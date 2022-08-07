Time Standards Released for the 2023 NCAA Div. II Swimming & Diving Championships

The NCAA has released its qualifying standards for the 2022 NCAA Division II Swimming and Diving Championships, which will take place from March 8-11, 2023 at the Indiana University Natatorium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

A majority of the cuts remain the same as the cuts for the 2022 Championships. On the men’s side, only 6 events saw the A-cuts get faster for the individual events, while only 2 of the events on the women’s side saw the individual A-cuts get faster. For the men, those events were the 100 free, 1650 free, 100 back, 200 back, 200 fly, and 200 IM, with the largest time difference of 0.61 seconds coming in the 200 backstroke. Only the women’s 50 freestyle and 100 backstroke ” A” time standards got faster, with only a 0.01 time difference in the former of those two events. Notably, every relay cut got faster for the men, while 3 out of the 5 women’s relays got faster.

Excluding the relay time standards, 5 of the men’s B-cuts got faster, as did 2 of the women’s. On the women’s side, the same two events got faster for the B-cut as did the A-cut, while the same 6 events got faster for the men. The B-cuts in those events tended to get faster by a similar margin of time than the A-cuts did. For instance, the women’s 50 freestyle B-cut for 2023 is only 0.01 faster than the cut from 2022.

Like the Division I Championships, there is a cap on the meet that affects the selection process. First, all swimmers who have achieved an NCAA “A-cut” are selected for the competition. Then, one entry is added to each event in event order (excluding those already populated by “A” qualifiers) until each event has the same number of swimmers, with the entries being capped at 157 male or 183 female swimmers.

For relays, any school that has 4 swimmers already competing in the championships under the qualification standards may enter those four swimmers on a relay. Otherwise, a school may enter a relay, assuming the team hits the provisional cut time and that they have at least one swimmer qualified to swim individually.

2023 NCAA Division II Cut Times:

Men’s Women’s EVENT A Standard B Standard A Standard B Standard 50 Free 19.63 20.61 22.79 23.93 100 Free 43.15* 45.31* 49.63 52.11 200 Free 1:35.51 1:40.29 1:47.70 1:53.08 500 Free 4:21.76 4:34.84 4:50.30 5:04.82 1000 Free 9:04.45 9:31.67 9:54.77 10:24.51 1650 Free 15:14.36* 16:00.08* 16:31.17 17:20.73 100 Back 46.61* 48.94* 53.51 56.18 200 Back 1:43.61* 1:48.79* 1:57.03 2:02.88 100 Breast 52.91 55.56 1:01.03 1:04.08 200 Breast 1:55.12 2:00.87 2:13.06 2:19.71 100 Fly 46.74 49.07 53.37 56.04 200 Fly 1:44.66* 1:49.90* 1:59.37 2:05.34 200 IM 1:45.93* 1:51.22* 1:59.39 2:05.36 400 IM 3:48.97 4:00.42 4:17.69 4:30.57 200 Free Relay N/A 1:20.84* N/A 1:34.06 400 Free Relay N/A 2:59.27* N/A 3:25.19 800 Free Relay N/A 6:36.42* N/A 7:29.84 200 Medley Relay N/A 1:28.40* N/A 1:42.98 400 Medley Relay N/A 3:15.47* N/A 3:45.71 1-Meter Diving * 285 440 355.00! 390.00^ 3-Meter Diving Points # 295 460 265 420

2023 NCAA Division II Cuts vs 2022 NCAA Division II Cuts:

Men’s

EVENT 2023 A Standard 2022 A Standard 2023 B Standard 2022 B Standard 50 Free 19.63 19.63 20.61 20.61 100 Free 43.15* 43.26 45.31* 45.42 200 Free 1:35.51 1:35.51 1:40.29 1:40.29 500 Free 4:21.76 4:21.76 4:34.84 4:34.84 1000 Free 9:04.45 9:04.45 9:31.67 9:31.67 1650 Free 15:14.36* 15:14.61 16:00.08* 16:00.34 100 Back 46.61* 46.86 48.94* 49.2 200 Back 1:43.61* 1:44.22 1:48.79* 1:49.43 100 Breast 52.91 52.91 55.56 55.56 200 Breast 1:55.12 1:55.12 2:00.87 2:00.87 100 Fly 46.74 46.74 49.07 49.07 200 Fly 1:44.66* 1:44.80 1:49.90* 1:50.04 200 IM 1:45.93* 1:45.99 1:51.22* 1:51.29 400 IM 3:48.97 3:48.97 4:00.42 4:00.42 200 Free Relay N/A N/A 1:20.84* 1:21.20 400 Free Relay N/A N/A 2:59.27* 2:59.60 800 Free Relay N/A N/A 6:36.42* 6:36.58 200 Medley Relay N/A N/A 1:28.40* 1:28.65 400 Medley Relay N/A N/A 3:15.47* 3:16.22 1-Meter Diving * 285.00 285.00 440.00 440.00 3-Meter Diving Points # 295.00 295.00 460.00 460.00

Women’s

EVENT 2023 A Standard 2022 A Standard 2023 B Standard 2022 B Standard 50 Free 22.79* 22.80 23.93* 23.94 100 Free 49.63 49.63 52.11 52.11 200 Free 1:47.70 1:47.70 1:53.08 1:53.08 500 Free 4:50.30 4:50.30 5:04.82 5:04.82 1000 Free 9:54.77 9:54.77 10:24.51 10:24.51 1650 Free 16:31.17 16:31.17 17:20.73 17:20.73 100 Back 53.51* 53.73 56.18* 56.42 200 Back 1:57.03 1:57.03 2:02.88 2:02.88 100 Breast 1:01.03 1:01.03 1:04.08 1:04.08 200 Breast 2:13.06 2:13.06 2:19.71 2:19.71 100 Fly 53.37 53.37 56.04 56.04 200 Fly 1:59.37 1:59.37 2:05.34 2:05.34 200 IM 1:59.39 1:59.39 2:05.36 2:05.36 400 IM 4:17.69 4:17.69 4:30.57 4:30.57 200 Free Relay N/A N/A 1:34.06 1:34.15 400 Free Relay N/A N/A 3:25.19 3:25.35 800 Free Relay N/A N/A 7:29.84 7:29.84 200 Medley Relay N/A N/A 1:42.98 1:42.98 400 Medley Relay N/A N/A 3:45.71 3:45.96 1-Meter Diving * 355.00! 355.00! 390.00^ 390.00^ 3-Meter Diving Points # 265.00 265.00 420.00 420.00

*denotes changed time standard