roundup: Bolles School, Saint Andrews Dominate Region Meets

2024 FHSAA 1A REGION CHAMPIONSHIPS

November 4-9, 2024

All Regions Sites

All Results

State Championship Psych Sheet

Florida’s 1A (smallest schools) competed across four Region Championships last week, with the top performers earning qualification into the State Championships on Friday, Nov. 15.

The Bolles School was dominant in Region 1, winning both the girls’ and boys’ titles, while the other team that earned a sweep was Saint Andrews in Region 4.

FHSAA CLASS 1A REGION CHAMPIONS

Region 1: Bolles girls, Bolles boys

Region 2: Kings Academy girls, Montverde Academy boys

Region 3: Out of Door Academy girls, Community School of Naples boys

Region 4: Saint Andrews School girls, Saint Andrew School boys

CLASS 1A REGION HIGHLIGHTS

Girls

The Bolles School girls were on fire in Region 1, with Michigan commit Lila Higgo posting the fastest time in 1A in both the 50 free and 100 back, as did junior Victoria Edgar in the 100 breast.

Higgo, a senior, put up a lifetime best of 52.83 to pace the 100 back, and she also set a personal best of 22.63 in the 50 free leading off the Bolles’ 200 free relay. Her previous best times stood at 53.22 and 22.90, respectively.

Edgar logged a personal best time of 1:02.19 in the 100 breast, leading a 1-2-3 sweep for Bolles that also included Gracyn Lanning (1:02.39) and Savannah Branon (1:03.48).

Another standout for Bolles was Allison Kelly, who topped the 200 free (1:49.22) and was the runner-up in the 100 free (50.40) in Region 1, both new best times.

In the 400 free relay, Higgo led off in 50.19 and Kelly swam second with a 50.23 split to give Bolles the fastest time of all teams in 3:22.84.

The individual points leader at the Region 1 meet was Jacksonville Episcopal sophomore Blakely Hammel, who fired off personal best times of 23.17 and 49.71 to sweep the 50 and 100 free. The 100 free time marked the lone sub-50 of the Region meets.

Hammel had previously been 23.35 in the 50 free and 50.42 in the 100 free.

Also at Region 1, Union County junior Eva Whitehead posted the top time out of all Region meets in the 200 IM, clocking 2:01.45. The swim marked a monstrous drop for the Gator Swim Club product, who had previously been 2:05.82 in March.

Over in Region 3, the fastest times overall in the 200 and 500 free were produced by Shorecrest sophomore Izzy Riva, who clocked respective lifetime bests of 1:48.97 and 4:51.89. She also set a 100 free PB on a relay lead-off (51.51).

Keswick Christian’s Grace Descent swept the 50 free (23.91) and 100 free (52.20) with a pair of best times, while leading Out of Door Academy to the Region 3 title was Zoe Gruber, who set best times en route to wins in the 100 breast (1:04.46) and 200 IM (2:05.52).

Saint Andrews had top performances in Region 4 come from Alexia Sotomayor, Alera Hurwitz and Nerea Guitierrez, who combined for four wins and two second-place finishes.

Sotomayor, an ASU commit, posted the top time overall in the 100 fly in 53.65, just shy of the 53.60 PB she set last month. She also placed 2nd in the 100 back behind Guitierrez, as they put up times of 54.86 and 54.98, respectively.

Hurwitz swept the 50 free (23.66) and 100 free (51.80) with new best times, with Guiterrez placing 2nd in the 100 with a best of 52.43.

In Region 2, the top performers were the Kings Academy duo of Emma Herrera and Julianna Bell, and Cornerstone Charter’s Caitlin Bartle. Herrera, a Liberty commit, won the 200 free (1:49.85) and 500 free (4:58.11), Bell topped the 50 free (24.06) and 100 free (52.09), and Bartle was victorious in the 100 fly (54.07) and 200 IM (2:04.32).

Boys

The vast majority of the fastest times for the boys came from the Bolles School in Region 1, with seniors Andy Kravchenko and Xavier Sohovich, along with junior Liam Carrington, all winning two events apiece.

Kravchenko led the 50 free (20.17) and 100 free (44.64), adding relay splits of 19.88 and 44.29 in the same two events. The Stanford commit owns best times of 19.87 and 43.66, both set in December 2023.

Sohovich, who is heading to Navy next season, came out on top in the 200 free (1:37.58) and 500 free (4:27.39), with the latter marking a new lifetime best.

Carrington won the 100 back (49.71) and 200 IM (1:48.72), with the medley time marking a new best.

Both of Kravchenko’s swims, along with Sohovich’s 200 free and Carrington’s 200 IM, were the fastest out of all four regions.

Also producing the fastest times in 1A for Bolles were Antoine Destang in the 100 fly (48.74) and Cohen Barron Chiam in the 100 breast (55.13).

The other meet that saw top performances produced was Region 4, which was won by Saint Andrews and had three swimmers sweep their individual events.

Senior Lucas Bailey won the 50 free (20.48) and 100 free (45.00) with new best times, and he re-lowered his 100 time leading off the 400 free relay in 44.54.

Junior Connor Brinley set PBs en route to wins in the 100 back (49.70) and 100 fly (50.70), with the 100 back swim making him the fastest in 1A entering the state meet. Fellow junior Carlos Flores Pinedo was fastest in Region 4 in the 100 breast (57.49) and 200 IM (1:53.70).

NSU School sophomore Juan Vallmitjana also had an impressive performance at the Region 4 meet, winning the 200 free (1:39.97) and 500 free (4:24.31) to mark two best times while also entering the state meet ranked 1st in the 500 free.

Region 2 was highlighted by Oxbridge Academy junior Santi Campuzano with wins in the 200 free (1:42.82) and 100 fly (51.60), while Windermere Prep’s Alejandro Varon led the 500 free (4:38.37) and 200 IM (1:53.81).

Region 3 had a trio of swimmers sweep their events: Daniel Krajewski in the 100 breast (59.16) and 200 IM (1:54.50), Maddox Matyas in the 200 free (1:41.12) and 500 free (4:32.65), and Wyatt Ball in the 100 back (52.59) and 100 fly (50.29).