2023 U.S. World Trials: ASU Men Shine With Swims You Might Have Missed on Night 2

2023 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Highlighting night 2 in Indianapolis of swims you might have missed was Patrick Sammon who finished second in the B final, placing 10th overall. Sammon swam a 1:46.83. That was almost a second faster than his previous best time of 1:47.80 which he swam at Nationals last summer. Sammon’s time is also key as if he were in the ‘A’ final, he would have been sixth, giving him the potential to swim at Worlds. Sammon swam a 1:47.32 which was 12th, less than half of a second off of making the A final.

Arizona State teammate Owen McDonald also had a huge swim on night 2. McDonald swam a 1:59.19 to win the D final of the men’s 200 backstroke. McDonald came into the meet with a personal best of 2:01.39 which he swam at International Team Trials last April.

Tennessee commit Camille Spink had a big swim in prelims of the 200 freestyle. Spink swam a 1:58.78 in prelims, moving up from the 28th seed to earning a spot in the B final as she was 15th in prelims. She came in with a seed time of 1:59.87 and dropped over a second. Although she was just off her prelims time in finals swimming a 1:58.86, the swim is verification that she is a sub-1:59 200 freestyler. Her personal best time of 1:59.58 is from Summer 2021.

In the men’s 200 free, Mitchell Schott swam a 1:49.44 to finish second in the D final. That improved upon his previous best of 1:50.64 which he swam just a month ago. Prior to this summer, the rising Princeton sophomore had a personal best of 1:51.05 which he swam at International Team Trials last April.

Hometown swimmer Molly Sweeney of Carmel Swim Club swam a 2:28.20 in the 200 breast, finishing 10th overall as she was second in the B final. Sweeney’s personal best coming into the meet was a 2:28.34 which she also swam in this pool in Indianapolis back in March. Her best prior to this year was a 2:32.32.