Olympic Medalist Carson Foster Marries Girlfriend Meredith Wolf After Returning from Paris

Shortly after swimming in his first Olympics, American Carson Foster married longtime girlfriend Meredith Wolf in a ceremony on Saturday held at the Monastery Event Center in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Let me introduce you to MRS FOSTER!

Foster and Wolf have been together since 2017, with their engagement occuring back in August 2022. The pair met while swimming together for the Mason Manta Rays club in their hometown of Mason, Ohio. Foster went on to swim at the University of Texas from 2020 until 2023 when he announced his decision to forgo his final two years of NCAA eligibility to turn pro and train for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. Wolf attended the University of South Carolina, graduating back in November 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in International Business.

Foster has been one of the country’s top IM’ers for several years now. He just missed out on qualifying for the 2021 Olympic Games, finishing a narrow 3rd in the 400 IM at Olympic Trials. However, in 2022 Foster bounced-back to qualify for the US team for the 2022 World Championships, winning silver medals in the 200 and 400 IM. Shortly after announcing his decision to turn pro, he repeated his silver medal performance in the 400 IM at the 2023 World Championships.

At the 2024 US Olympic Trials, Foster finally managed to qualify for his first US Olympic Team, winning the 200 IM and 400 IM to enter the Olympics as a medal favorite in both events. In Paris, Foster couldn’t quite replicate his times from US Trials in either event, but he still walked away from the meet with both a silver and a bronze medal. On the first night of competition, Foster managed a 3rd place finish in the 400 IM (4:08.66), picking up the first Olympic medal of his career with a bronze. Then, he helped the US men’s 4×200 freestyle relay to a runner-up finish behind Great Britain, earning a silver for his contribution to the team. In the 200 IM, Foster finished 4th to just miss the podium behind a strong field.

Based on Instagram posts, several of Foster’s current and former teammates were in attendance at the wedding, with Jake Foster, Will Licon, Coby Carrozza, Adam Chaney, Holden Smith, Drew Kibler, Peter Larson, and Ian Van Gorp all serving as groomsmen for Foster.