2024 Big 12 Champs: Day 4 Prelims Scratches – Sticklen & Pash Set for Showdown in 2 Fly

2024 BIG 12 CHAMPIONSHIPS

The fourth day of the 2024 Big 12 Championships is nigh upon us. The preliminary session should take less than a full hour to complete. While the conference is not a stranger to short sessions, until this year, there had been only three men’s teams; each event for the men will have an empty lane tonight in the C-Final. While there are more men competing at this meet than in years past, with the meet schedule expanding to five days, the meet seems to be emptier.

Only 20 swimmers will contest the men’s 100 breast and 22 each in the 200 fly and 100 back. On the women’s side, the popular event of the day appears to be the 200 fly, which has 34 entrants and all of the top 24 as they appear on the psych sheet.

Leading the charge in that event is the Texas Two Step of Emma Sticklen and Kelly Pash. The pair seeded first and second at 1:50.31 and 1:51.22, respectively will look to improve upon their national rankings, as the pair were just overtaken by Virginia’s Alex Walsh (1:49.16).

With Pash entering the 200 fly, her teammate Grace Cooper will look to hold the top spot in tomorrow’s 100 free.

ALL TOP-24 SCRATCHES