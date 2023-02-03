Lucinda McRoberts Leaving USA Swimming After 11 Years with Organization

Lucinda McRoberts, USA Swimming’s chief administrative officer and executive director of the USA Swimming Foundation, is stepping down from her roles next month after more than a decade with the organization.

“I’m proud of the extensive work we accomplished during my time with USA Swimming and the USA Swimming Foundation,” McRoberts said. “I’m grateful for the professional support and commitment of Tim Hinchey, Chuck Wielgus, our Boards of Directors, the staff and the many athletes, coaches and volunteers I had the pleasure of working with.”

McRoberts began working with USA Swimming in 2012 as the national governing body’s outside counsel. She became the organization’s first in-house lawyer in 2015 before being promoted to general counsel in 2016 and chief administrative officer in 2019. In the latter role, she led USA Swimming’s annual strategic planning process. Last January, McRoberts took over as executive director of the USA Swimming Foundation, where she managed fundraising and community impact initiatives for the fundraising arm of USA Swimming.

“USA Swimming’s relentless protection of youth athletes and the integrity of our member relations has strengthened immensely under Lucinda’s direction,” USA Swimming president and CEO Tim Hinchey III said. “The incredible work she did domestically and internationally directly contributed to our success as a best-in-class National Governing Body. We appreciate Lucinda’s unwavering commitment to our organization and wish her all the best in the next stage of her career.”

McRoberts intends to pursue professional opportunities outside of sport in the next chapter of her career. She was listed as a Sports Business Journal Game Changer in 2019 and one of the Leaders in Sport Under 40 last year. During her time at USA Swimming, McRoberts gained experience overseeing a range of divisions from legal, human resources, risk management, SafeSport, information technology, government relations, and international relations.