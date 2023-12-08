Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2023 Winter Juniors – East Day 3: Top-Seeded Brasen Walker Scratches Out of the 100 Breast

2023 SPEEDO WINTER JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS – EAST

FRIDAY PRELIMS HEAT SHEET

Day 3 of the 2023 Winter Juniors East meet will feature heats of the 400 IM, 100 fly, 200 free, 100 breast, and 100 back.

We’ve got several scratches out of the circle-seeded heats, but the biggest names among them is Brasen Walker from Raleigh Swimming, who pulled out of the 100 breast, where he was seeded 1st with 53.59.

Carter Lancaster from Bolles School Sharks, the #3 seed, opted out of the 400 IM.

Lakeside Swim Team’s Johnny Crush, also a #3, scratched the 200 free. #12 Ryder Gentry from Area Tallahassee Aquatic Club and #17 Luke Bedsole of Huntsville Swim Association scratched the 200 free, as well.

On the girls’ side, #7 Payton Foster from Chelsea Piers Aquatic Club scratched the 400 IM and #14 Stella Chapman of Club Wolverine and #24 Mackenzie Headley from Farmington Valley YMCA Tsunami pulled out of the 200 free.

Girls’ 400 IM

Boys’ 400 IM

Girls’ 100 fly

  • None

Boys’ 100 fly

  • None

Girls’ 200 free

  • None

Boys’ 200 free

Girls’ 100 Breast

Boys’ 100 breast

Girls’ 100 back

  • None

Boys’ 100 back

  • None

 

