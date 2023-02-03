2023 Conference Championship Season: NCAA Division I, II, and III Goal Times

The 2023 conference championship season kicks off today, and we at SwimSwam are trying to make it easy for you to follow along. Over the last two days, we have published primers for each NCAA division, giving the dates, live results and video links, championship central sites, and team lists for each conference championship meet.

But what times are these swimmers aiming for at their championship meets if their goal is to make their respective NCAA National Championships? (Note: divers have a different process; they qualify via regional championships, after the conference meets.)

Anya Pelshaw reported on the new swimming time standards, many of which are faster, for the 2023 NCAA Division I Championships. She noted that the NCAA will hold 235 swimming spots for men and 281 swimming spots for women for individual events. Nicole Miller presented the new standards for Division II, with entries capped at 183 female and 157 male swimmers, and Division III, which limits its participants to 260 men (including 24 divers) and 319 women (including 29 divers).

In the tables below, we have laid out the 2023 automatic qualifying times (A standards) and consideration times (B standards) for women and for men, along with the times it took to be invited to the 2022 NCAA Championships, for each division. Bookmark this page for a handy guide as you follow your favorite teams on the road to the National Championships.

2023 NCAA Division I Championship Standards

Swimming Events Women A Standard Women B Standard Women 2022 Invited Men A Standard Men B Standard Men 2022 Invited 50 free 21.66 22.71 22.16 18.88 19.82 19.28 100 free 47.18 49.44 48.44 41.64 43.59 42.34 200 free 1:42.84 1:47.12 1:45.42 1:31.98 1:35.88 1:33.08 500 free 4:35.76 4:47.20 4:43.08 4:11.40 4:22.35 4:14.96 1650 free 15:52.41 16:30.59 16:16.47 14:37.31 15:26.19 14:55.21 100 back 50.89 53.91 52.46 44.79 47.59 45.87 200 back 1:50.50 1:57.07 1:53.97 1:39.13 1:44.82 1:40.92 100 breast 58.10 1:01.56 59.87 51.40 53.87 52.20 200 breast 2:06.18 2:13.89 2:09.15 1:51.54 1:57.95 1:53.23 100 fly 50.92 53.69 52.35 44.82 47.23 45.57 200 fly 1:52.86 1:59.23 1:56.14 1:40.20 1:46.31 1:42.42 200 IM 1:53.66 1:59.56 1:56.85 1:41.22 1:46.52 1:43.36 400 IM 4:03.62 4:17.30 4:11.60 3:39.16 3:51.31 3:43.50 200 free relay 1:28.43 1:29.21 1:16.80 1:17.58 400 free relay 3:14.10 3:16.32 2:50.52 2:52.44 800 free relay 7:00.86 7:05.88 6:16.02 6:20.41 200 medley relay 1:36.24 1:37.02 1:23.76 1:24.42 400 medley relay 3:31.38 3:33.54 3:04.96 3:06.84

2023 NCAA Division II Championship Standards

Swimming Events Women A Standard Women B Standard Women 2022 Invited Men A Standard Men B Standard Men 2022 Invited 50 free 22.79 23.93 23.30 19.63 20.61 19.93 100 free 49.63 52.11 51.00 43.15 45.31 43.89 200 free 1:47.70 1:53.08 1:51.23 1:35.51 1:40.29 1:37.44 500 free 4:50.30 5:04.82 4:58.58 4:21.76 4:34.84 4:27.54 1000 free 9:54.77 10:24.51 10:18.01 9:04.45 9:31.67 9:18.64 1650 free 16:31.17 17:20.73 17:16.00 15:14.36 16:00.08 15:38.96 100 back 53.51 56.18 55.85 46.61 48.94 48.03 200 back 1:57.03 2:02.88 2:01.31 1:43.61 1:48.79 1:46.38 100 breast 1:01.03 1:04.08 1:03.36 52.91 55.56 54.30 200 breast 2:13.06 2:19.71 2:18.39 1:55.12 2:00.87 1:59.64 100 fly 53.37 56.04 55.66 46.74 49.07 47.73 200 fly 1:59.37 2:05.34 2:03.74 1:44.66 1:49.90 1:47.87 200 IM 1:59.39 2:05.36 2:03.78 1:45.93 1:51.22 1:48.69 400 IM 4:17.69 4:30.57 4:25.52 3:48.97 4:00.42 3:54.98 200 free relay N/A 1:34.06 N/A 1:20.84 400 free relay N/A 3:25.19 N/A 2:59.27 800 free relay N/A 7:29.84 N/A 6:36.42 200 medley relay N/A 1:42.98 N/A 1:28.40 400 medley relay N/A 3:45.71 N/A 3:15.47

2023 NCAA Division III Championship Standards