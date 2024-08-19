2024 Australian Olympian Jaxon Bowshire to join Texas A&M diving this fall

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Jaxon Bowshire, a member of the Australian National Diving Team, will dive for Texas A&M beginning this fall. Bowshire hails from Adelaide, Australia and represented the Aussies at the 2024 Paris Olympics this summer.

This year, Bowshire made his first senior international team by competing in Doha at the World Aquatics Championships in February, where he placed 21st on the men’s 10m platform. He went on to improve on his ranking at the Paris Olympics, where he qualified for the semi-finals and ultimately took 16th.

Bowshire has an impressive list of accolades, having earned Diver of the Year and national champion for his age group at the every year from 2018 to 2024. To earn the honors in 2023, he won the 3-meter and 10-meter springboards as well as the 10-meter platform at the Australian Elite Junior Championships.

In 2022, Bowshire competed at the FINA World Junior Diving Championships where he placed 6th with a score of 464.76 on the 10m platform. Prior to that, he earned a bronze medal in the team event at the FINA World Cup in Berlin.

Top scores:

Mens 3m springboard – 461.05

Mens 10m platform – 464.75

This past year, the Texas A&M men finished 4th at SECs before going on to place 16th at NCAAs. Their highest scoring diver at NCAAs was Victor Povzner, who finished 13th in the 1m and 6th in the 3m. Texas A&M diving, which is headed by Jay Lerew, has historically had one of the best diving programs in the nation. Lerew is a former U.S. Olympic diving coach and the 2022 CSCAA & NCAA men’s diving coach of the year. This season, he will be entering his 16th season as the head diving coach at Aggieland.

In addition to Bowshire, Travis Gulledge (breast/sprint free), BOTR Chase Swearingen (fly/IM), Ben Sytsma (sprint free), Seth Tolentino (sprint free), Ryan Rautenbach (back), Niko Jankovic (free), #17 Jacob Wimberly (IM/free), and Colombian diver Leonardo Garcia will join the Aggies this fall.

