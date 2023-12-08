2023 Winter Juniors – West: Day 3 Finals Live Recap

2023 Speedo Winter Junior Championships – West

Lakeside Aquatic Club’s Maximus Williamson was top seed in the 400 IM, 200 free, and 100 back but this morning he did not swim the IM and was well off his times in the 200 free and 100 back. He may not be feeling 100%, because he scratched the 100 back final and will only swim the 200 free. There, he will be in lane 8, having qualified 8th this morning. Lakeside Aquatics’ Cooper Lucas (1:36.48) and Rose Bowl’s Nathan Kim (1:36.82) will occupy the middle lanes.

Tony Laurito from South Shore Sail (3:49.94) qualified 1st for the 400 IM final. Edward Huang from California Dolphins posted the top time in the 100 fly (47.21). PJ Foy of Glacier Swim Club is seeded just behind with 47.23. Eli Hobson of Pike’s Peak (53.79) and Rose Bowl’s Daniel Li (53.93) both posted sub-54s in the breast this morning, while Ben Bricca of Seattle Metropolitan was the lone sub-47 in backstroke heats.

Fox Valley Park District’s Leah Hayes is top seed in the 400 IM by 6.6 seconds with 4:07.68. She’ll be in lane 4 of the 200 free (1:46.81), after Patriot Aquatic Club’s Annika Parkhe scratched the event to focus on the 100 fly, where she also posted the morning’s top time (52.34). Crow Canyon’s Raya Mellott was the lone sub-1:00 in heats of the 100 breast; she went 59.94 in prelims. Elmbrook Swim Club’s will be the one to beat in the 100 back; she clocked a huge PB of 51.93 this morning.

Girls’ 400 Yard Individual Medley – Finals

Meet Record: 3:57.02, Summer McIntosh (2022)

13-14 NAG Record: 4:06.95, Kayla Han (2022)

15-16 NAG Record: 3:57.02, Katie Grimes (2022)

17-18 NAG Record: 3:56.59, Bella Sims (2022)

Podium:

Leah Hayes, Fox Valley Park – 4:03.82P Camden Doane, King Aquatic Club – 4:10.16 Carli Cronk, Alamo Area Aquatics – 4:12.95 Emma Sayers, Scottsdale Aquatic Club – 4:14.81 Sydney Schoeck, Rockwood Swim Club – 4:16.75 Sophie Segerson, Bellevue Club Swim Team – 4:16.87 Avery Collins, Lakeside Aquatic – 4:18.39 Alexa McDevitt, Bellevue Club Swim Team – 4:21.81

Boys’ 400 Yard Individual Medley – Finals

Meet Record: 3:38.65, Carson Foster (2019)

13-14 NAG Record: 3:51.46, Thomas Heilman (2022)

15-16 NAG Record: 3:39.83, Maximus Williamson (2022)

(2022) 17-18 NAG Record: 3:35.27, Carson Foster (2020)

Podium:

Girls’ 100 Yard Butterfly – Finals

Meet Record: 50.87, Claire Curzan (2019)

13-14 NAG Record: 50.64, Claire Curzan (2019)

15-16 NAG Record: 49.51, Claire Curzan (2021)

17-18 NAG Record: 49.24, Claire Curzan (2022)

Podium:

Boys’ 100 Yard Butterfly– Finals

Meet Record: 44.67, Thomas Heilman (2022)

13-14 NAG Record: 45.81, Thomas Heilman (2021)

15-16 NAG Record: 44.67, Thomas Heilman (2022)

17-18 NAG Record: 44.75, Aiden Hayes (2022)

Podium:

Girls’ 200 Yard Freestyle – Finals

Meet Record: 1:40.63, Summer McIntosh (2022)

13-14 NAG Record: 1:44.55, Missy Franklin (2010)

15-16 NAG Record: 1:42.03, Katie Ledecky (2013)

17-18 NAG Record: 1:40.31, Missy Franklin (2014)

Podium:

Boys’ 200 Yard Freestyle – Finals

Meet Record: 1:32.00, Maximus Williamson (2023)

(2023) 13-14 NAG Record: 1:34.68, Thomas Heilman (2021)

15-16 NAG Record: 1:32.46, Thomas Heilman (2023)

17-18 NAG Record: 1:32.00, Maximus Williamson (2023)

Podium:

Girls’ 100 Yard Breaststroke – Finals

Meet Record: 57.76, Lydia Jacoby (2022)

13-14 NAG Record: 1:00.02, Alexis Wenger (2015)

15-16 NAG Record: 58.19, Alex Walsh (2018)

17-18 NAG Record: 57.29, Lydia Jacoby (2023)

Podium:

Boys’ 100 Yard Breaststroke – Finals

Meet Record: 52.21, Michael Andrew (2015)

13-14 NAG Record: 53.06, Reece Whitley (2014)

15-16 NAG Record: 51.75, Michael Andrew (2015)

17-18 NAG Record: 51.16, Reece Whitley (2018)

Podium:

Girls’ 100 Yard Backstroke – Finals

Meet Record: 50.53, Bella Sims (2022)

13-14 NAG Record: 50.44, Charlotte Crush (2023)

15-16 NAG Record: 49.53, Charlotte Crush (2023)

17-18 NAG Record: 49.46, Claire Curzan (2023)

Podium:

Boys’ 100 Yard Backstroke – Finals

Meet Record: 45.01, Will Modglin (2022)

13-14 NAG Record: 47.44, Daniel Diehl (2020)

15-16 NAG Record: 45.60, Anthony Grimm (2019)

17-18 NAG Record: 44.63, Ryan Murphy (2014)

Podium: